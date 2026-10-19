Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book

Thailand's state railway runs its floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi on 26 days from November 7 to January 31. Return fares from Bangkok start at 350 baht.

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 19, 2026, 4:00 PM
3 minutes read
Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • The floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam runs on 26 days between November 7, 2026 and January 31, 2027.
  • Return fares on the independent train are 350 baht in third class and 650 baht with air-conditioning.
  • Package trips with four meals and five stops cost 2,599 to 2,999 baht per person.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is bringing back its floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi this cool season. The day trip from Bangkok runs on 26 days between November 7 and January 31, mostly at weekends.

The train earns its name on the dam itself. It runs along the crest beside the reservoir, so from the bank the carriages appear to float on the water.

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Passengers can choose between two kinds of trip. The independent train covers only the rail journey, while package trains add meals, live music and guided stops in Lopburi.

Floating train dates for 2026 to 27

The independent train runs on November 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. December dates are the 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th.

In January 2027 it runs on the 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th, 30th and 31st, the last day of the season. Last season ran only at weekends, but this calendar adds two weekday holidays, December 7 and December 10.

Package trains run on 25 of those days. They follow the same calendar except November 21.

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Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book | News by Thaiger
Photo from Euronews

Independent trip: fares and boarding stations

Return fares from Bangkok are 350 baht in a third-class fan carriage and 650 baht in air-conditioned second class. An OTOP carriage for solo travellers and couples also costs 650 baht, but it does not run on December 5.

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The train is numbered 927 outbound and 928 for the return. The D-Ticket booking system lists eight boarding stations: Hua Lamphong, Bang Sue Junction, Don Mueang, Rangsit, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kaeng Khoi Junction and Kaeng Sua Ten.

A limited number of short-hop tickets go on sale on the day. Saraburi to the dam costs 250 baht, and Kaeng Sua Ten or Khok Salung to the dam costs 100 baht.

Passengers who only need the return leg can buy a one-way ticket from the dam to Bangkok. It costs 170 baht in third class and 250 baht in second class or the OTOP carriage.

Package trains with meals and stops

The package trip makes five stops. In Lopburi town it visits Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat and King Narai’s Palace. It also stops at a sunflower field, the community market at Khok Salung station and the viewpoint on the dam.

Breakfast, a snack, lunch and dinner are served during the day, with live music on board. Passengers choose between two sets of carriages, priced as follows in the D-Ticket system:

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  • SRT Royal Blossom passenger car: 2,599 baht a person
  • SRT Royal Blossom group car: 15,999 baht a room, for up to four people
  • Beyond Horizon (Sud Khob Fah) first class, single seats: 2,999 baht a person
  • Beyond Horizon second class, single and double seats: 2,799 baht a person

The Beyond Horizon carriages do not run on December 5, 19 and 20. The Royal Blossom group car is sold by the room rather than by the seat.

Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book | News by Thaiger
Screenshot of the website for the D-Ticket website

Train times

SRT had not published this season’s departure times by October 19. Last season, the outbound train left Hua Lamphong at 6am and reached the floating-train viewpoint at 9.20am.

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It pulled in at the dam stop at 10.35am. The return service left the dam at 3.30pm and arrived back in Bangkok at 6.50pm, and times for 2026 to 27 may differ.

How to book

Bookings open at 8.30am on October 9 on the SRT D-Ticket website and app, at stations nationwide and through the SRT hotline 1690. Seats can be reserved up to 90 days ahead, so the later January dates open in turn.

Drivers can park at Hua Lamphong for a flat 50 baht a day on showing a floating-train ticket. SRT also says carriages may be changed, with a replacement of the same class.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 19, 2026, 4:00 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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