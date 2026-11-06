Where the festive lights shine brightest in Thailand this year

Thailand is starting to light up for the festive season, and this year’s celebrations go well beyond the usual Christmas trees and shopping centre decorations.

The lighting festivals Thailand has lined up for 2026 range from synchronised riverside displays in Bangkok to immersive art installations in Ratchaburi and illuminated traditions in the northeast. Some are all about Christmas, while others use light and technology to showcase local culture.

If you’re looking for somewhere to spend an evening surrounded by festive lights, here are five places worth adding to your calendar.

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1. ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2026, Bangkok

Dates: November 1 to December 25, 2026

Times: Light shows daily at 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm

Location: River Park, G Floor, ICONSIAM, Bangkok

Admission: Free

Christmas by the Chao Phraya River comes with a distinctly Thai touch this year. ICONSIAM’s annual illumination festival returns with The Blessing Tree, a Christmas tree standing over 21 metres tall, inspired by Manorah, a traditional performing art from southern Thailand.

Decorated with more than 40,000 beads, the tree incorporates intricate patterns representing eight blessings, including love, happiness, prosperity and good health. Its colours change throughout the evening, giving visitors a different view of the installation as the night progresses.

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The main attraction is The Spectacle Celebration of Light & Joy Symphony, a synchronised performance combining the illuminated tree, Thai and international music, and shimmering bubbles carrying symbolic blessings. Shows take place three times each evening.

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There’s more to see along the waterfront, too. The ICONIC Multimedia Water Features, combining lighting with choreographed water movements, are scheduled to begin on November 13.

For those visiting earlier in the season, ICONSIAM is also hosting Flavors & Glow by The River until November 15. Running from 4pm to 10pm at ICONSIAM Park on Level 2, the event brings together international food, Thai craft drinks and live music, giving visitors plenty to enjoy before heading down to watch the lights.

2. Nasatta Light Festival 2027, Ratchaburi

Dates: November 20, 2026 to February 28, 2027

Times: 6pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday and public holidays

Location: Nasatta Park, Bang Phae district, Ratchaburi

Admission: 350 baht for adults, or 250 baht with early-bird tickets purchased by November 17

For something more immersive, Nasatta Light Festival in Ratchaburi offers a different an option not centred around the Christmas tree.

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Despite its 2027 name, the festival begins in November 2026, marking its ninth edition with The Elemental. The concept explores nine elements, including earth, water, wind, fire, ice and light, through 19 exhibition zones.

Visitors follow a route through the park, encountering illuminated landscapes, digital artwork, interactive installations and displays that blend technology with natural surroundings and Buddhist-inspired art.

It’s more of an outdoor exhibition than a typical festive celebration, making it particularly appealing to those who enjoy photography, art and exploring at their own pace.

Unlike the free displays at Bangkok’s major shopping centres, Nasatta requires an admission ticket. Visitors travelling from Bangkok should also plan their return journey in advance, as taxis can be difficult to find near the park after dark.

Tickets and additional information are available on the official Nasatta website.

3. CentralWorld’s Disney and Pixar Christmas, Bangkok

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Dates: November 12, 2026 to January 3, 2027

Times: Hourly LED light shows; simulated snowfall four times between 5pm and 8pm

Location: CentralWorld, Ratchaprasong, Bangkok

If ICONSIAM brings a Thai twist to Christmas, CentralWorld is going in a more familiar Disney direction.

As part of Central Pattana’s A Celebration of Wonders 2027 campaign, CentralWorld is transforming more than 4,000 square metres into a festive Disney and Pixar experience celebrating Pixar’s 40th anniversary.

Visitors can explore themed installations featuring Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, Disney princesses and Zootopia, alongside a Frozen-inspired wonderland complete with Elsa’s ice castle.

The centrepiece is a large LED Christmas tree accompanied by hourly light-and-sound shows. But perhaps the biggest draw, particularly for families, is the simulated snowfall.

Snow is scheduled to fall four times each evening between 5pm and 8pm, with each session lasting around ten minutes. It’s a welcome change of scenery from Bangkok’s usual December weather, even if you won’t need a winter coat.

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CentralWorld’s central location also makes it an easy stop for anyone spending an evening around Ratchaprasong.

4. Neramit 4 Cities, across Thailand

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Dates: November 6 to December 27, 2026, across four separate editions

Times: Evening displays; show schedules vary by city

Locations: Sakon Nakhon, Uthai Thani, Chanthaburi and Hat Yai

Admission: Free

For another of Thailand’s festive illuminations that aren’t centred around Christmas, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Neramit 4 Cities series takes lighting festivals beyond the usual tourist hotspots, using art, colour and technology to celebrate the identity of four different destinations.

Each city hosts its own programme of illuminated installations, projection mapping, light-and-sound performances, concerts and cultural activities. The themes are different, too, giving each destination something of its own to show off.

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The four festivals are:

Sakon Nakhon: Beyond Indigo (November 6 to 15) – Inspired by the province’s indigo-dyeing heritage, with lighting and projection mapping across historic landmarks. This edition runs from 6pm to 10pm.

Uthai Thani: The First Glow (November 27 to December 6) – Celebrating the city’s riverside communities and the cultural heritage of the Sakae Krang River.

Chanthaburi: Chan Unhidden Gems (December 4 to 13) – Drawing inspiration from the province’s gemstones and cultural identity through colourful installations.

Hat Yai: Essence of Light (December 18 to 27) – Bringing southern Thailand’s food culture and multicultural character into a series of light-and-sound experiences.

The appeal here is that visitors can experience familiar Thai destinations in a completely different setting after dark. Rather than simply decorating public spaces, the installations aim to tell stories about the places themselves.

For anyone travelling over Christmas, Hat Yai’s edition is particularly well timed, running through December 25. Those visiting earlier in November can catch the opening festival in Sakon Nakhon.

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Further event details and programme updates are available through the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

5. Tha Rae Christmas Star Procession, Sakon Nakhon

Dates: December 20 to 26, 2026 (announced festival period)

December 20 to 26, 2026 (announced festival period) Times: Main procession and performance schedules to be confirmed

Main procession and performance schedules to be confirmed Location: Tha Rae community, Sakon Nakhon

For a Christmas celebration with a little more history behind it, head to Tha Rae in Sakon Nakhon.

Home to one of Thailand’s most established Catholic communities, Tha Rae has a long-standing tradition of decorating its streets, homes and vehicles with illuminated stars to celebrate Christmas. Rather than towering commercial installations, the lights here are closely connected to the community’s religious and cultural identity.

The highlight is the Christmas Star Procession, where decorated vehicles carrying glowing stars travel through the streets. The celebrations bring together local residents and visitors, with illuminated decorations turning the village into a distinctive Christmas setting.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority has included the festival in its 2026 year-end calendar, running from December 20 to 26. Projection mapping, drone light displays and decorated houses are among the planned attractions, although the exact procession dates and performance times have yet to be announced.

For those wanting something beyond Bangkok’s shopping centre displays, Tha Rae offers a Christmas celebration rooted in a local tradition that has been passed down through generations.

Planning your Christmas light visits in Thailand

Timing matters when visiting Thailand’s lighting festivals. While ICONSIAM’s Christmas display ends on December 25, CentralWorld’s decorations continue into January, and Nasatta runs until late February.

Shorter events, particularly the Neramit series, have much narrower viewing windows. Check each organiser’s latest schedule before making a special trip, especially when travelling between provinces.

And if you’re planning more festive outings, our Thailand Festival Guide page for 2026 covers other celebrations, events and activities taking place across the country.

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