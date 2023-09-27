Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok

PHOTO: Bangkok Arts & Culture Centre by m-louis via Wikimedia Commons

Bangkok is home to so many interesting places. And for those who like a bit of history, its museums don’t disappoint. From adventures into Thailand’s past to surrealist collections, there’s something for every kind of traveller. So, if you’re visiting Bangkok and want to explore a museum, we have selected some of the city’s top museums you need to visit.

1. Bangkok Art & Culture Centre

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: 939 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

If you’re an art lover, you’ll love Bangkok Art & Culture Centre (BACC). Located in the heart of Bangkok, the museum has a main open space with nine floors around it full of exhibitions, shops, and restaurants, which reflects the vibrant energy of New York’s famed Guggenheim.

BACC was created as a space where artists and the public could meet. From modern arts and sculptures to paining and photographs, there’s a wide range of art on display. You’ll find collections from both Thailand and all over the world. Additionally, BACC also has temporary performances and exhibitions, so there’s always something new to see.

2. National Museum

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 09:00 – 16:00

Address: 4 Na Phra That Road Phraborommaharatchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

King Rama V founded the National Museum back in 1887, and it is now one of the largest museums in Southeast Asia. The museum is housed in a former palace. Full of artefacts that display Thailand’s historical roots, it’s definitely a place in which to discover many lesser known facts about the country formerly known as Siam. From Sukhothai and Ayutthaya periods to the modern age, you can find the largest collection of Thai artefacts here.

In addition to Thai artefacts, the museum also boasts collections of regional Buddhist Arts, such as Indonesian Java, Indian Gandhara, Chinese Tang, Cambodian Khmer, and Vietnamese Cham.

3. Erawan Museum

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address: หมู่ที่1 99 Kanchanaphisek Rd, Bang Mueang Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10270

The Erawan Museum is located a little bit outside of Bangkok in Samut Prakan Province. However, you can get there easily with the BTS Skytrain (Sukhumvit line) to Pu Chao Station. The museum particularly popular for its massive three-headed copper elephant art display. Inside, you’ll find 3 floors full of antiquities, priceless collections of ancient religious objects, and psychedelic décor that belong to Lek Viriyaphan, who owned the museum and also created the Ancient Siam and Sanctuary of Truth museums.

Once you finish exploring the surrealist collection of Erawan Museum, be sure to enjoy its tropical gardens. The lush gardens is dotted with rare plants and mythological statues.

4. Bangkok Folk Museum

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address: 296 Sukhumvit Rd, Bang Pu Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10280

Also known as Bangkokian Museum, the Bangkok Folk Museum is made up of three classic houses, tucked neatly under the coverage of leafy trees. These houses take you back to the early 20th century, showing you how the wealthier families in Bangkok used to live.

The displays inside are as interesting as the houses themselves. You’ll come across old furniture, household items and personal belongings of the family who originally lived there. There are also old photos that give an insight into what Bangkok looked like before it became the busy, modern city we see today.

5. Museum Siam

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 18:00

Address: 4 Sanam Chai Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

The next Bangkok museum you need to visit is Museum Siam. It’s a discovery museum that features many digital exhibit. Thus, it serves as an interesting, interactive learning site. Great for families, the motto of the museum is “Play + Learn = เพลิน” (means ‘joyously’ in Thai).

At the Museum Siam, you’ll find permanent exhibitions like ‘Essays on Thailand’ and ‘Decoding Thainess’, along with rotating exhibitions and many fun learning activities. ‘Decoding Thainess’ is spread across 14 exhibition rooms, each using up-to-date technology and museum media to create engaging stories. The interactive nature of the exhibits makes your visit both enjoyable and fun from start to finish.

Bangkok certainly has something for everyone when it comes to its unique museums. From a taste of ancient Thai culture to displays of contemporary art, these museums hold the key to understanding a country’s past, present, and even future.