Marriott’s Road to Give returns to Khao Lak, all funds go to children’s charities

Marriott Bonvoy’s beachfront resorts in Khao Lak, South Thailand, are presenting their activities for Road to Give 2026, the annual CSR event that brings together hotel guests, associates, partners and locals to run, walk or move for a good cause.

This year’s event holds extra significance as Marriott International celebrates its 99th anniversary, giving its hotels and resorts in the Andaman region the chance to mark the milestone through a shared community effort.

A 5km fun run and 10km mini marathon will be staged at Laem Pakarang Beach on Sunday, October 4, creating a carnival-style atmosphere on the golden shores of Phang Nga province.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Tarnnamjai Foundation Thailand and the Don Bosco Home for Children Bang Sak, supporting the care and development of disadvantaged children in the local community.

Co-organised by JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa, and Marriott Vacation Club, Khao Lak Beach Resort, Road to Give 2026 builds on the success of last year’s event, which welcomed 723 participants, including more than one hundred Marriott associates and twenty supporting partners, and raised over 140,000 baht for charity.

“Road to Give is a meaningful reflection of Marriott’s culture of serving our communities and the positive impact we can create collectively,” said Abhimanyu Singh, area general manager, Southern Thailand.

“As Marriott International celebrates its 99th anniversary, it is especially meaningful to mark this milestone alongside our associates, guests, partners and neighbours in Khao Lak, while supporting organisations that make a genuine difference in the lives of children in our local community.”

Registration for the 5km fun run is priced at 350 baht, while the 10km mini marathon is 450 baht. Both packages include an official Road to Give running shirt, a race bib, a finisher’s medal and snacks.

A VIP package is also available for participants who want to offer additional support to the charitable event, priced at 1,500 baht for either the 5km or 10km race, plus an additional souvenir shirt. Runners who cannot make it to Khao Lak can join a virtual run from anywhere in the world.

The top finishers will be recognised with trophies and hotel vouchers, while every runner who crosses the finish line receives a specially designed Road to Give 2026 medal. This year’s medals form part of a collectable series across participating destinations, designed as a lasting symbol of the Road to Give journey.

Set against the coastal landscape of Laem Pakarang, Road to Give welcomes experienced runners and beginners alike who want to come together in support of a worthwhile cause.

The annual initiative also reflects Marriott’s Serve360 commitment to creating a positive impact in every destination and enhancing the wellbeing of its associates, guests and local communities.

Event details

Date: Sunday, October 4

Location: Laem Pakarang, Khao Lak, Phang Nga

Categories: 5km fun run (350 baht) / 10km mini marathon (450 baht) / VIP (1,500 baht) / virtual run

Registration deadline: September 20, 2026

Beneficiaries: Tarnnamjai Foundation Thailand and Don Bosco Home for Children Bang Sak, Phang Nga

Shirt and bib collection: Saturday, October 3, 10am to 8pm at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa (postal delivery also available)

Register online at Road to Give Khao Lak 2026. To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy’s resorts in Khao Lak, visit www.marriott.com.

Press release