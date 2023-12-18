Christmas time in the city: InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit unveils inaugural festive lineup

PHOTO: Thonglor Festive Soiree Tea Set

InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit, Thonglor’s newest luxury hotel, will celebrate its inaugural Christmas season in style. As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, the team has unveiled a series of seasonal gastronomical experiences set to make the season bright.

“We’re really excited to mark our first festive season at InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit,” said Prin Prathanatham, General Manager. “Our extravagant lineup of festive feasts and decadent hamper offerings have been thoughtfully curated by the team to bring together friends and families, looking to celebrate the year in the heart of the city.”

“Forever with Me – A Culinary Voyage” by Chef Roberto Bellitti at AVA Brasserie

1 December 2023 – 31 January 2024

Daily, Dinner: 06:00-10:00PM

THB 2,024++ (food only) or THB 2,567++ with wine paring

Mimicking his childhood memories and his story of the voyage from Sicily to Parma and anchoring in Bangkok, featuring boisterous Italian family gatherings and the explorations of flavours, Chef Roberto Bellitti of AVA Brasserie presents a 4-course menu, available to enjoy throughout the season.

The menu unfolds as a narrative of his deep passion for authentic and heartfelt cooking, with a special moment for his mother’s cherished tiramisu recipe, imparting a comforting taste of Italy to the vibrant city of Bangkok. Highlights of the menu include Radici nel mare “Vulcano” – almond and oregano crusted yellowfin tuna Loin, Pickle shallots, confit cherry tomatoes, black olives powder and orange reduction – Growing in the Fog – house made Spätzle, Porcini mushrooms sauce, parmesan cheese espuma and mushroom powder – Meet New Horizons – braised cuttlefish, purple potato soil, vanilla coconut curry sauce – and Sweet hug – Chef’s Mother’s secret tiramisu recipe.

Christmas Brunching and Dinning at AVA Brasserie

Christmas Eve Buffet Brunch on Sunday 24th December 12:00 – 3:00PM,

THB 2,999++ per person (food only)

Seafood Christmas Buffet Dinner on Sunday 24th December 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM,

THB 3,899++ per person (food only)

Furthering the celebrations at AVA Brasserie, decadent festive semi-buffet options on 24th December are set to ignite the celebrations. Guests will experience a scrumptious line up of unlimited AVA’s signature main dishes, fresh oyster bar, extensive cheese and cold cuts stations, as well as seasonal foie gras and turkey stations, and an All-Time Christmas Classic Dessert Corner.

New Year’s Dinner at AVA Brasserie

The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner on Sunday 31st December,

THB 4,999++ per person (food only)

New Year’s Day Buffet Brunch on Monday 1st January,

THB 3,999++ per person (food only)

Guests can book their seats to countdown to 2024 in style on New Year’s Eve for THB 4,999++ per person (food only) or extend the festivities into January 1st with a feast priced at THB 3,999++ per person (food only). They can indulge themselves with unlimited main courses such as an ultimate steak feast, fresh oyster bar, extensive cheese and cold cuts stations, as well as seasonal foie gras and turkey stations. Guests can also expect an array of fresh seafood and international menus, featuring homemade soups, pasta, sushi, and a dessert and ice cream corner.

Children under 12 can enjoy the feasts at half the price. For children under 6 years old dining with two adults, the buffet is complimentary.

Thonglor Festive Soiree Tea Set at The Lobby

Available now until 1 January 2024 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

THB 2,200++ for 2 persons with selected premium coffee or tea

THB 2,500++ for 2 persons with a glass of Chandon Brut or Rosé

The Thonglor Festive Soiree Tea Set for two features Insta-worthy Christmas characters, with Mini Xmas tree yuzu yoghurt cheesecakes, Santa hat chocolate tart mousse, and Reindeer choux au chocolat. Mini Christmas stollen covered in snow and a Snowman double mousse cake add to the visual display. On the savoury side, guests can expect afternoon tea classics, including open sandwiches topped with cured Salmon with capers and cream cheese, sweet potato with egg mayonnaise and mustard, and mini avocado and shrimp cocktails.

‘Tis the Season of Giving: Festive hampers by InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit

Embracing a commitment to locally sourced products, InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit offers guests the opportunity to share joy through three carefully curated festive hampers. Thonglor Secret is a collection of exclusive tea and coffee blends by Char Flower Tea and Sarnies, complemented by an assortment of desserts, including KanVela Chocolate, and wholesome treats such as papaya and lime jam, Matcha cookies, and mango sticky rice crumble. The hamper is priced at THB 4,500++.

Sukhumvit Scene presents exotic flavours with homemade spicy pineapple marmalade, Matcha Tiramisu Roll, and a selection of premium beverages including Penfold Max’s wine, and is priced at THB 8,500++. The most exclusive hamper on offer, Exclusive Byredo Bal D’afrique Hamper, is the epitome of self-indulgence, featuring a full set of body wash, shampoo, conditioner from Byredo as well as a travel-sized eye cream, hand cream, facial toner, and pillow mist. The hamper is priced at THB 4,800++.

Follow us on :













For more information and purchase, email bkktl.rsvn@ihg.com, call 02 760 5999, or visit www.InterContinental.com/bkksukhumvit.

Press Release