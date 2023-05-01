Savour the best of Thai Fruits at the Siam Paragon Tropical Fruits Parade 2023

IMAGE: SIAM PARAGON TROPICAL FRUIT PARADE 2023

Craving a fresh foodie adventure? You’ve had your fill of pad thai, tom yum, and all those yummy Thai dishes, so why not step up your game and dive into the colourful world of Thai fruits at the Siam Paragon Tropical Fruits Parade 2023 from 26 April to 3 May 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon? With an all-you-can-eat durian buffet and a selection of the finest seasonal fruits, you won’t only satisfy your taste buds but also support Thai farmers.

Siam Paragon, the global shopping destination beloved by Thais and tourists alike, is partnering with world-class supermarket Gourmet Market and the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) under the Ministry of Commerce to bring you the fruit festival of the year – “Siam Paragon Tropical Fruits Parade 2023”.

VIDEO via Siam Paragon

This premium fruit extravaganza showcases the finest tropical fruits from over 17 local farms and sources across Thailand, making it the perfect opportunity to sample the most scrumptious summer fruits during Thailand’s prime fruit season. You’ll have access to more than 100 varieties of fresh fruits, an all-you-can-eat durian buffet, along with an assortment of fruit-based products.

The Durian Haven with over 30 varieties

If you’re a durian enthusiast, brace yourselves for a flavour adventure like no other! Discover over 30 varieties of the finest durian, including the utterly divine “Durian Nont” from Nonthaburi province. This variety of durian is celebrated for its thin husk and non-pungent aroma, as well as its sweet, creamy, and fibre-free flesh. Other specialities include “Mon Thong” and “Kob Chainam,” and “Kob Leb Yiao” “Kob Mae Thao”, both native to Nonthaburi and granted Geographical Indication (GI) by The Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce.

Another variety you shouldn’t miss is the tempting Musan King-Monthong durian hybrid, which is popular for its sweet, fragrant, and creamy flesh with a distinctive aroma. And make sure to save room for the Ochee durian (Black Thorn)-Monthong. With its signature orangy magnolia champaca hue, creamy smooth texture, and intense sweetness, this durian variety is too hard to miss! Other durian varieties that’ll be available include the Chanee, Puangmanee, Nok-Yip, Kan Yao, and Nuan Thong Chan, among others.

All-you-can-eat durian buffet? Yes, please!

Ready to showcase your passion for durian? The amazing all-you-can-eat durian buffet is bound to excite your taste buds. Spanning 56 rounds over 8 days, this is your golden opportunity to sample rare and exclusive durian varieties you won’t find elsewhere.

For just 699 baht per round (60 minutes), you can indulge in this all-you-can-eat durian buffet. And aside from a great selection of durian like Monthong, Chanee, Puangmanee, Nok-Yip, and Kan Yao and Nuan Thong Chan, you can also indulge in a delightful selection of seasonal fruits. These include Tong Ploy jackfruit, mangosteen, rambutan, watermelon, Nam Dok Mai mango, Golden Trat pineapple, Sumalee salak, lychee, green mango, coconut, and longkong among others.

To complement the fruit, you can also enjoy Nam Pla Waan (sweet fish sauce dip), fruit ice cream, coconut-flavoured sticky rice, grass jelly drink, and Singha drinking water. If you’re an M Card member, take note – tickets for the durian buffet are available for just 595 baht!

The freshest fruits straight from local orchards

The best part about this festival is that all the fruity goodness comes to you directly from the local orchards. Therefore, you’ll be sure to feast on the freshest seasonal fruits available.

You’ll get to try an exciting variety of fruits, including rambutan, mangosteen, and durian from Rayong and Chanthaburi; Tubtim Siam pomelo from Pak Phanang District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat; Khao Yai and Tang Kwa pomelo from Chainat; Tha Khoi pomelo from Phichit; and Thong Rayong pineapple from Rayong (featuring “Queen” varieties like Phuket, Phu Le, Sawi, and Trat Si Thong pineapples). Moreover, there are Phu Lae pineapples from Chiang Rai and Sai Nam Phueng oranges from Fang District in Chiang Mai.

You’ll also find Trang Province’s Koh Sukorn watermelon, famed for its vibrant red colour and firm texture; Phang Nga’s Red Lady papaya; Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya’s Ibaraki melon (with seeds imported from Japan); Golden Nam Dok Mai mango; Mahachanok mango; Arlee Siam mango from export-grade quality farms; Kamphaeng Phet’s top-quality Tong Ploy jackfruit; and organic coconuts from Community Enterprise Farmers in Damnoen Saduak District in Ratchaburi.

Delight in fruit-inspired products and recipes

As if this fruit-tastic festival couldn’t get any better, you’ll discover an astonishing variety of exotic fruit creations! Treat yourself to tempting fruit-derived desserts and invigorating beverages. One standout highlight of the event is the debut of the whole fruit sorbet, a frosty delight crafted entirely from 100% fruit without any added dairy ingredients. You’ll also find an array of refreshing desserts perfect for basking in the summer sun, such as Monthong Durian Milk Shake, Durian and Fruit Ice Cream, Young Coconut Bingsu, Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango Bingsu, Fruit Daifuku Ice Cream, Coconut Greek Yogurt, and Yogurt Ice Cream with Honey and Butterfly Pea.

Make sure you give other delights a try, like Young Coconut and Durian Babin (Thai coconut pancake), Fresh Coconut Rolls, Mayongchid (Marian Plum) Cake, Coconut Cake, and Fruit Pizza adorned with a medley of fruit toppings. And when you’ve had your fill of sweet fruity treats, spice things up with Curry Noodles with Lychee and Mantis Shrimp, and refresh yourself with a diverse selection of fruit juices. It’s truly a fruit lover’s dream come true!

Double the fun with two special-price sessions

Take advantage of two special-price sessions from noon to 13:00 and 17:00 to 18:00 daily, available exclusively at the event. You’ll absolutely love the buy-one-get-one-free offers on fruits, including mouth-watering selections handpicked from local growers.

Follow us on :













So, mark your calendar and clear your schedule. 26 April to 3 May 2023 is the time for you to show your support for Thai farmers, indulge in high-quality fruits, and savour the delightful flavours of the finest Thai fruits at the “Siam Paragon Tropical Fruits Parade 2023” at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. For more information about the event, contact Siam Paragon at 02-610-8000 or visit their Facebook page: Siam Paragon.

Sponsored