5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 6 to 8)

Bangkok has a particularly varied weekend ahead, starting with one of Thailand’s most spectacular royal traditions on the Chao Phraya. Once the barges have passed, the city shifts towards farmers’ produce, anime nostalgia, community swapping and a riverside celebration of Diwali.

Most of this week’s choices are free or inexpensive too, making it easy to dip into more than one without turning the weekend into a major expense. Here are five things to do in Bangkok from November 6 to 8.

Royal Barge Procession 2026

Date & Time: Friday, November 6; procession departs at around 3pm

Friday, November 6; procession departs at around 3pm Location: Chao Phraya River, from Wasukri Pier to Wat Arun

Chao Phraya River, from Wasukri Pier to Wat Arun Price: Free public viewing

Bangkok gets a rare chance to see the Royal Barge Procession on Friday as Their Majesties the King and Queen travel along the Chao Phraya for the Royal Kathin robe-offering ceremony at Wat Arun. The procession brings together 52 ceremonial barges and around 2,200 Royal Thai Navy personnel, with the Suphannahong carrying Their Majesties along the 3.9-kilometre route.

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The fleet leaves Wasukri Pier at around 3pm before passing Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, Tha Maharaj and Tha Chang on the way to Wat Arun. Traditional boat chants accompany the procession, adding to an event that is seen only on significant royal occasions.

Public viewing does not require a ticket at several designated riverside areas. Options include Santichaiprakan Park, Tha Maharaj, Tha Chang, beneath Rama VIII Bridge, the park beside Siriraj Hospital and Wat Rakhang.

Free shuttle buses will also operate from 11am to 6pm. Expect heavy crowds and arrive well before the 3pm departure if you want a good view.

Bangkok Farmer Market

Date & Time: November 4 to 8, 10am to 8pm

November 4 to 8, 10am to 8pm Location: The Nine Center Rama 9

The Nine Center Rama 9 Price: Free entry

Bangkok Farmer Market brings more than 40 sellers to The Nine Center Rama 9 with a focus on produce and products made without chemicals or preservatives. Fresh fruit and vegetables sit alongside homemade food, plants, processed farm products and small-batch goods from local producers.

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There is plenty beyond groceries too, including handmade linen, embroidered textiles, ceramics, plant pots and craft jewellery. The organisers specifically highlight environmentally friendlier growing and production methods, giving the market more of a community-farm feel than a standard mall pop-up.

The weekend also brings live country and bluegrass music from Torn Bunjo. Entry is free, so this is an easy one to combine with lunch or a relaxed afternoon around Rama 9.

Detective Conan 30th Anniversary TV Series Exhibition

Date & Time: November 6 to 8, 10am to 9pm; last entry at 8.30pm

November 6 to 8, 10am to 9pm; last entry at 8.30pm Location: Attraction Hall, 6th Floor, ICONSIAM

Attraction Hall, 6th Floor, ICONSIAM Price: Regular ticket 250 baht; VIP 500 baht; Fan Fan 900 baht

Detective Conan fans have one final weekend to catch the anime’s 30th anniversary exhibition before it closes on Sunday. The Bangkok edition is the first in Southeast Asia and traces three decades of the television series through its production process, characters and most memorable scenes.

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Highlights include a wall of original-style storyboards, voice-acting displays, an exclusive anniversary theatre and recreated locations from the anime. There is also a free-access merchandise area outside the main exhibition, while limited items inside are reserved for ticket holders.

Regular admission starts at 250 baht and includes a random collectable ticket and magnifying glass, with higher-priced packages adding limited-edition souvenirs. Since November 8 is the final day, this one works particularly well for anyone who has been putting it off since the exhibition opened in July.

Community Swap Shop

Date & Time: Saturday, November 7, 9am to 12.30pm

Saturday, November 7, 9am to 12.30pm Location: Harmony Hub, 3rd Floor, SC Mansion, Ekkamai Soi 12

Harmony Hub, 3rd Floor, SC Mansion, Ekkamai Soi 12 Price: Donation-based; no minimum donation

A Saturday morning clear-out can turn into somebody else’s lucky find at Mindful Sparks’ monthly Community Swap Shop. Visitors can bring clothes, books, toys and household items they no longer need, then browse what other people have brought along.

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There is no requirement to bring something in order to take part, and there is no fixed limit on swapping. The organisers ask only that items are still safe and usable, with broken goods, rubbish and single-use plastics left at home.

The event runs on donations, with no minimum contribution required. Anything left unclaimed at the end is passed on to local charities, so the morning doubles as an easy way to declutter without simply throwing things away.

Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026

Date & Time: November 6 to 8

November 6 to 8 Location: River Park, ICONSIAM

River Park, ICONSIAM Price: Free entry

Diwali celebrations take over ICONSIAM’s riverside for three nights under the theme Lotus by the River, centred around a giant illuminated lotus and Indian cultural performances beside the Chao Phraya. The programme includes Bollywood dancing, Indian-Thai talent performances, religious activities and opportunities to learn about Sikh and Namdhari turban traditions.

Friday opens the weekend with a Golf F.HERO concert from 7pm to 8.30pm, but Sunday, November 8 is the main Diwali Night. A candle-lighting ceremony runs from 5pm to 6pm, followed by riverside fireworks at 6pm and a Ramayana–Ramakien performance.

The celebration is free, so visitors can simply stop by for the lights and performances or make a longer evening of the food and cultural programme. With the Chao Phraya as the backdrop, Sunday night should make a suitably bright finish to the weekend.

Bangkok starts this weekend with royal barges and finishes it under Diwali lights. In between, there are books and clothes looking for new homes, farmers bringing their goods into the city and one final chance to spend an afternoon investigating with Conan.