5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9)

Bangkok has a particularly playful mix of things happening this weekend, and the energy carried over from last week into something with a bit more spectacle. Dinosaurs are taking over the riverside with fireworks and outdoor films, international performers are telling stories without saying a word, and classic cars are gathering in Bangna for a market built around design, music, and nostalgia.

There is also a colourful summer exhibition by one of Japan’s most recognisable illustrators and a major international trading card tournament at BITEC. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from August 7 to 9.

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Event Date Location Highlight Jurassic World Bangkok’s first anniversary Throughout August Asiatique The Riverfront Destination Celebrate with riverside fireworks, free outdoor Jurassic World screenings, ferry tickets and life-sized dinosaurs. Pantomime in Bangkok 18 August 8 to 9 Muang Thai Life Assurance Auditorium International performers from Thailand, Japan and South Korea bring storytelling to life without a single spoken word. DAS HAUS Classic Car Market August 8 to 9 DAS HAUS BKK, Bangna Browse rare classic cars alongside vintage shopping, vinyl DJs, food and creative market stalls. Hiroshi Nagai: Summer Dreaming Until September 4 River City Bangkok The Japanese illustrator’s first Thailand exhibition celebrates the timeless style of 1980s city pop. Flesh and Blood – Calling: Bangkok August 7 to 9 BITEC Bangna Watch or compete as players from across Asia-Pacific gather for a major Flesh and Blood trading card tournament.

Jurassic World Bangkok’s first anniversary

Date & Time: Anniversary activities throughout August; fireworks on Saturday, August 8 at 8.09pm; weekend movie screenings at 6pm and 8pm

Location: Jurassic World: The Experience, Asiatique The Riverfront Destination

Price: Check tickets for the Jurassic World: The Experience exhibit & Free outdoor screening of Jurassic World (2015)

Bangkok’s dinosaurs are turning one. Jurassic World: The Experience is celebrating its first anniversary at Asiatique with a month of riverside activities, including outdoor movie screenings, complimentary ferry tickets, and a fireworks display over the Chao Phraya River.

The main anniversary moment arrives on Saturday evening, when a three-minute fireworks display begins at 8.09pm. Visitors can also watch films from the Jurassic World franchise outdoors by the river every Saturday and Sunday throughout August, with screenings scheduled for 6pm and 8pm.

The attraction itself covers more than 6,000 square metres and recreates the world of Isla Nublar through life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, interactive areas, and environments inspired by the films. The official experience runs daily from 11am to 10pm, with final admission at 9pm.

For anyone who has been waiting for an excuse to visit, the anniversary weekend adds enough extra spectacle to make the trip feel more like a riverside celebration than a regular attraction visit.

Pantomime in Bangkok 18

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 at 1.30pm and 6pm

Location: Muang Thai Life Assurance Auditorium, Ratchadaphisek Road

Price: Tickets cost 1,100, 1,300, 1,600, or 1,800 baht

Pantomime in Bangkok returns for its 18th edition with two days of performances that rely on movement, expression, timing, and imagination rather than spoken dialogue. The line-up brings together seven acts from Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, making the show accessible regardless of the language an audience speaks.

The festival began in 1997 and has built a loyal following around the idea that silent performance can still be loud, funny, and emotionally clear. This year’s artists include returning favourites alongside newer performers, with styles ranging from romantic physical comedy to puppetry and carefully controlled movement.

There are four performances across the weekend, with afternoon and evening sessions on both days. Each show runs for around two hours, excluding a 15-minute interval, and doors open approximately 30 minutes before the performance.

It is a good choice for families, theatre fans, or anyone looking for a live performance that feels different from a concert or conventional stage production.

DAS HAUS Classic Car Market

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9, 9am to 6pm

Location: DAS HAUS BKK, Bangna

Price: Admission details have not been announced

DAS HAUS BKK is turning its Bangna space into a gathering place for rare vehicles, vintage design, and the culture that surrounds classic cars. Its first Classic Car Market will bring together vehicles for sale, owners displaying their cars, and enthusiasts who simply want to spend a few hours looking around.

The weekend is designed to feel more like a relaxed market and car meet than a formal automotive exhibition. Alongside the main vehicle displays, visitors can expect independent lifestyle vendors, vintage items, crafts, food, drinks, and vinyl DJs providing the soundtrack to what looks like Bangkok’s most relaxed weekend event of the month.

That wider mix should make it enjoyable even for people who cannot explain what is happening under a bonnet. Classic cars are often as much about colour, shape, interiors, and memories as engineering, and this event gives all of those sides room to share the same space.

It should be an easy weekend stop for photographers, design fans, collectors, or anyone who enjoys seeing vehicles with more character than the average city traffic.

Hiroshi Nagai: Summer Dreaming

Date & Time: August 4 to September 4, daily from 10am to 8pm

Location: River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung

Price: Open to the public with free admission

Bangkok gets a glimpse of an endless 1980s summer through the work of Japanese illustrator Hiroshi Nagai. Summer Dreaming is his first solo exhibition in Thailand, bringing his instantly recognisable scenes of swimming pools, palm trees, blue skies, coastal roads, and quiet modern buildings to River City Bangkok.

Nagai’s images are closely associated with the visual identity of Japanese city pop. His clean lines, bright sunlight, and unusually calm landscapes helped shape the look of surrounding albums and popular culture from the era, even when the scenes themselves contain very little action.

The exhibition opened on August 4 and continues until September 4, making this its first full weekend. River City Bangkok confirms the dates and its regular opening hours of 10am to 8pm.

It is an easy exhibition to enjoy without needing much background knowledge. The images feel familiar even when the places are imaginary, capturing the strange nostalgia of a summer holiday that may never have actually happened.

Flesh and Blood – Calling: Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9, 9am to 8pm

Location: SILK 1–4, BITEC Bangna

Price: Registration and event fees vary by tournament

Flesh and Blood brings its international World Tour to Bangkok for three days of trading card competition, side events, collecting, and community activity. Players take on the role of heroes equipped with weapons, armour, actions, and reactions, using carefully constructed decks to outthink the opponent sitting across from them.

Friday begins with scheduled tournaments and on-demand play before the main Calling competition starts on Saturday. Successful competitors continue into the second day on Sunday, when the Bangkok champion will be decided. Additional Sunday Showdown matches and side events will also be available for players outside the main competition.

The event is aimed at more than only the most competitive players. Collectors, casual fans, retailers, and people interested in discovering the game and spectating can also meet members of the regional community and see how a major tabletop tournament works.

Unlike a digital card game, Flesh and Blood is designed for face-to-face play. That makes the social side of the weekend almost as important as the competition, with players travelling from Thailand and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region to meet around the same tables.

This weekend moves from life-sized dinosaurs and riverside fireworks to silent theatre, classic cars, dreamy Japanese illustrations, and competitive card games. Each event creates its own little world, whether that means Isla Nublar, an imaginary summer by the pool, or the fantasy setting of Rathe.

The hardest part may be choosing between them. However, the August 8 schedule makes it possible to spend the morning around classic cars, catch an afternoon pantomime, and still reach Asiatique before the fireworks begin.