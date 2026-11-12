Pattaya fireworks festival 2026: full schedule for both nights

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 12, 2026, 5:39 PM
2 minutes read
Pattaya fireworks festival 2026: full schedule for both nights
Fireworks over Pattaya Beach during a past festival | Photo via Facebook/TAT Pattaya

Pattaya has published the programme for this year’s International Fireworks Festival, with teams from five countries set to perform over two nights on November 27 and 28.

Japan, Italy, the Philippines, Malaysia and Finland will each present a display on both nights of the free event, which takes place along Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri.

The main stage will be at Central Pattaya Beach. Five displays are scheduled each night, with the first at 7.45pm on both Friday and Saturday, and concerts and live music will fill the gaps between displays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, November 27:

  • 5.30pm: Live music by ZEROX BAND
  • 6.30pm: Live music by Shinobi
  • 7.15pm: Opening ceremony
  • 7.45pm: Fireworks from Japan
  • 8.05pm: Fireworks from Finland
  • 8.25pm: YourMOOD concert
  • 9.15pm: Fireworks from Malaysia
  • 9.45pm: Fireworks from Italy
  • 10.05pm: Fireworks from the Philippines
  • 10.25pm: Slapkiss concert
  • 10.30pm: Activities end

Saturday, November 28:

  • 5.45pm: Live music by ZEROX BAND
  • 7pm: Live music by Swagen
  • 7.45pm: Fireworks from Italy
  • 8.05pm: Fireworks from Malaysia
  • 8.25pm: PALMY concert
  • 9.25pm: Fireworks from the Philippines
  • 9.45pm: Fireworks from Finland
  • 10.05pm: Fireworks from Japan
  • 10.25pm: ROOFTOP concert
  • 10.30pm: Activities end
Pattaya fireworks festival 2026: full schedule for both nights | News by Thaiger
Fireworks over Pattaya Beach during a past festival | Photo via Facebook/TAT Pattaya

Food stalls and shops will line the beachfront on both nights as Pattaya has allocated 600 stalls free of charge to local traders through a lottery system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beach Road will be closed as far as Walking Street on both nights, according to a preparation meeting held at Pattaya City Hall today, November 12. Pattaya Mail has reported that the closure starts at 3pm, so visitors driving in are advised to park away from the beachfront and walk.

Related Articles

The festival is one of Pattaya’s main tourism events of the year and has been named the best marine tourism festival in Asia by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA).

Last year’s edition featured teams from Malaysia, Germany, Finland, the Philippines and the UK, which means Japan and Italy are new to the line-up this time. Thai media estimated crowds of around 100,000 last year, with spectators claiming spots on the beach from midday.

Large crowds are expected on both nights again. Visitors are advised to allow extra time for travel and to plan parking in advance, and those staying overnight should book accommodation early.

The city’s mayor said earlier this month that hotel bookings may be lower than last year but remain strong, with rooms still available for the city’s year-end events.

Pattaya fireworks festival 2026: full schedule for both nights | News by Thaiger
Spectators on Pattaya Beach during the 2024 fireworks festival | Photo via Facebook/TAT Pattaya
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: November 12, 2026, 5:39 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste Thailand News

Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

5 hours ago
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world&#8217;s tallest tower Business News

Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

5 hours ago
Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases Business News

Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

6 hours ago
Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know Things To Do

Yi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown

7 hours ago
Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call Crime News

Udon Thani woman attacks husband after finding him on phone sex call

7 hours ago
Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht Bangkok News

Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht

7 hours ago
Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam Pattaya News

Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam

7 hours ago
CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival Aviation News

CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival

8 hours ago
Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion Pattaya News

Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion

8 hours ago
Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions Thailand News

Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions

8 hours ago
Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing Phuket News

Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing

9 hours ago
Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car Phuket News

Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car

9 hours ago
PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales Thailand News

PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales

10 hours ago
Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations Pattaya News

Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations

11 hours ago
Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri Eastern Thailand News

Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri

12 hours ago
South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help Phuket News

South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help

12 hours ago
CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach Aviation News

CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach

12 hours ago
Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case Bangkok News

Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case

13 hours ago
Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up Thailand News

Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up

13 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces

16 hours ago
Foreigner&#8217;s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate Phuket News

Foreigner’s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate

1 day ago
Phuket woman says employer&#8217;s cash stolen in petrol station assault Phuket News

Phuket woman says employer’s cash stolen in petrol station assault

1 day ago
Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact Economy News

Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

1 day ago
Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25 Thailand News

Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleYi Peng Festival 2026 in Chiang Mai: Everything you need to know