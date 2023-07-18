The 5 best places to drink craft beer in Bangkok

PHOTO: By senivpetro via Freepik

Ready to swap your Singha for a stout? The beer scene in Bangkok is changing, with more and more locals swapping watery lagers for robust, full-bodied craft ales! This beer revolution is taking over Thailand’s capital with a wild array of interesting bars and brewskis, and it’s safe to say that this thirst for craft isn’t just a bubble waiting to burst. So if you’ve been typing “craft beer near me” into your search engine, keep reading! Below, we’ve compiled the best 5 best places to drink craft beer in Bangkok

Beer Belly

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: 72 Courtyard, Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Beer Belly is a vibrant beer bar nestled in Thonglor, right at the heart of 72 Courtyard. Reminiscent of traditional beer halls but with a sprinkling of spirited graffiti art, Beer Belly is more than just a boozing haven – it’s a social hotspot, teeming with life, delightful grub and, of course, overflowing with beer.

The funky bar sports a global gallery of refreshing brews, offering lagers from wide and far, inviting seasonals, and distinctive craft beers that are practically begging for you to give them a try. All these are served in half-pints, pints, up to a whopping three litres or, if you’re feeling particularly nostalgic, by the bottle.

And it’s not just about the beer! This hip joint effortlessly blends typical Thai bites with your favourite western classics, teasing your palate with tasty treats like Crispy Crab Roe Rice, Mini Wings, and the strangely alluring, Chicken Knuckle Popcorn – get ready to experience some serious cravings!

Adding to the allure, Beer Belly also caters to the gaming types, equipped with a pool and ping pong table, dartboard and enough board games to host your very own Olympics. Plus, this drinkery also doubles up as a sports bar, screening all major matches live.

Brewski

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: Radisson Blu Plaza 489 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Ready for a view that gives your beer goggles a run for their money? Welcome to Brewski Bar, perched on the 30th floor of the majestic Radisson Blu Plaza. Branding itself as the highest duplex rooftop craft beer bar, this spot marries panoramas of the glittering Bangkok skyline with an impressively vast selection of brews. With ‘brewski’ in its name, you might expect an impressive roster of beers and boy, does this place deliver! Brewski entices you with 18 taps, and over 100 craft brews and ciders from the corners of the globe. We’re talking Belgian ales, Trappist beers, creations from Rogue Brewery in Oregon, and treats from Hitachino Nest Beer in Ibaraki – this is definitely no ‘one-size-fits-all’ kind of joint. And it isn’t just for the beer enthusiasts. With chic, vintage-inspired decor that compliments the luxury of its five-star hotel setting, Brewski proves equally inviting to casual patrons. It’s an ideal spot for just about anyone with taste buds – whether you’re watching a match with your mates or wining and dining on a date. Feeling hungry? Brewski rolls out a mouthwatering selection from the Brewski Wagyu Beef Burger to beer-infused tapas, and plenty more in between. Fancy bar bites like IPA pate and beer ceviche elevate your drinking and dining experience to a whole new level. And for more traditional tastes, they serve up Thai street food classics like Gai Yang and Sai Krok E-sarn. Hair of the Dog

Opening hours:

Mahatun Plaza: Monday – Saturday, 17:00 – 00:00

Sukhumvit Road: Daily, 11:00 – 00:00

Address:

Mahatun Plaza, 2nd Floor, 888/26 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

593 27 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Looking for a quirky spot to kick back with a stellar brew? Say hello to Hair of the Dog. Conjuring up an alternative vibe with its mix of medical asylum and prison ward decor, this taproom is the brainchild of two Canadian beer enthusiasts who decided to shake up Bangkok’s craft beer scene.

With two branches in bangkok, this cosy beer joint is as inviting as your favourite pair of comfy slippers at the end of a long day. It brilliantly merges a warm atmosphere with the raw, edgy vibe, making it the perfect haunt for both locals and expats alike.

Now, let’s talk about what they have on tap. With 13 constantly changing brews and a whopping collection of more than a hundred bottled beers, they’re practically tossing you the challenge – will you find your new favourite brew here? There’s a real chance, considering you’ll be sipping on choice picks from across the globe, including unique brews from Vietnam and New Zealand.

Open until midnight, Hair of the Dog is the perfect setting for a quirky, lively night out. After all, with a motto like ‘a good beer is worth sharing’, you’re sure to find good times on tap.

Mikkeller Bangkok

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 17:00 – 00:00; Saturday – Sunday, 11:00 – 00:00

Address: 26 Ekkamai 10 Alley, Lane 2, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If you’re thirsting for a tall, frosty glass of world-class brew in a setting where Scandi-chic meets tropical charm, then Mikkeller Bar is for your. Nestled away in Ekkamai’s lush lanes, it’s like stepping into a different world where time slows, leaves rustle, and the beer…the beer speaks for itself.Established in 2014 as Tasting Room by Mikkeller Bangkok, this oasis is hailed as Thailand’s pioneer in the craft beer wave. Yet, it doesn’t just want to flood your senses with an endless beer selection. Instead, it curates each bottle and can meticulously, ensuring you only sip the best craft beers in the world. As an accent to their own spectacular Mikkeller beers on offer, you’ll spot brews from international starlets such as 8 Wired from New Zealand, Lervig from Norway, and Young Master Brewery from Hong Kong. It’s like travelling around the world in 80 sips! And who will serve you these delectable beverages? Well, let’s shine a light on their delightful beertenders. These chaps aren’t just servers; they’re encyclopaedias of in-depth beer knowledge, guiding you skilfully through their extraordinary collection of craft pours. All in all, Mikkeller Bar is a craft beer lovers’ haven, but it’s also so much more – a charming venue, a knowledgeable guide and most importantly, a wonderful place to lose track of time, one sip at a time. Casa Blue Craft Brews & Delicacies

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 00:00

Address: 88 TTN Avenue , Room AA Thanon Nang Linchi, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Got the blues? Let’s turn that mood around with the last destination on our craft beer journey through Bangkok – the delightfully vibrant Casa Blue Craft Brews & Delicacies. Perched cosily on Nanglinchee Road, this unmissable spot paints the town blue, evoking nostalgic, retro vibes with its bright blue tones and an eclectic collection of vintage movie posters, quirky art pieces, and inspirational quotes.

The interior, divided into a bar counter area, an air-conditioned section, and alfresco seating for breeze seekers, is as welcoming as the owner’s warm smile from behind the counter. The overall aesthetic of Casa Blue is proof that personality and beer go hand in hand.

But it’s not just the captivating decor that’s likely to steal your heart. Casa Blue’s beer offering is genuinely impressive with 12 frequently rotating craft beer taps and countless bottled options. Not to mention its selection of wines and single malt whiskies for those who fancy a different sort of tipple.

And while you’re savouring your perfect pint of frothy delight, don’t forget to check out their menu. An array of hearty home-cooked European and Thai dishes await your palate at remarkably friendly prices. Whether you’re craving a juicy burger, succulent steak, or good old banger and mash, Casa Blue’s got you covered.

So, next time when the clock strikes beer-o-clock, you know where to head. These 5 places allow you to indulge in an unparalleled experience where beer is more than a beverage, it’s an adventure.

