Koh Samui’s 5 most popular hotels

Visiting the tropical island of Koh Samui definitely offers an escape from the normal hustle and bustle of daily life. Here, you can relax, unwind and recharge while on white, sandy beaches. As the island is the largest in the Gulf of Thailand, it features many things to do and see for locals and tourists alike. Here, we show you the 5 most popular hotels on Koh Samui.

5 Most popular hotels in Koh Samui

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Facilities: Hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness centre, pool, spa, garden, free breakfast, library, kids’ club, tennis court and game room.

Address: 219 Moo 5, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140 – Google Maps

For a truly exotic escape with the backdrop of a beautiful, tropical island, staying here is an unparalleled experience. Located in Koh Samui, this luxury resort is set upon powdery white sand, with coconut groves abound. Guests here can definitely relax at the Secret Garden Spa, and have a delicious meal at the Koh Thai Kitchen.

The resort’s hillside luxury villas also feature a private balcony, tropical decor and a majestic infinity pool. Moreover, the resort has free breakfast and a kids’ club that make it great for families who want to experience the island in style. Visitors can also play tennis at the on-site tennis court or rally against each other in a friendly game at the hotel’s game room. This is definitely the place to visit if you are looking for uncompromising luxury on the beautiful island of Koh Samui.

W Koh Samui

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, sauna, yoga room, tennis court, restaurants, bar and free breakfast.

Address: 4/1 Moo 1 Tambol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330 – Google Maps

Just a 5 minute drive to Bo Phut Pier, this luxurious hotel has all the right amenities making it one of the most popular on the island. Moreover, the hotel is close to the Big Buddha statue and the famous Fisherman’s Village, offering plenty of shopping and dining. Located on the hilltop the W is nestled between Maenam and Bo Phut and features 74 private pool villas that overlook pristine beaches.

With ultra chic and cutting edge designs, the W is loaded with amazing decor. Each room has silk lamps and designer furnishings that emit total relaxation. Furthermore, it is easy to experience ultimate serenity by lounging at the large pool or having a spa treatment at the W Bliss Spa.

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, library, kids’ club, horseback riding, bar, restaurants, free breakfast, hot tub and steam room.

Address: 92/1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320 – Google Maps

Anantara Lawana is conveniently located in the bustling Chaweng district. However, the impression given by the atmosphere is that of a private Thai home. The hotel also features all the expected amenities of a hotel of its scale, including an extra-large bathroom. Guests here can also enjoy the on-site activities such as horseback riding and fitness centre.

Kids can also have fun at the kids’ club while parents can have a rest. Furthermore, the resort features a hot tub and steam room for ultimate unwinding after a long day of fun in the sun. Each room here features a private plunge pool and a shaded terrace. Great for families, the resort caters to children and even offers a free daily breakfast.

Banyan Tree Samui

Facilities: Pool, kids’ club, library, sauna, steam room, hot tub, spa, massage, snorkelling, game room, hot tub and free breakfast.

Address: 99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310 – Google Maps

The Banyan Tree Samui is a great resort for families as it offers a kids’ club that includes all kinds of games. Moreover, the little ones can enjoy traditional Thai dances, arts and crafts, and a separate children’s pool. The kids’ pool also features a fish fountain and seating area for parents, complete with umbrellas.

Additionally, the hotel offers a game room with Jenga, playing cards and other fun activities. Kids can also enjoy just running around outside in the large lawn with a football or playing table tennis. Moreover, kayaks, snorkelling, and stand-up paddling are offered for free. Upon arriving, kids can feel extra special with a welcome toy and nightly goodies. Aside from the kids’ amenities, the Banyan Tree is a great getaway for couples as it features an elegant spa, hot tub, steam room, and sauna.

InterContinental Koh Samui

Facilities: Pools, private beach, family rooms, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, executive VIP services, Nanny services, butler services, sports trainer.

Address: 295, Taling Ngam, Beach, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand – Google Maps

If you’re looking for an idyllic and pristine beach, book a stay at InterContinental Koh Samui. The 22-acre beachfront hotel boasts its own private white-sand beach, making it the perfect destination for a honeymoon or family getaway. With villas nestled on cliffs and along the beachfront, each featuring a private plunge pool, you’ll be greeted every morning with breathtaking views of the renowned Five Islands and Angthong National Park.

Moreover, InterContinental Koh Samui is equipped with all the amenities to make your holiday memorable. Bask in the sun at one of their outdoor pools or pamper yourself at Baan Thai Spa by HARNN. The spa has five treatment rooms and a unique holistic and Ayurvedic consultation room. You can also keep up with your fitness routine at their well-equipped fitness centre featuring life fitness cardio machines, resistance and free weights, a water sports division, and outdoor yoga sessions.

As afternoon turns into evening, head over to Air Bar to witness an awe-inspiring tropical sunset (though stunning sunset views can be enjoyed from just about anywhere around the hotel). For a romantic dining experience under the stars with your special someone, Flames offers Thai delicacies alongside modern European cuisine. But if it’s a casual yet elegant all-day dining option you’re looking for, visit Amber. Here, you can watch as chefs prepare your meal live or dine al fresco while taking in splendid views of the Gulf of Thailand.

