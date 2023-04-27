Swing the night away at Museum Siam Join the Swing Night at the Museum by Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2.

Get ready to dance into an unforgettable evening at the Swing Night at the Museum, brought to you by Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2! On April 30th, Museum Siam will transform into a lively dance floor filled with the upbeat tunes of The Stumbling Swingout and Jelly Roll Dance Club.

Embrace the contemporary Siamese theme and dress to impress in your finest traditional attire. Never swing danced before? No worries! There’s no need for prior swing dance experience, as this event welcomes everyone, from ex-pats and tourists to locals.

The event is on April 30th, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Museum Siam. You can join the event for FREE.

As you’re there, make sure you receive a special gift from Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2. You can register for the gift HERE!

If you’re wondering what Amazing Thailand NFTs Season 2 is, it is an innovative venture launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). It invites Thai tourists and foreign ex-pats to collect Non-Fungible Token (NFT) virtual art items across 20 iconic tourist attractions across Thailand until April 30, with privileges and special discounts until July 31.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime. Mark your calendars and prepare to swing the night away at Museum Siam!

For more information, call 1672 TAT Contact Center for assistance or follow the event’s social media handles below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmazingThailandNFTs/

Discord: https://discord.gg/54fbheKYpZ

Instagram: yaks_club

Twitter: @yaks_club