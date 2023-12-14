Siam Yacht Club invites you to an unforgettable festive celebration by the Chao Phraya river

PHOTO: Siam Yacht Club

This Christmas and New Year’s Eve, immerse yourself in the enchanting ambience of Siam Yacht Club, nestled by the scenic Chao Phraya River. Elevate your festive experience with an indulgent 8-course dinner meticulously curated to tantalize your taste buds.

Celebrate Christmas Like Never Before

On December 24th and 25th, 2023, Siam Yacht Club will be hosting a spectacular festive dinner, inviting guests to savour the enchantment of the season. The highlighted menu boasts culinary delights such as Crab Salad Tartelette, White Asparagus Tartare, Foie Gras, and Oyster for appetizers. Indulge in a choice of main dishes featuring either Brittany Turbot or Wagyu Beef Wellington, followed by delectable desserts like Strawberry Rhubarb, Crémeux with Mascarpone Chocolate/Tomato Sponge, Almond Streusel, and Plum Sorbet.

Siam Yacht Club’s 8-course Christmas menu is priced at THB 2,888++ per person.

Add on THB 2,000++ to enhance your dining experience by opting for our beverage pairing.

For more information, please visit www.sycbangkok.com or call T. 02 266 0123

For online ticket purchases please follow this link https://shorturl.at/bjHR4

Ring in the New Year with Siam Yacht Club’s Exclusive Premium Package

As we bid farewell to 2023, Siam Yacht Club invites you to make this New Year’s Eve truly extraordinary with their Premium Package, meticulously crafted to elevate your celebration to new heights. Experience a mesmerizing fireworks spectacle above the water, right across from ICONSIAM – the prime location to revel in a 1,400m long extravaganza lasting 9 minutes. This global countdown destination, sponsored by the Thailand Tourism Authority, promises to mark the commencement of 2024 with a dazzling display of lights.

Highlights of the Premium Package at THB 20,000++ per person which inclusive of:

Exclusive Access to the Countdown Party: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of the countdown party with a front-row seat to welcome 2024.

Gourmet Dining Experience: Indulge in a delectable spread of international cuisines, carefully curated to tantalize your taste buds and make your evening unforgettable.

Continuous Serving of Premium Beverages: Toast to the New Year in style with our premium beverage selection, ensuring your glass is never empty throughout the night.

Live Entertainment and Music: Keep the celebration spirit alive with live entertainment and music, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement.

Spectacular Fireworks Display: Witness a breathtaking fireworks display over the water, marking the beginning of 2024 with a dazzling spectacle.

Spaces for their Countdown Party are limited, and this premium experience is not to be missed. Secure your spot on board for a night of excitement and memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information, please visit www.sycbangkok.com or call T. 02 266 0123

For online ticket purchases please follow this link https://shorturl.at/muAK7

Siam Yacht Club is a premier dining destination located along the Chao Phraya River, offering a unique blend of exquisite cuisine, breathtaking views and unparalleled hospitality, located at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers is open every day from 5.00 p.m. to 1.00 a.m. For inquiries and reservations, please call: 02 266 0123 or https://www.sycbangkok.com/ email: siamyachtclub@gmail.com

