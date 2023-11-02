A guide to Ekkamai, Bangkok’s eclectic neighbourhood

The Gardens of Dinsor Palace

Ekkamai is growing into a full-blown hotspot in Bangkok. While it may occasionally be overshadowed by its more fashionable neighbour, Thonglor, it boasts its own unique charm. It’s a thriving community with a laid-back atmosphere, a burgeoning coffee culture, and a diverse culinary scene. Although it’s a mainly residential area and a popular dining destination, there are also enough exciting things to see and do here, thanks to the bohemian bars and vintage boutiques dotting the neighbourhood. It’s hip, it’s vibrant, and it’s popular among the youngsters.

Here’s everything you need to know about this up-and-coming neighbourhood, from public transportation to the best places to eat.

Ekkamai’s transport and connectivity to other areas in Bangkok

Ekkamai is based around Soi Sukhumvit 63 or Ekkamai Road, between Thonglor and Phra Khanong. The neighbourhood has superb connectivity across Bangkok. In addition to having its own stop on the BTS line, you can also find the Ekkamai Bus Terminal (Bangkok Eastern Bus Terminal) and the Khlong Saen Saep Boat Service within the neighbourhood.

Thanks to its public transport options and proximity to central areas, getting to and from the rest of Bangkok is a breeze. In just 15 to 25 minutes, you can easily reach major business districts like Silom, Rama 1, Ploenchit, and Lumpini. Bangkok’s mega shopping malls like Siam Paragon, Central Embassy, and Central World, as well as entertainment hubs like Nana and Asok, are also within a short commute.

Ekkamai’s strategic location makes it an ideal base to explore Bangkok and all it has to offer. It’s slightly removed from the central hustle yet effortlessly within reach.

Where to eat in Ekkamai

Ekkamai’s food and drink scene is as vibrant as the neighbourhood itself, so come prepared to eat. You can find everything here, from street food to upscale restaurants and from authentic Thai to international feasts. In fact, your taste buds can go around the world in Ekkamai. Take Bourbon Street Restaurant & Oyster Bar, for example. It’s the only restaurant offering authentic Cajun and Creole dishes in all of Bangkok. You can find all kinds of dishes that’ll transport you straight to the bayous of Louisiana, such as Creole Bouillabaisse and Jambalaya Seafood, as well as Andouille Sausage and Chicken Gumbo.

Want to eat Italian food and drink wine while admiring vibrant paintings? Head to The Melting Clock, a restaurant that combines delicious Italian food, a curated wine list, and contemporary art. If you’ve been dreaming of escaping Bangkok’s hustle and bustle but are too busy to actually leave the city, The Garden of Dinsor Palace is where you should be. You can savour American and European cuisine like Truffle Ponzu Tuna Benedict and Pan-Roasted Salmon Trout amidst the serene beauty of a garden graced by elegant swans gliding across a picturesque pond.

For more restaurant recommendations, check out our article on the 10 best restaurants in Ekkamai and Thonglor.

Aside from restaurants, Ekkamai is also dotted with cafes and coffee shops serving delightful brews and equally delightful spaces to hang out with your loved ones. One of the most unique is Featherstone. Combining vintage decor with touches of mysticism, it’s not your typical cafe. Plus, their drinks, like the Blood Orange Espresso, are exceptional. Other places to try if you’re in need of a caffeine fix are Kaizen Coffee Co, Babyccino and One Ounce for Onion. Not a big coffee drinker? No worries, you can also find Peace 和 Oriental Teahouse in Ekkamai.

Find more amazing spots in our list of the top 5 cafes and coffee shops in Ekkamai.

Where to party in Ekkamai

While Ekkamai is not as much of a nightlife hub as its neighbouring areas, it hosts some of Bangkok’s most popular bars and nightclubs. Among them is The Cassette Music Bar, where you can groove to live ‘90s hits while enjoying a selection of beers and cocktails. If you call yourself a beer enthusiast, then there’s no other place better than Mikkeller Bangkok and Ekamai Beer House for you.

But if you’re in the mood for something a tad more exclusive, a visit to Iron Balls Distillery & Bar is an absolute must. It’s a must-visit for anyone who loves exceptional gin (distilled in-house) and cocktails. In addition, it boasts a cool interior and an immaculate vibe, perfect for a night out with friends!

Where to shop in Ekkamai

Ekkamai is a great place to dine and wine, but when it comes to shopping, the choice can be pretty limited. However, this doesn’t mean that the neighbourhood is entirely devoid of shops and malls.

True to its quirky reputation, Ekkamai is a haven for those who love unique vintage fashion. (un)FASHION Vintage Collection is your go-to spot if you love to shop for second-hand items, from bags to shoes to accessories. Shopping here can feel a bit like a treasure hunt – if you’re lucky, you might find designer-branded items! And when it’s time to take a break, the store also has a charming little cafe to recharge your energy. If your love for vintage things extends to furniture and knick-knacks, you’ll fall in love with the architectural salvage store Y50.

For more shopping, head to Gateway Ekamai, which is the largest mall in the neighbourhood. Conveniently located just beside the main road as you step off the BTS Skytrain, this mall offers a variety of stores and dining options

What to see and do in Ekkamai

Since Ekkamai is primarily a residential area, it might not be the place to go sightseeing. However, it does have its fair share of attraction and entertainment. Families with young children can visit Kidzoona at Gateway Ekkamai. This indoor playground includes an inflatable slide, trampoline, bouncy castle, ball pits, merry-go-round, and even giant hamster wheels. Moreover, you’ll find a specially designed area for babies and toddlers, as well as a make-believe town for imaginative play. Other family-friendly activities you can do in Ekkamai include ice skating at the Sub Zero Ice Skating Rink and visiting the Science Centre for Education (Planetarium Bangkok).

There’s also Wat That Thong, a beautiful Thai Buddhist temple that is great to visit if you love cultural activities. Furthermore, you can go bowling, have a karaoke night with friends, or catch a movie at the Major Cineplex. If you want to relax and indulge in some pampering, Ekkamai has some excellent spas. The most popular is Health Land Ekkamai, which offers a wide range of services like traditional Thai massages, aromatherapy, rejuvenation, and Ayurvedic treatments.

Living in Ekkamai as an expat

Ekkamai is a nice place to live for expats or to stay for tourists who want to be close to the action, without actually being in the heart of the action. It sits between two flourishing neighbourhoods of Bangkok: Thonglor and Phra Khanong. Other hip and happening neighbourhoods aren’t too far either, and they’re easy to reach thanks to the array of public transport options available.

Additionally, as highlighted earlier, Ekkamai offers a wide range of dining, entertainment, and leisure options. It also provides the essential amenities that expats often seek, making it an increasingly appealing choice for residence.

When it comes to places to live in, you’ll find many different types of properties in this area. Most of them are condos, ranging from smaller studio apartments starting at around 2 to 3 million baht to more spacious penthouses with multiple bedrooms that can go for over 100 million baht. If you’re looking to rent, there are plenty of choices as well, which is why it’s a popular place for both renters and real estate investors.

