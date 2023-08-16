These 5 nail salons in Bangkok will take your manicure to the next level They go the extra mile to ensure your nails look their absolute best

Go on, admit it: you love to put your best hand forward, whether it’s typing away at your desk, waving across a crowded BTS or presenting your credit card for that spontaneously justified retail therapy. What helps in this endeavour even better? Well, jolly immaculate looking nails, of course! And below, we’ve compiled the top 5 nail salons in Bangkok where you can slide onto a comfortable chair, exhale all your stresses, and let professional nail artists work their magic!

Nail Me Baby

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 993 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Nail Me Baby is more than just a typical nail salon. It offers a place filled with creativity, fun, and relaxation where you can treat your nails with bespoke care that leaves you feeling content and confident. Their list of services is extensive: From a standard manicure and pedicure that includes cleaning, trimming, and dealing with those ingrown nails, to nail beautifying efforts such as acrygel extension, and gel or extension removal. Moreover, if you are longing for a bit more style on your fingertips, they offer an astonishing array of nail arts. Think french tips, ombre, magnet or foil, aurora or mirror, and even hand paint designs.

Quality is at the core of their service, using only premium, natural products to ensure your nails are treated as they deserve. The mood at Nail Me Baby is always lively and relaxing, making your visit an enjoyable experience. What truly sets this salon apart is its team of professionals who love beauty and nail art. They create a family atmosphere that makes every customer feel welcomed and valued. Proof of the special place they hold in the hearts of their customers can be found in their glowing reviews. Visitors commend them on their responsive service, comfortable and clean environment, quality of care, and excellent nail preparation. Many vouch for the relaxation they feel visiting the salon and appreciate the wide variety of designs to choose from. Turquoise Nail

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00

Address: 314 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Located conveniently near Asoke BTS in Bangkok, opposite Terminal 21, Turquoise Nail Salon is easy to find and always worth the trip. It has a clear mission: to make your day brighter. They do this by focusing on top-notch skills, cleanliness, and attentive service, transforming your nail care routine into a comforting, enjoyable experience. As you step inside, you’re greeted by calming music and a relaxing environment, readying you for a much-deserved break. All this, while their earnest staff work diligently to transform your nails. This salon offers a range of nail care services, from regular manicures and pedicures to more intricate nail art. Whether you prefer gel nails or are interested in trying acrylic nails, Turquoise Nail Salon has the range to meet your needs. Their Deluxe Spa packages offer something unique. Using organic products for hand and foot treatments, they ensure all steps are a treat. Whether it’s a gentle hand and arm scrub during a manicure or a relaxing soak in a foot jacuzzi during a pedicure, your comfort and relaxation take centre stage. So, if you’re looking for a nail salon experience that’s not only about getting your nails done, but also about your overall wellbeing, Turquoise Nail Salon might be your go-to place in Bangkok.

Happening Nail Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: J Avenue Thonglor, 87/5 Soi Thonglor 13, 2nd Floor (BB Clinic Building), Klongton-Nue, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Favoured by celebrities, Happening Nail Spa is a chic salon provides an array of nail and hair spa services that are sure to leave you feeling pampered and relaxed. On arrival, a warm cup of tea paired with a delightful scone welcomes you, paving the way for a soothing journey ahead. This makes it not just about getting your nails done, but also about having an enjoyable, calming experience. They design their service to bring out the best in your nails. Thus, they offer everything from gel polish and paraffin treatments to a classic manicure and pedicure. To go the extra mile, indulge in their hand and foot spa which utilises high-end products from leading brands like Jo Malone, Byredo, Le Labo, and Aesop. Located conveniently near BTS Thong Lo, getting to Happening Nail Spa & Cafe is a breeze. The salon’s range of quality services make it a popular choice for those seeking not just nail care, but a pleasing escape from their daily routine.

Glamour Girls Nail Art Salon

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00

Address: Amaranta Hotel, 2 Pracha Rat Bamphen 5 Alley, Lane 6-1, Khwaeng Huai Khwang, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Glamour Girls Nail Art Salon, tucked away in the heart of Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, has been a mainstay in the nail salon industry for over a decade, and with good reason.

Tenderly pamper your nails with their highly skilled nail artists’ hand-painted artworks. Known for their acrylic, gel and polygel extensions, their technicians have honed their craft over the years, producing stunning sculptured nails using top-notch OPI and CND Shellac products.

As well as their gel manicures and pedicures, they offer a Glamour Spa service. It’s a package of a warm spa bath salt soak, followed by cuticle cutting and cleaning, a light massage and moisturising lotion. For an additional cost, you can top this off with a gel colour polish. They believe in the power of details. Therefore, your nails are treated to a thorough cleaning, trim, buffing, shaping, gel polish application and nourishing nail oil.

But the real feather in their cap is their dedication to intricate nail art. They offer a vibrant range of glitters, decals, stones and nail charms – the tools to create a unique nail design that’s been dancing around in your head.

Their services reach beyond to include a variety of nail extensions from PVC, acrylic to the polygel ones, and nail removal services for when you’re ready to switch it up.

Daluna Salon

Opening hours: Thursday – Tuesday, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 49, 3A 104, The RQ Club, 11 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Daluna Salon is a salon that prioritises quality and loyalty. It prides itself on absolute transparency with its clients. There are no hidden practices or deceitful claims; the products they use are of the highest quality and always safe. Here, trust is the backbone. You can rest assured that every visit will yield the same high level of service you’ve come to expect.

Their services include delicate manicures and pedicures, incorporating a range of treatments that cater to the needs of your skin and nails. The basic manicure and pedicure services cover leg and arm scrub, cuticle cut and cleanup, heel exfoliation, and a nourishing vitamin and keratin treatment polish.

Their Gel Colour Hand and Foot service offers an unlimited selection of colours at no extra charge. If you wish for a stronger finish, they offer nail extensions in acrylic, PVC, polygel and gel. For the thinner, more fragile nails, their Shellac-like Hard Coat Gel Nail procedure will be beneficial.

Suffice to say, this salon is not just about beauty but also the health of your nails. Reassuringly, all their products hail from reputable brands in Korea, Japan and the United States. Their certified and well-trained nail professionals will take care of you, focusing on delivering a superb nail care experience that upholds their principle; perfection in basics.

Whether you’re after a simple buff and polish, a gaga nail art extravaganza, or a classic French tip, Bangkok’s got a salon chair with your name on it.