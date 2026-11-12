Pattaya fireworks festival 2026: full schedule for both nights

Pattaya has published the programme for this year’s International Fireworks Festival, with teams from five countries set to perform over two nights on November 27 and 28.

Japan, Italy, the Philippines, Malaysia and Finland will each present a display on both nights of the free event, which takes place along Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri.

The main stage will be at Central Pattaya Beach. Five displays are scheduled each night, with the first at 7.45pm on both Friday and Saturday, and concerts and live music will fill the gaps between displays.

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Friday, November 27:

5.30pm: Live music by ZEROX BAND

Live music by ZEROX BAND 6.30pm: Live music by Shinobi

Live music by Shinobi 7.15pm: Opening ceremony

Opening ceremony 7.45pm: Fireworks from Japan

Fireworks from Japan 8.05pm: Fireworks from Finland

Fireworks from Finland 8.25pm: YourMOOD concert

YourMOOD concert 9.15pm: Fireworks from Malaysia

Fireworks from Malaysia 9.45pm: Fireworks from Italy

Fireworks from Italy 10.05pm: Fireworks from the Philippines

Fireworks from the Philippines 10.25pm: Slapkiss concert

Slapkiss concert 10.30pm: Activities end

Saturday, November 28:

5.45pm: Live music by ZEROX BAND

Live music by ZEROX BAND 7pm: Live music by Swagen

Live music by Swagen 7.45pm: Fireworks from Italy

Fireworks from Italy 8.05pm: Fireworks from Malaysia

Fireworks from Malaysia 8.25pm: PALMY concert

PALMY concert 9.25pm: Fireworks from the Philippines

Fireworks from the Philippines 9.45pm: Fireworks from Finland

Fireworks from Finland 10.05pm: Fireworks from Japan

Fireworks from Japan 10.25pm: ROOFTOP concert

ROOFTOP concert 10.30pm: Activities end

Food stalls and shops will line the beachfront on both nights as Pattaya has allocated 600 stalls free of charge to local traders through a lottery system.

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Beach Road will be closed as far as Walking Street on both nights, according to a preparation meeting held at Pattaya City Hall today, November 12. Pattaya Mail has reported that the closure starts at 3pm, so visitors driving in are advised to park away from the beachfront and walk.

The festival is one of Pattaya’s main tourism events of the year and has been named the best marine tourism festival in Asia by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA).

Last year’s edition featured teams from Malaysia, Germany, Finland, the Philippines and the UK, which means Japan and Italy are new to the line-up this time. Thai media estimated crowds of around 100,000 last year, with spectators claiming spots on the beach from midday.

Large crowds are expected on both nights again. Visitors are advised to allow extra time for travel and to plan parking in advance, and those staying overnight should book accommodation early.

The city’s mayor said earlier this month that hotel bookings may be lower than last year but remain strong, with rooms still available for the city’s year-end events.