5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 31 to August 2)

Bangkok’s weekend calendar has found a comfortable balance between doing absolutely nothing and having far too much to browse. You can sit silently in Benchakitti Park, hunt for home inspiration at one of the year’s biggest lifestyle fairs, explore handmade goods at a creative market, catch rarely screened Hong Kong films, or admire the precision behind Japanese craftsmanship.

Whether the plan is to fill the entire day or simply step outside for an hour, here are five things to do in Bangkok from July 31 to August 2.

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Event Date Location Highlight Do F***ing Nothing EP.2 August 1 Central amphitheatre, Benchakitti Park A free 30-minute gathering inviting people to switch off, sit quietly, and do absolutely nothing in one of Bangkok’s largest parks. Baanlaesuan Fair Midyear 2026 July 31 to August 9 Exhibition Halls 99–104, BITEC Bangna One of Thailand’s biggest home and garden fairs, packed with furniture, plants, décor, workshops, and renovation inspiration. CRAFT CRAFT MARKET July 30 to August 2 1st floor, Seacon Bangkae Browse handmade crafts, artwork, creative workshops and locally made products while meeting independent makers and artists. Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation 2026 July 31 to August 9 HOUSE Samyan, Samyan Mitrtown Watch acclaimed Hong Kong films, with selected screenings followed by talks from directors and cast members visiting Bangkok. The Superlative Artistry of Japan Until August 23 TCDC Bangkok, Grand Postal Building A free exhibition showcasing exceptional Japanese craftsmanship through traditional arts, contemporary design and remarkably detailed creations.

Do F***ing Nothing EP.2

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 5pm to 6pm

Location: Central amphitheatre, Benchakitti Park

Price: Free

Bangkok is not always a city that makes slowing down easy. Even sitting in a park can come with notifications, background noise, and the quiet feeling that the time should be used for something productive. Do F***ing Nothing EP.2 is a deliberate rejection of all that.

The event invites participants to spend 30 minutes sitting, lying down, daydreaming, meditating, or simply staring into space. Phones, books, music, and conversations are put aside during the countdown, although there is no correct way to participate beyond respecting the people around you.

Participants should arrive around 15 to 30 minutes early and bring a mat or folding chair, water, and an umbrella in case the weather changes. After the session, you can quietly leave or stay for an optional small-group discussion about the experience. It is a very simple idea, but that simplicity is exactly what makes it stand out.

Baanlaesuan Fair Midyear 2026

Date & Time: July 31 to August 9, daily from 10am to 9pm

Location: Exhibition Halls 99–104, BITEC Bangna

Price: Free entry

Baanlaesuan Fair Midyear 2026 is one of the weekend’s biggest options for anyone interested in homes, gardens, interiors, or finding small ways to make a living space feel better. The fair fills several halls at BITEC with furniture, home décor, plants, gardening products, building materials, lifestyle products, and renovation ideas.

This year’s fair also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Baanlaesuan, giving the event a slightly larger sense of occasion. Alongside the shopping areas, visitors can expect displays, workshops, activities, promotions, and plenty of ideas to borrow for future home projects.

You do not need to be renovating an entire house to enjoy it. The plant displays, decorative pieces, storage ideas, and smaller home accessories make it just as easy to visit for casual inspiration and leave with one unexpected addition for the room.

CRAFT CRAFT MARKET

Date & Time: July 30 to August 2, 10am to 9pm

Location: 1st floor, Seacon Bangkae

Price: Free entry

CRAFT CRAFT MARKET brings together handmade products, artwork, creative workshops, and independent sellers for four days at Seacon Bangkae. It is built for slow browsing, with stalls offering the sort of colourful, personal, and slightly unusual items that are harder to find in regular shops.

The market should be particularly good for small gifts, stationery, illustrations, decorative objects, accessories, and other locally made pieces. You can take your time moving between stalls, speak directly with creators, and see how different products were made rather than simply picking something from a shelf.

It is also an easy option when you want a relaxed weekend activity without committing to a set programme. Arrive whenever you like, wander until something catches your eye, and leave with either a handmade find or a few ideas for your own creative project.

Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation 2026

Date & Time: July 31 to August 9, screening times vary

Location: HOUSE Samyan, 5th floor, Samyan Mitrtown

Price: Ticketed

The Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation returns to Bangkok with seven films covering crime, comedy, drama, and documentary storytelling. Running at HOUSE Samyan from July 31 to August 9, the programme offers a chance to see recent Hong Kong films that may otherwise be difficult to catch in Thai cinemas.

Several filmmakers and actors are also joining selected screenings for post-film conversations. Guests connected to this year’s programme include director Joey Wu and actors Catherine Chau, Ronald Lam, and Yukki Tai, allowing film fans to hear directly from the people behind the work.

The festival opens on Friday, making it a good alternative to another standard cinema release. Check the individual screening schedule before going, as each film is shown at a specific time and some guest sessions may attract more interest.

The Superlative Artistry of Japan

Date & Time: Until August 23, 10.30am to 7pm, closed Mondays

Location: Gallery, 1st floor, TCDC Bangkok, Grand Postal Building

Price: Free

The Superlative Artistry of Japan explores the extraordinary level of skill, precision, and imagination found across Japanese craftsmanship. The travelling exhibition brings together work from the Meiji era and the present day, showing how the same attention to detail can appear in traditional decorative art, contemporary objects, food models, and even capsule toys.

More than 30 selected pieces trace the relationship between traditional kogei craftsmanship and newer forms of Japanese design. Highlights range from elaborate ceramics and textile work to realistic food replicas and tiny animal figures, placing historic masters and modern makers within the same story.

The exhibition suits anyone interested in art, design, Japanese culture, or the strange satisfaction of looking closely at something made with obsessive care. TCDC’s location inside the Grand Postal Building also makes it easy to continue the afternoon around Charoen Krung afterwards.

This weekend covers almost every level of energy Bangkok can offer. You can begin by sitting still for half an hour, then move through home and garden ideas, handmade goods, international cinema, and Japanese craftsmanship.

The most unusual choice may be the one where nothing happens at all, but the rest of the city is ready whenever the 30-minute pause is over.