Concerts in Bangkok to look forward to in 2024

Last year brought us some incredible concerts in Bangkok, featuring K-pop sensations like Blackpink, international icons such as Harry Styles, and indie rock bands like The Strokes. And the good news is, 2024 will be just as exciting! Bangkok is gearing up again to play host to a range of famous acts. From NCT 127 to Bruno Mars to Slash, here are the top concerts to look forward to in 2024 (so far).

The best music concerts in Bangkok 2024

1. NCT 127

When: Saturday, 27 January and Sunday, 28 January 2024

Where: Thammasat Stadium

K-pop fans in Bangkok have a lot to look forward to this year, starting with the third world tour of NCT’s sub-unit, NCT 127, this January. The beloved boy band will host a two-day concert in Bangkok titled “Neo City – The Unity.” Prepare your best neon green outfit, practise your fan chants, and get ready to sing along to hits like Fact Check, Cherry Bomb, and White Lie.

2. IVE

When: Saturday, 27 January 2024

Where: Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani

The popular South Korean girl group, IVE, will be making a stop in Bangkok for their first-ever world tour, “Show What I Have.” Known for their catchy songs and breathtaking visuals, IVE has taken the K-pop scene by storm. Expect to sing along to chart-topping hits like Eleven, After Like, and Love Dive with Gaeul, Yujin, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo!

3. Coldplay

When: Saturday, 3 February and Sunday, 4 February 2024

Where: Rajamangala National Stadium

Coldplay is making their way back to Bangkok! This time, the British rock band is bringing their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which has been crowned Tour of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards. The concert spans two days, but alas, tickets for both dates are already sold out. So if you’re one of the ticket holders, consider yourself lucky as you’ll be among the few (hundred thousand) who will have the chance to belt out tunes from their 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Music of the Spheres, and other famous hits.

4. Ed Sheeran

When: Saturday, 10 February 2024

Where: Rajamangala National Stadium

Looking for a sweet (early) Valentine’s Day date? Ed Sheeran’s “+-=÷x Tour,” aka The Mathematics Tour, can be a romantic choice. He’ll be performing songs from his latest albums – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Want to sing along to Shape of You, The A-Team, Perfect, and Thinking Out Loud? These fan favourites are likely on the setlist, too. Plus, you can also anticipate a special guest performance by Calum Scott.

The next day, Sheeran is doing a more intimate concert at UOB Live Bangkok, called “An Evening with Ed Sheeran.” However, it’s just for UOB members. So, if you’re a member, it’s a special chance to enjoy some cosy tunes with Ed Sheeran.

5. Novo Amor

When: Thursday, 29 February 2024

Where: Lido Connect

If you’re a fan of dreamy and atmospheric music, this one’s for you. Novo Amor, aka Ali Lacey, is bringing his enchanting sounds to Bangkok as part of his world tour. Let the Welsh indie-rock musician touch your souls with his musical creations from his albums Birthplace, Cannot Be, Whatsoever, and more.

6. Rod Stewart

When: Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Where: Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani

We definitely want to talk about this one because the iconic Sir Rod Stewart is coming to rock Bangkok in March. It’s been 15 years since his last tour in Asia, so this concert is a highly anticipated event for his fans in Bangkok. Titled “Rod Stewart: Live in Concert, One Last Time,” the tour promises to deliver a nostalgic journey featuring some of his greatest hits and classic songs like Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?, I Don’t Want to Talk About It, and Sailing.

7. Wave to Earth

When: Wednesday, 6 March 2024 (Chiang Mai) and Saturday, 9 March 2024 (Bangkok)

Where:

Let Wave to Earth serenade you with their heartwarming songs in March. The trio indie rock band from South Korea will be holding their “The First Era Concert” in Bangkok and Chiang Mai! So don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in the live renditions of their highly melodic tracks, such as the heartfelt ballad seasons and the TikTok famous bad.

8. Tom Jones

When: Thursday, 14 March 2024

Where: UOB Live

Want to sing along to Tom Jones’ timeless hits with the legend himself? Good news! Tom Jones is returning to Bangkok in March as part of the Asian leg of his “Ages & Stages Tour.” This concert is set to showcase his career’s work, spanning from classics like It’s Not Unusual, Sexbomb, and Delilah to his more recent 2021 chart-topping track, Surrounded By Time.

9. Slash

When: Friday, 15 March 2024

Where: Center Point Studio

The legendary British-American guitarist Saul Hudson, famously known as Slash from Guns N’ Roses, is going to electrify Bangkok with “The River is Rising – Rest of the World Tour ‘24.” The tour, which features Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, promises to deliver a high-octane show that will include explosive renditions of tracks such as The River is Rising (the inspiration behind the tour name), Whatever Gets You By, and World on Fire.

10. Bruno Mars

When: Saturday, 30 March 2024

Where: Rajamangala National Stadium

Prepare for a musical delight because Bruno Mars is coming back to Bangkok! If you’re a dedicated fan, you probably remember his concerts in Bangkok back 2014 (The Moonshine Jungle Tour) and 2018 (24K Magic World Tour). Now’s your chance to sing along to your favourite songs like Versace on the Floor, Locked Out of Heaven, and Just the Way You Are with the multi-award-winning singer himself. And guess what? He might also perform some Silk Sonic songs, like Leave the Door Open. Tickets will be available soon. Pre-sales start on 25 January from 10:00 to 22:00, and general public tickets go on sale the next day from 10:00 onwards.

Nothing beats that thrill and excitement of attending an incredible concert in Bangkok. Experiencing your favourite songs performed live, singing along with all your heart, and sharing that energy with thousands of other fans – it’s simply unbeatable, isn’t it? So, if you’re ready to scream at the top of your lungs and sing out loud to your favourite songs, don’t forget to buy your tickets now!

