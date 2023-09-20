The Hope Fair invites you to discover unforgettable artisanal gems

PHOTO: Cakes on sale at The Hope Fair

The Hope Fair is gearing up to host its next event on Thursday, 28 September 2023 at the Avani Sukhumvit Hotel. From 11:00 – 20:00, you’ll be able to meet local artisans, entrepreneurs, and food connoisseurs.

Showcase of local products and services

Boasting over 100 vendors, The Hope Fair presents a thoughtfully curated selection of products, food, and services. With an emphasis on promoting responsible consumption and supporting the local economy, the fair seeks to elevate your shopping experience by highlighting high-quality offerings.

Be prepared to be impressed by the remarkable craftsmanship, innovative designs, and exquisite details that capture the essence of the fair. A variety of gourmet options is available to satisfy your taste buds. As you explore the fair, you’ll find delectable surprises waiting for you at each turn.

More than just shopping

In addition to shopping, you’ll get to enjoy the friendly community spirit enveloping the entire event. The vendors are always eager to share their in-depth knowledge and discuss their passion with visitors. Not only can you see artisanal products made from local craftsmanship traditions, delectable morsels, wine culture, candle making, and even the wonders of essential oils, but also learn all about them in detail.

At The Hope Fair, interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations and captivating presentations are aplenty. These offerings are sure to leave a lasting impression, boosting your inspiration and delight.

Supporting meaningful causes

By attending The Hope Fair, you actively contribute to a meaningful cause. This is because the fair is a proud supporter of the Mercy Centre. This non-profit organisation is committed to helping underprivileged children and communities in the Klong Toei area.

Since its inception, the fair has donated over a million baht to the Mercy Centre. This substantial contribution has been vital in supporting children and families in need. Therefore, attending this fair is your chance to contribute to a more considerate shopping environment. It also provides an opportunity to show your support for local charities.

Save the date!

The Hope Fair on Thursday, 28 September 2023 promises to be a day filled with charming discoveries.

So, are you ready to shop and chill? Mark your calendars and save the date to visit them at Avani Sukhumvit Hotel, BTS On Nut, Exit 3, 7th floor, ballroom.

For more information and updates, be sure to visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Hope Fair

The Hope Fair is a pop-up market event that aims to provide a platform for local artisans, entrepreneurs, and designers to showcase their products while promoting sustainability, fair trade practices, and high-quality food and drink. The event also supports the Mercy Centre, a non-profit organisation working to assist underprivileged communities and individuals in the Klong Toei neighbourhood. The Hope Fair has become a hub of positive commerce, supporting local charities, and fostering a sense of community among Bangkokians.