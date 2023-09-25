Step into a world of unforgettable joy: Monet & Friends Alive Bangkok unveils a new era of immersive experience

Photo courtesy of ICONSIAM

Grande Experiences, the producer and creator of Monet & Friends Alive, has partnered with Live Impact Events, renowned for world-class experiences, and ICONSIAM, the iconic landmark situated along the majestic Chao Phraya River, to present a remarkable new spectacle Monet & Friends Alive Bangkok. This digital immersive art experience is set to deliver an unparalleled fusion of entertainment and artistic wonder, transporting visitors into the captivating virtual world of 19th-century Impressionist art.

The experience showcases the artistic creations of Claude Monet, one of the world’s most influential French Impressionist artists, alongside contributions from 14 other iconic painters. Integrated into the theme of “An Immersive Adventure into French Impressionism,” this experience offers visitors a fully immersive multi-sensory experience. It allows visitors to engage with the artwork through the senses of sight, taste, smell, and sound in a truly magnificent fashion. Enveloped by the dynamic interplay of light, colour, and sound, the experience breathes life into the masterpieces of Impressionist artists, projecting their stunning paintings onto multiple screens.

This immersive journey brilliantly illuminates the bold brush strokes of Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, and many others. With a collection of 3,500 images, this experience redefines the art-viewing experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the artists’ imagination as if stepping directly into their creative world.

Discover the fascinating world of Impressionism as you embark on the first chapter of this extraordinary journey through the world-class digital immersive art experience, Monet & Friends Alive. Join us from September 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, at the Attraction Hall, 6th floor of ICONSIAM.

Tickets are 1,490 THB for VIPs with exclusive gifts, 990 THB for General tickets, and 480 THB for Special Attention tickets.

Press Release