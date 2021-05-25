Top 5 Places to go on a Date in Bangkok

Bangkok is full of romantic things to do, with plenty of activities to spend quality time with your partner. Whether you’re married, on your first date or a couple looking for activities toodo, the city offers every kind of date imaginable. From an intimate dinner to a relaxing cruise on the Chao Phraya, you’ll be sure to find something to do. Continue reading for the top 5 best places to go on a date in Bangkok.

5 Best Places to go on a Date in Bangkok

Please keep in mind that during COVID, all opening times are subject to change so make sure to double-check before you visit any of these places.

1. Apsara Cruise

A Chao Phraya River cruise is romantic in and of itself, but add in some of Bangkok’s finest dining and drinks, and you’ve got yourself the perfect date setting.

The Apsara (operated by the Banyan Tree Hotel) is perfect for couples who want to indulge in a 4-course dinner while enjoying the view of the Chao Phraya at night. Some examples of the cuisine include curries, soups and desserts that are all freshly prepared on board.

Along the cruise, you will pass landmarks such as the Temple of Dawn and the Grand Palace. The boat departs at 8:00 pm and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. And although you miss the sunset, the river is most peaceful at this time of the day and the temples are beautifully lit up.

Best features: This intimate cruise is on a vintage-rice barge that has been restored into an elegant dining room. The hues of the orange interior coupled with the dark wood furniture is emblematic of Thai heritage and as you cruise along, the sounds of traditional Thai instruments play in the background. The cruise, therefore will not only be an authentic and immersive Thai experience but a romantic one as well.

Pricing: Walk-in prices start from 2,550 baht/adult and 1,275 baht/child.

Locations: Pick up and drop-off is at River City Pier: 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.

Website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/bangkok/dining/apsara

Contact Info: info@supannigacruise.com / 097 238 8284

2. Penthouse Rooftop

Penthouse Rooftop is an elegant dining and drinking destination located on the Park Hyatt’s top three floors. Up at the top, you can enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of Bangkok’s skyline while indulging in delicious Western and Asian cuisines and world-class mixology.

This is a luxurious and sophisticated venue, high above the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, with both outdoor and indoor seating. It stands out from other sky bars by its design concept: “Penthouse Bar and Grill is a unique collection of six venues; The Grill, Chef’s Table, The Cocktail Bar, Whisky Room and The Mezzanine, resonating lavish Chicago and New York penthouses, located on levels 34, 35 and 35M on top of the Park Hyatt Bangkok”. Taking all of these into consideration, Penthouse is perfect for a romantic night out. And if you want to amplify the love, come at sunset and relax on their plush seating!

They are open daily from 11:30 AM – 11: 00 PM and have a dress code of smart casual.

Best features: Unlike the rooftop bars at other five-star hotels, the cocktails at Penthouse are affordable and aren’t light on the booze. We recommend trying their signature drink, the Oriental twist on Paloma, made with pomelo and oolong tea syrup and Patron Silver tequila (B360).

Pricing: Prices start at 170 baht.

Locations: 34th – 35th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10330.

Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/thailand/park-hyatt-bangkok/bkkph/dining/penthouse-bar-grill

Contact Info: bkkph.penthouse.reservation@hyatt.com / +66 (0) 2011 7480

3. The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Spoil your partner to a spa treatment at the award-winning Oriental Spa. They are a prestigious spa with a 5-star rating from Forbes and its scenic, secluded location along the banks of the Chao Phraya river sets the tone for a luxurious stay.

Couples can choose from a variety of half to full-day programs delivered in one of four speciality suites designed specifically for two. In addition, these programs can also be customised. For example, customers who pick the ‘Spa Oriental Suite’ can choose between a 1 hour 30 minute or 2-hour body massage or treatment. In total, they have over 40 treatments that combine traditional Thai, Balinese and Swedish techniques. Whether you opt for a full body massage or an Ayurvedic treatment, a massage for two is a great bonding experience. After this date, you’ll undoubtedly feel relaxed and at ease with your loved one.

They are open daily between 9:00 am – 10:00 pm with the last treatment of the day starting at 8:30 pm. Please note that these opening times are subject to change during COVID.

Best features: The spa has 10 private treatment rooms, 5 spa suites with steam and vitality pools and 2 rooms dedicated exclusively for its facials. In addition, they also have a relaxation lounge, spa boutique (where you can buy and take products home) and ‘state of the art’ body and face technology. These rooms are all nestled in a converted teakwood house decorated with Buddist sculptures, vintage furnishings and Thai silks.

Pricing: Customised suite experience for couples starts from 18,300 baht. Alternatively, other treatments cost from 1,750 – 27,700 baht.

Locations: 48 Oriental Avenue, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Soi, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 10500.

Website: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/bangkok/chao-phraya-river/luxury-spa

Contact Info: mobkk-reservations@mohg.com / +66 (0)2 659 9000

4. Embassy Diplomat Screens

The Embassy Diplomat is a luxury theatre complex located in the Central Embassy. It has 5 screening rooms, each with the latest REAL-D XL projection technology matched with advanced sound systems. They have the highest investment budget in Thailand of 120 million baht, thus ensuring only the best movie experience. Whilst the tickets are a little pricey they do come with complimentary food and drinks.

Their theatres offer a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere and all have private and intimate seating. Moreover, every seat is equipped with blankets, pillows, personal lighting and control pads for maximum comfort. Without a doubt, it doesn’t get much better than this for a romantic movie date in Bangkok.

They are easily accessible via the BTS Sky Train, at Ploenchit station.

Best features: Each theatre hall has a variety of seats to choose from. The smallest theatre, room 1 has 36 seats in the style of two-seater day beds (with 2 different sizes) and loft beds. In addition to this, room 1 also has a private bar for drinks as well as personal headsets that provide language options. Next, hall 3 and 5 has 16 sets of honeymoon and cosy day beds each with a minibar and service call button to request more snacks or drinks if needed. Finally, hall 2 and 4 comes with fully reclinable cocoon chairs that have leg rests, bag hangers and ice buckets.

Pricing: Prices range from 900 baht to 1,500 baht/person.

Locations: Executive Cinema Corporation, 6th Floor, Central Embassy 1031, Ploenchit Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok, 10330.

Website: https://www.embassycineplex.com/

Contact Info: contact@embassycineplex.com / 02 160 5999

5. Explore the Jim Thompson House

The Jim Thompson House is a museum in central Bangkok. It displays the art collection of Jim Thompson, an American businessman, architect and former owner. The house has an interesting history; Jim Thompson was a military man sent to Thailand during WWII, where he eventually settled and famously boosted the Thai silk scene, leading to the creation of the well-known Thai silk brand, Jim Thomson.

The museum was built in 1959 and exhibits a small but well-curated collection of artefacts. Some examples include temple wall hangings depicting Buddha’s life, repurposed mahjong tables in the dining room, an elegant standing Buddha, and a fine display of porcelain. In fact, some of these treasures are almost 1,400 years old. They are open daily at 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and are easily accessible by public transport such as the BTS (Sky Train) or the Khlong Saen Saep Express Boat. Overall, it is a great place for a date for those who enjoy history and art.

Best features: The price for a ticket includes a guided tour available in Thai, English, French, Chinese and Japanese. During these tours, the guide will tell stories about Jim’s life, his collection and the house itself. Lastly, there is no set schedule for these tours and they are available up to 6:00 pm.

Pricing: The entrance fee is 200 baht/person. For visitors under 22 years old, it’s 100 baht/person and children are free when accompanied by an adult.

Locations: Jim Thompson House Museum, 6 Soi Kasemsan 2, Rama 1 Road, Bangkok 10330.

Website: http://www.jimthompsonhouse.com/

Contact Info: +66 (0)2 216 7368

As mentioned above, there are so many exciting places for dates in Bangkok. Watch our video on another dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya, if you’re particularly interested in option 1.

