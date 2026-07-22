5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

Bangkok feels fairly easy to enjoy this weekend if you do not want to rush it. You can step into a full-scale anime pop-up at ICONSIAM, browse pre-loved luxury finds at centralwOrld, drift through an exhibition at JWD Art Space, catch a free live music afternoon at BACC, or head to River City for something a little more reflective. It is the kind of weekend that works best when you leave a bit of room for wandering.

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Event Date Location Highlight ONE PIECE Pop-up Cafe in Thailand Until October 31 Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM Thailand’s first full-scale ONE PIECE pop-up experience with immersive themed spaces, exclusive merchandise, and interactive displays. MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026 Until July 26 Pulse Hall, 7th floor, centralwOrld A major pre-loved luxury sale featuring more than 18,000 designer fashion items and accessories at discounted prices. NIRAT NEW YORK Until July 26 JWD Art Space A solo exhibition by Kamin Lertchaiprasert exploring his formative years in New York through artworks and archival material. BACC Unplugged #5 July 25 Bangkok Art and Culture Centre A free afternoon concert featuring the NV Saxophone Quartet in an intimate setting at Bangkok’s leading contemporary arts venue. Power of the Small Until August 15 RCB Photographers’ Gallery, River City Bangkok A free photography exhibition celebrating everyday moments and quiet achievements through thoughtful contemporary works.

ONE PIECE Pop-up Cafe in Thailand

Date & Time: Until Friday, October 31, 2026, daily 10am to 10pm

Location: Attraction Hall, 6th floor, ICONSIAM

Price: Free entry

If the weekend needs one stop that feels playful and a little larger than life, this is probably it. The ONE PIECE Pop-up Cafe in Thailand is the first full-scale experience of its kind here, turning part of ICONSIAM into a 360-degree world built around Eiichiro Oda’s long-running series. It goes far beyond a few themed drinks and decorations, which is what makes it feel more like a proper outing than a novelty café stop.

It also works very easily as part of a wider riverside day. You can take photos, look around, dip into the themed space for a while, and then carry on with everything else around ICONSIAM. For anyone with even a little nostalgia for the Straw Hat crew, this should be a very fun way to spend part of the weekend.

MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 26, 2026, daily 12pm to 9pm

Location: Pulse Hall, 7th floor, centralwOrld

Price: Free entry

If the mood is to browse rather than commit to one fixed plan, MOPPET Mid-Year Sale 2026 is an easy one to work into the weekend. Public event posts describe it as a large pre-loved luxury sale at centralwOrld, with more than 18,000 items and discounts promoted across the run. That gives it a very different feel from a normal shopping trip. It is less about walking into one boutique for one thing and more about slowly looking through rails, shelves, and display tables to see what turns up.

That is also what makes it enjoyable even if you are not seriously buying. It feels more like a weekend rummage for designer lovers than a standard mall stop, and centralwOrld makes it easy to pair with lunch, coffee, or a longer city-centre afternoon.

NIRAT NEW YORK

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 26, 2026

Location: JWD Art Space

Price: Free entry

NIRAT NEW YORK is a strong cultural stop for this weekend because it closes right at the end of it. JWD Art Space’s current exhibition pages describe it as a solo show by Kamin Lertchaiprasert built around the period he spent living in New York between 1987 and around 1992, drawing on archival material and works from that relatively underexplored chapter of his practice. That already makes it more interesting than a generic gallery visit.

It also sounds like the kind of exhibition that works well when you want to slow the pace down a little. JWD Art Space tends to suit that kind of visit anyway, and a show built around memory, place, and a very specific chapter of someone’s life feels especially good for a weekend afternoon.

BACC Unplugged #5

Date & Time: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Price: Free

If you want one thing this weekend that feels light, easy, and not too overplanned, BACC Unplugged #5 is a good option. This edition features the NV Saxophone Quartet, which already gives the afternoon a softer and more intimate mood than a bigger stage event. It is the sort of live music that works well in an art-centre setting, where people can listen, drift, and stay only as long as they feel like.

That casualness is part of the appeal. BACC is already one of the easiest places in Bangkok to drop into for a few hours, and a free music programme like this gives it one more reason to feel worth the trip.

Power of the Small

Date & Time: Until Saturday, August 15, 2026

Location: RCB Photographers’ Gallery, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Price: Free

Power of the Small feels like the kind of exhibition that can surprise you a little. Rather than building itself around one big dramatic statement, it focuses on smaller wins, quieter moments, and the everyday kinds of progress people often overlook. That gives it a more human scale than a lot of shows that aim immediately for something grander.

It also fits River City very well. You can move through the exhibition at your own pace, spend time by the river afterwards, and let the whole visit feel fairly unforced. For a weekend that does not need to be too loud, this is a very good stop.

This weekend does not really need one single big centrepiece. It works better as a mix of browsing, wandering, listening, and slowly moving between very different moods. You can make it anime-led, fashion-led, art-led, music-led, or riverside-led, and Bangkok will still make the whole thing feel easy to stretch across a full day.