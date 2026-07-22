5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 22, 2026, 5:30 PM
4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger
Photo from ONE PIECE Pop-Up TH Facebook page

Bangkok feels fairly easy to enjoy this weekend if you do not want to rush it. You can step into a full-scale anime pop-up at ICONSIAM, browse pre-loved luxury finds at centralwOrld, drift through an exhibition at JWD Art Space, catch a free live music afternoon at BACC, or head to River City for something a little more reflective. It is the kind of weekend that works best when you leave a bit of room for wandering.

On this page:

Event Date Location Highlight
ONE PIECE Pop-up Cafe in Thailand Until October 31 Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM Thailand’s first full-scale ONE PIECE pop-up experience with immersive themed spaces, exclusive merchandise, and interactive displays.
MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026 Until July 26 Pulse Hall, 7th floor, centralwOrld A major pre-loved luxury sale featuring more than 18,000 designer fashion items and accessories at discounted prices.
NIRAT NEW YORK Until July 26 JWD Art Space A solo exhibition by Kamin Lertchaiprasert exploring his formative years in New York through artworks and archival material.
BACC Unplugged #5 July 25 Bangkok Art and Culture Centre A free afternoon concert featuring the NV Saxophone Quartet in an intimate setting at Bangkok’s leading contemporary arts venue.
Power of the Small Until August 15 RCB Photographers’ Gallery, River City Bangkok A free photography exhibition celebrating everyday moments and quiet achievements through thoughtful contemporary works.

 

ONE PIECE Pop-up Cafe in Thailand

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo from ONE PIECE Pop-Up TH Facebook page

Date & Time: Until Friday, October 31, 2026, daily 10am to 10pm

Location: Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM

Price: Free entry

If the weekend needs one stop that feels playful and a little larger than life, this is probably it. The ONE PIECE Pop-up Cafe in Thailand is the first full-scale experience of its kind here, turning part of ICONSIAM into a 360-degree world built around Eiichiro Oda’s long-running series. It goes far beyond a few themed drinks and decorations, which is what makes it feel more like a proper outing than a novelty café stop.

Related Articles

It also works very easily as part of a wider riverside day. You can take photos, look around, dip into the themed space for a while, and then carry on with everything else around ICONSIAM. For anyone with even a little nostalgia for the Straw Hat crew, this should be a very fun way to spend part of the weekend.

MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026

Shoppers exploring the MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026 at centralwOrld, surrounded by luxury fashion items.
Photo from Moppet Brandname Facebook page

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 26, 2026, daily 12pm to 9pm

Location: Pulse Hall, 7th floor, centralwOrld

Price: Free entry

If the mood is to browse rather than commit to one fixed plan, MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026 is an easy one to work into the weekend. Public event posts describe it as a large pre-loved luxury sale at centralwOrld, with more than 18,000 items and discounts promoted across the run. That gives it a very different feel from a normal shopping trip. It is less about walking into one boutique for one thing and more about slowly looking through rails, shelves, and display tables to see what turns up.

That is also what makes it enjoyable even if you are not seriously buying. It feels more like a weekend rummage for designer lovers than a standard mall stop, and centralwOrld makes it easy to pair with lunch, coffee, or a longer city-centre afternoon.

NIRAT NEW YORK

Art lovers engaging with Kamin Lertchaiprasert&apos;s works at the NIRAT NEW YORK exhibition.
Photo from JWD Art Space Facebook page

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 26, 2026

Location: JWD Art Space

Price: Free entry

NIRAT NEW YORK is a strong cultural stop for this weekend because it closes right at the end of it. JWD Art Space’s current exhibition pages describe it as a solo show by Kamin Lertchaiprasert built around the period he spent living in New York between 1987 and around 1992, drawing on archival material and works from that relatively underexplored chapter of his practice. That already makes it more interesting than a generic gallery visit.

It also sounds like the kind of exhibition that works well when you want to slow the pace down a little. JWD Art Space tends to suit that kind of visit anyway, and a show built around memory, place, and a very specific chapter of someone’s life feels especially good for a weekend afternoon.

BACC Unplugged #5

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo from Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Price: Free

If you want one thing this weekend that feels light, easy, and not too overplanned, BACC Unplugged #5 is a good option. This edition features the NV Saxophone Quartet, which already gives the afternoon a softer and more intimate mood than a bigger stage event. It is the sort of live music that works well in an art-centre setting, where people can listen, drift, and stay only as long as they feel like.

That casualness is part of the appeal. BACC is already one of the easiest places in Bangkok to drop into for a few hours, and a free music programme like this gives it one more reason to feel worth the trip.

Power of the Small

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | News by Thaiger
Photo from River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Saturday, August 15, 2026

Location: RCB Photographers’ Gallery, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Price: Free

Power of the Small feels like the kind of exhibition that can surprise you a little. Rather than building itself around one big dramatic statement, it focuses on smaller wins, quieter moments, and the everyday kinds of progress people often overlook. That gives it a more human scale than a lot of shows that aim immediately for something grander.

It also fits River City very well. You can move through the exhibition at your own pace, spend time by the river afterwards, and let the whole visit feel fairly unforced. For a weekend that does not need to be too loud, this is a very good stop.

This weekend does not really need one single big centrepiece. It works better as a mix of browsing, wandering, listening, and slowly moving between very different moods. You can make it anime-led, fashion-led, art-led, music-led, or riverside-led, and Bangkok will still make the whole thing feel easy to stretch across a full day.

Latest Thailand News
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

30 minutes ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

37 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

47 minutes ago
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

1 hour ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

2 hours ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

2 hours ago
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

3 hours ago
PTT named Thailand&#8217;s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger Business News

PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

3 hours ago
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

4 hours ago
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

4 hours ago
New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

5 hours ago
Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing

5 hours ago
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

7 hours ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

7 hours ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

8 hours ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

8 hours ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

9 hours ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

9 hours ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

1 day ago
Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports | Thaiger Business News

Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports

1 day ago
Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake &#8216;Made in Thailand&#8217; products | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

1 day ago
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

1 day ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

1 day ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

1 day ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

1 day ago
EventsThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: July 22, 2026, 5:30 PM
4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.