Adrenaline rush at Bangkok’s best go-kart racing venues

Bangkok is filled with historical sites that meld traditional and modern styles in an attractive manner. However, Adrenaline Junkies need the thrill and seek out opportunities to feel the rush, and Bangkok has exactly that. Racing fans can feel the adrenaline rush as Bangkok has its go-kart racing scene as well, with accessible and amazing venues to drive in. Along with that, the tight racing community allows you to find spare parts, karts, events, and tracks highly available.

Go-karting in Bangkok is not entirely cheap; on average, one could expect to spend 500 – 600 THB per race. On top of that, prices can soar above 1,000 THB when taking package deals for more races or extra features. Despite that, it is affordable and definitely worth the price. So, here are the top go-kart venues in Bangkok.

Top 3 go-kart venues in Bangkok

Bangkok’s go-kart fans are in for a treat with Easykart, which offers one of the Thai capital’s most thrilling karting experiences. Based in the RCA complex, the staff take safety as a main priority and work tirelessly to ensure a fun yet secure experience for all participants.

The staff can speak English as well and are very accomodating so visitors should not be nervous to book and talk with EasyKart staff. On the same note, the track also offers a wide variety of packages ranging from single seat karts to fast karts all the way to even double seat karts for those who with to ride together.

Address:

31/11 RCA Plaza, 2nd floor, RCA Alley, Bangkapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320

Opening hours:

MONDAY – THURSDAY: 13:00 PM – 23:00 PM

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: 13:00 PM – 21:00 PM

E-gokart is an innovative go-kart track that presents an approach to electric go-karting. With a big focus on sustainability, it offers more than just the usual go-karting fun. E-gokart uniquely blends the thrill of racing with eco-friendly measures. To top it off, the track has neon lighting and a chic corner allowing users to take photos and show off to their delight.

Alongside it all, E-gokart focuses on the accessibility of go-karting so the intimidation factor will be a lot less in comparison to the other tracks in Bangkok. This is perfect for those who plan on racing with friends or family who are less likely to enjoy the more fearful speeds of faster pace racing. The track offer mainly single seat kart packages that include kid karts, regular karts, faster karts, and also adjustable speeds for those who seek to push the limit. To top it off, all of the karts are electric thus the main drawbacks such as the smell and the heat of gasoline-driven karts do not exist for those who might be repulsed by it.

Address:

187 27 Soi Chula 28 Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Opening hours:

MONDAY – FRIDAY: 10:00 AM – 00:00 AM

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: 10:00 AM – 00:00 AM

Inside Bangkok’s colourful North East suburbs of Nonthaburi there is Impact Speedpark. The track is known for high speed and thrilling races that will satisfy your itch. Being the top spot for motorsport enthusiasts, the track’s high-quality karts add to the thrill that guarantee a truly heart-racing experience.

Impact Speedpark offers packages that include kids and adults with single seat and double seated karts as well. Although there is emphasis on gasoline driven karts, Impact Speedpark also offers electric karts as well using the pros and cons of both to suit the uers needs. However, this track caters to the more competitive spirit where they focus of completion time and have an updated scoreboard of fastest times compelling racers to drive faster and faster each time.

Address:

121 M.6 Banmai Sub-districut, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120

Opening hours:

MONDAY – FRIDAY: 14:00 PM – 22:00 PM

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: 10:00 AM – 22:00 PM

Go-karting in Bangkok are one of the many activities that thrill seekers can do when in Thailand. These three tracks offer a wideer variety of experiences that can be ranked by their competitiveness. E-gokart is the least competive while Impact Speedway is the most while EasyKart finds that middle ground. Despite that, Racers of all caliber and age will find a great experience at all of these tracks.

And as with most things in Thailand, the experience will be affordable and full of quality that ensures that users will have a great time.

