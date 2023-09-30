Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday

PHOTO: By lifeforstock via Freepik

Phuket, known as the most popular tourist destination in Thailand, undoubtedly offers a wide range of activities. Some of the best things to do in Phuket are centered around the beach. But besides relaxing on one of the island’s many immaculate beaches, you can find a wide range of other things to do. Go island hopping to see the surrounding islands. Or, if you are interested in experiencing jungle life, you can visit a national park.

Want to get a taste of the local culture? Try one of the night markets. You may haggle for a souvenir or indulge in some street food there. Walk down Bangla Road at night to socialize with the locals if you want to party. Furthermore, the stunning Karon Viewpoint is only a short drive away, providing an incredible photo opportunity.

Below, we’ve compiled the best things to do in Phuket.

1. See The Big Buddha

Address: Khao Nakkerd Mountain, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

The Big Buddha is an enormous monument perched atop Nakkerd Hills, which is regarded as one of the island’s most significant landmarks. The 45-meter-tall Buddha, which is situated between Chalong and Kata, is visible from Karon Beach and Phuket Town. Additionally, visitors can enjoy the best 360-degree view of the entire island from the Big Buddha. However, guests must go 6 kilometers up a winding road to reach this site, so be ready. The locals call the statue the Phra Puttamingmongkol Akenakkiri Buddha. Built in 2004, the statue’s body is made of concrete and layered with Burmese white jade marble that glistens in the sun. As a whole, taking in this attraction is a must-do for your Phuket adventures.

2. Soak up the sun in Surin Beach

Address: Choeng Talay, Talang District, 83110 Surin Beach

Surin Beach is one of the best beaches to soak up the rays while doing water sports. Its powdery, white sand gives way to clear and calm waters. There are many activities to do at Surin, however, snorkelling and kayaking are the most popular here. The beach is about 1 kilometre long and is located by Millionaire’s Row on Phuket’s west coast. In addition to enjoying an afternoon at the beach, boutique shops and high-end resorts surround the strip of sand. Thus, Surin is the perfect place for a bit of retail therapy.

3. Explore the Chalong Bay Rum Distillery

Address: 14/2 Moo 2, Palai, Soi 2, Chalong, Amphur Muang, Phuket 83130

The Chalong Bay Rum Distillery is famous worldwide, but its roots were small in the beginning. Founded in 2012, the distillery is like a family-run business. Inside, the venue is filled with large containers storing sugar cane juice and rum. Some say that the convoluted copper steel distilling apparatus is the most important element of the whole process. Perhaps this is why photos aren’t allowed at this location. The distillery visit is open every day from 11:00 to 18:00. While discovering how the famous rum is contained with, you can enjoy a fresh mojito. You can also learn how to mix, stir, and shake refreshing cocktails by joining the cocktail workshop.

4. Experience Phuket Town Weekend Night Market (Naka Market)

Address: 7 Wirat Hong Yok Rd, Phuket Town, Muang, Phuket 83000

Phuket Weekend Market is definitely something to experience when visiting. Hosting a variety of live animals, souvenirs, local food, and secondhand goods, it’s a bargain shopper’s dream. Located just outside of Phuket Town, along the Chao Fa West Road, it is best accessible by car. Locally known as Naka Market, Talad Tai Rot, or Chaofa Variety Weekend Market, this is the single largest night market on the island. Divided into 2 sections, 1 part of the market is covered, while the other is open. Much like Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market, this market, although smaller, offers anything and everything. If you are looking for a steal on electronic goods, or a cool t-shirt, this is the place for you.

5. Visit the Karon View Point

Address: 4233 Karon, Muang, Phuket 83100

One of the best things to do in Phuket is admiring the iconic vistas of the Kata Noi, Kata Yai, and Karon Beaches from Karon Viewpoint. Most tour groups will undoubtedly stop here to take in the breathtaking views as it is situated halfway between Nai Harn and Kata Noi beaches. Visitors can enjoy views of the Andaman Sea or Phuket’s three west coast beaches, which are separated by an 8-kilometer stretch of sand. The most popular, post-card worthy photos are that of the viewpoint’s northern vista. This is because it definitely highlights the blue sea, white beaches, and the exotic island of Koh Pu. Although there is plenty of parking available at the viewpoint, many choose to park at the roadside when the area becomes more crowded. Here, you’ll also find a snack and drink vendors, with a large gazebo to sit at and enjoy the view under the shade.

6. Party at Bangla Road

Address: Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150

Known mostly as Bangla Walking Street, this rather infamous road is considered the heart of Phuket's nightlife. Upon walking down the street, beer bars, live music bars, go-go bars will light up the dark, with plenty of entertainment to be had. therefore Regardless of its status, this is one part of Phuket that offers a bit of fun and people watching. Finally, venturing down smaller streets off the main road will get you cheaper beers and more of a local crowd. However, be prepared to be approached by friendly females looking for a companion.

7. Learn about Thailand's marine life in Aquaria Phuket

Address: 199 Vichitsongkram Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Fun for the whole family, this aquarium is a great way to escape the heat and learn about Thailand's marine life. Located inside Central Mall, the aquarium also features an outdoor exhibit full of reptiles and birds. Visitors can take advantage of the photo op that employees give them, with options to buy a cool photo of yourself in the gift shop. From reef sharks to large marine turtles, a trip to the aquarium is time well spent. In addition to seeing marine life, the creators of this aquarium made it look aesthetically pleasing. For the more adventurous types, taking a small boat ride around the aquarium will let you get up close and personal with sharks and fish. Seeing the aquarium is a fun and relaxing trip, where visitors can check out the mall along with it!

8. Meet Elepants at Phuket Elephant Sanctuary

Address: 100, Moo 2, Paklok, Thalang, 83110

The Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is definitely a must-see experience for animal lovers. Bordering the Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, one can visit both sites over 1 or 2 days. The sanctuary allows visitors to see elephants rescued from hard labour, providing a heartwarming experience. Additionally, the price one pays to see the elephants helps to support future elephant rescues. thus As Phuket's first ethical elephant establishment, it is clearly a delight to see these large mammals returning to their natural habitats. Here, elephants can be free, without the risk of handlers reprimanding them. Visitors can take part in socialising with these giant beauties while feeding them delicious treats and watching them take a dip in their natural pool.













Phuket definitely has a lot of places to see and things to do. A simple Google search will show you that spending a few days here may not be enough. From animal tourism to local food markets, the island has everything a traveller could ever dream of, including, world-class excursions to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

