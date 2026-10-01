Courtyard by Marriott Phuket unveils festive season 2026 dining

For many travellers, Phuket in late December means warm seas, long evenings and a holiday that feels different from the winter at home. This year, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort has a season of festive dining in Phuket lined up for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

The dinners take place across five venues at the resort: Smokestack BBQ & Grill, The Phuket Eatery, Endless Summer Beach Club, The Pool Deck and The Summer Social.

Whether guests are staying at the resort or planning a Christmas or New Year’s Eve dinner in Patong, they can celebrate in different settings without leaving the property.

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Christmas Eve buffets

The festive season opens on December 24 with two buffets. At Smokestack BBQ & Grill, the Festive Flavors of Christmas Buffet (2,650++ baht per person) brings together premium grilled specialities, roasted meats, fresh seafood, holiday favourites and festive desserts, with live entertainment. It runs from 6pm to 10pm.

At The Phuket Eatery, The Merry Christmas Market Buffet (1,350++ baht per person) serves holiday classics, international favourites and seasonal treats, with live cooking stations. It also runs from 6pm to 10pm and is the more relaxed choice for a family Christmas Eve dinner.

Christmas Day dining

There are three ways to spend Christmas Day on December 25. At Endless Summer Beach Club, the Beachside Christmas Day Buffet (990++ baht per person, 6pm to 9.30pm) has seasonal favourites, grilled specialities, tropical flavours and sweet treats, served with ocean views.

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At Smokestack BBQ & Grill, the Smokestack Christmas Set Dinner (1,650++ baht per set for two persons, 6pm to 10pm) is a set menu of premium smoked and grilled meats, seasonal accompaniments and festive desserts.

At The Phuket Eatery, A Christmas Day Celebration Buffet (2,250++ baht per person, 6pm to 10pm) features international specialities, fresh seafood, live cooking stations and seasonal desserts.

Boxing Day by the pool

The festivities move to The Pool Deck on Boxing Day, December 26. The Boxing Day BBQ & Seafood Buffet (1,290++ baht per person, 6pm to 9.30pm) serves grilled seafood, barbecue favourites, international dishes, fresh salads and desserts by the pool. It suits guests who want to keep celebrating after Christmas Day in a more casual atmosphere.

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New Year’s Eve celebrations

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The resort has four New Year’s Eve celebrations. At Smokestack BBQ & Grill, The Countdown Carvery (4,500++ baht per person, 7pm to 11pm) is a premium carvery evening with festive flavours, live music and a countdown.

At The Phuket Eatery, the Tropical New Year’s Feast Buffet (1,500++ baht per person, 6.30pm to 10pm) pairs tropical flavours with live music and family entertainment.

At The Summer Social, The Grand Countdown Gala (6,500++ baht, 7pm to 10pm) combines gourmet dining, live entertainment and a countdown celebration.

At Endless Summer Beach Club, The Midnight Celebration Feast (1,500 baht net per person, 9pm to 1am) is a beachfront countdown party with live DJs and tropical vibes.

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Options for families, couples and friends

Families can head to The Phuket Eatery, with its live cooking stations and New Year’s Eve family entertainment. Couples may prefer the Christmas Set Dinner for two at Smokestack, while groups of friends can celebrate at Endless Summer Beach Club, where New Year’s Eve runs until 1am with live DJs.

Prices and reservations

Prices depend on the occasion and the venue. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day offers range from 990++ to 2,650++ baht per person, and the New Year’s Eve options range from 1,500 to 6,500++ baht.

The Christmas Set Dinner at Smokestack is priced per set for two persons. Marriott Bonvoy members receive 10% savings on early festive bookings until December 15.

The resort recommends booking early. Reservations can be made through:

Tel: +66 (0)76 349 888

+66 (0)76 349 888 Email: cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com

Press release