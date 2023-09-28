5 Places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Bangkok (2023)

PHOTO: Oktoberfest via Freepik

No need for the long journey to Germany to celebrate Oktoberfest. You can find Munich’s globally renowned beer festival alive and kicking in Bangkok. And while celebrations have started since mid-September, it’s not too late to join in now! Expect to clasp hefty steins of beer, munch away on jumbo wursts spilling off your plate, and tap your feet to the beats of oompah bands playing their hearts out. Here are 5 of the best places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Bangkok this year.

Tony’s Bangkok

When: 18 September – 30 October, 12:00 to midnight

Where: 27, 477 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Make your way to Tony’s, the popular Italian-American dining spot in the heart of Sukhumvit, from 18 September to 30 October 2023, where they’re celebrating Oktoberfest in style from noon till midnight. Get into the swing with fun music, tasty food, and lots of beer – an irresistible trio that’s difficult to turn down! They offer a bottle of Franziskaner for 390 THB++, but why not go all out and get a set of three for 990 THB++?

Rain Tree Café

When: 18 September – 13 October, 18:00 – 22:00

Where: The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, 61 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Celebrate Oktoberfest with a lavish spread of hearty German flavours at Rain Tree Café. Everyday dinner time, from 18 September to 13 October, their buffet fills up with German classics like grilled sausages, crispy pork knuckle, and veal meatballs sizzling from the live cooking station. You can also dig into traditional German salads like Weißkrautsalat mit speck (cabbage salad with bacon) and Katoffelsalat (potato salad), along with specialities like German Schnitzel and Kartoffelpuffer. And make sure to save room for dessert as apple strudel and Bavarian pancakes are on the menu. Of course, their usual Asian delights, locally sourced fresh seafood, cheese, and cold cuts are also served.

Goji Kitchen + Bar

When: 16 September – 3 October, 17:30 – 22:00

Where: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Klong Ton Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Goji Kitchen + Bar Bangkok offers a grand Oktoberfest celebration by adding a host of German delights to their International Buffet Dinner menu. From the live pretzel station to Bavarian beef goulash, they promise to bring equal measures of joy to your belly and your tastebuds. Be sure to feast to your heart’s content on their main courses, starring juicy tender braised lamb shank and, of course, the famous schnitzel. Then, top off your Oktoberfest meal with their array of classic German desserts such as the indulgent Black Forest, Sachertorte, and apple strudel.

Banyan Tree Bangkok

When: 16 September – 3 October, 17:00 – 01:00

Where: 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Soak up the cheerful spirit of Oktoberfest at Banyan Tree Bangkok. Hop across four bars inside the hotel, each offering a special selection of beers guaranteed to tickle your taste buds. And to add more delight to your evening, they also provide carefully curated canapés to enhance your beer experience. Just for 1,700 THB net per person, you get to savour this exquisite duo of 4 beers and 2 Bavarian snacks!

BEERYOGA at SO/ Bangkok

When: 19 September, 26 September, and 3 October 2023 from 14:00

Where: SO/ Bangkok, 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Looking for a unique twist to Oktoberfest? How about Yoga followed by a beer at SO/ Bangkok? Yes, you read that right. SO/ Bangkok invites you to combine your love for beer and yoga in one amazing experience. After a rejuvenating 60-minute basic yoga class, you unwind with not one, but two refreshing and chill bottles of Corona. Plus, you also get a 4-hour pass to the SO/ FIT gym and a dip in their stunning infinity pool. With limited spaces available and only one session remaining on 3 October 2023, make sure to make a reservation today!

Whether you’re in the mood for an evening of traditional German grub, a refreshing pint of beer after rejuvenating yoga, or simply want to bask in the jolly atmosphere of shared camaraderie, these 5 places have got you covered!

