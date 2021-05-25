Best of
Top 5 Places to go on a Date in Bangkok
Bangkok is full of romantic things to do, with plenty of activities to spend quality time with your partner. Whether you’re married, on your first date or a couple looking for activities toodo, the city offers every kind of date imaginable. From an intimate dinner to a relaxing cruise on the Chao Phraya, you’ll be sure to find something to do. Continue reading for the top 5 best places to go on a date in Bangkok.
5 Best Places to go on a Date in Bangkok
Please keep in mind that during COVID, all opening times are subject to change so make sure to double-check before you visit any of these places.
1. Apsara Cruise
A Chao Phraya River cruise is romantic in and of itself, but add in some of Bangkok’s finest dining and drinks, and you’ve got yourself the perfect date setting.
The Apsara (operated by the Banyan Tree Hotel) is perfect for couples who want to indulge in a 4-course dinner while enjoying the view of the Chao Phraya at night. Some examples of the cuisine include curries, soups and desserts that are all freshly prepared on board.
Along the cruise, you will pass landmarks such as the Temple of Dawn and the Grand Palace. The boat departs at 8:00 pm and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. And although you miss the sunset, the river is most peaceful at this time of the day and the temples are beautifully lit up.
Best features: This intimate cruise is on a vintage-rice barge that has been restored into an elegant dining room. The hues of the orange interior coupled with the dark wood furniture is emblematic of Thai heritage and as you cruise along, the sounds of traditional Thai instruments play in the background. The cruise, therefore will not only be an authentic and immersive Thai experience but a romantic one as well.
Pricing: Walk-in prices start from 2,550 baht/adult and 1,275 baht/child.
Locations: Pick up and drop-off is at River City Pier: 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.
Website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/bangkok/dining/apsara
Contact Info: info@supannigacruise.com / 097 238 8284
2. Penthouse Rooftop
Penthouse Rooftop is an elegant dining and drinking destination located on the Park Hyatt’s top three floors. Up at the top, you can enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of Bangkok’s skyline while indulging in delicious Western and Asian cuisines and world-class mixology.
This is a luxurious and sophisticated venue, high above the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, with both outdoor and indoor seating. It stands out from other sky bars by its design concept: “Penthouse Bar and Grill is a unique collection of six venues; The Grill, Chef’s Table, The Cocktail Bar, Whisky Room and The Mezzanine, resonating lavish Chicago and New York penthouses, located on levels 34, 35 and 35M on top of the Park Hyatt Bangkok”. Taking all of these into consideration, Penthouse is perfect for a romantic night out. And if you want to amplify the love, come at sunset and relax on their plush seating!
They are open daily from 11:30 AM – 11: 00 PM and have a dress code of smart casual.
Best features: Unlike the rooftop bars at other five-star hotels, the cocktails at Penthouse are affordable and aren’t light on the booze. We recommend trying their signature drink, the Oriental twist on Paloma, made with pomelo and oolong tea syrup and Patron Silver tequila (B360).
Pricing: Prices start at 170 baht.
Locations: 34th – 35th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10330.
Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/thailand/park-hyatt-bangkok/bkkph/dining/penthouse-bar-grill
Contact Info: bkkph.penthouse.reservation@hyatt.com / +66 (0) 2011 7480
3. The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental
Spoil your partner to a spa treatment at the award-winning Oriental Spa. They are a prestigious spa with a 5-star rating from Forbes and its scenic, secluded location along the banks of the Chao Phraya river sets the tone for a luxurious stay.
Couples can choose from a variety of half to full-day programs delivered in one of four speciality suites designed specifically for two. In addition, these programs can also be customised. For example, customers who pick the ‘Spa Oriental Suite’ can choose between a 1 hour 30 minute or 2-hour body massage or treatment. In total, they have over 40 treatments that combine traditional Thai, Balinese and Swedish techniques. Whether you opt for a full body massage or an Ayurvedic treatment, a massage for two is a great bonding experience. After this date, you’ll undoubtedly feel relaxed and at ease with your loved one.
They are open daily between 9:00 am – 10:00 pm with the last treatment of the day starting at 8:30 pm. Please note that these opening times are subject to change during COVID.
Best features: The spa has 10 private treatment rooms, 5 spa suites with steam and vitality pools and 2 rooms dedicated exclusively for its facials. In addition, they also have a relaxation lounge, spa boutique (where you can buy and take products home) and ‘state of the art’ body and face technology. These rooms are all nestled in a converted teakwood house decorated with Buddist sculptures, vintage furnishings and Thai silks.
Pricing: Customised suite experience for couples starts from 18,300 baht. Alternatively, other treatments cost from 1,750 – 27,700 baht.
Locations: 48 Oriental Avenue, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Soi, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 10500.
Website: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/bangkok/chao-phraya-river/luxury-spa
Contact Info: mobkk-reservations@mohg.com / +66 (0)2 659 9000
4. Embassy Diplomat Screens
The Embassy Diplomat is a luxury theatre complex located in the Central Embassy. It has 5 screening rooms, each with the latest REAL-D XL projection technology matched with advanced sound systems. They have the highest investment budget in Thailand of 120 million baht, thus ensuring only the best movie experience. Whilst the tickets are a little pricey they do come with complimentary food and drinks.
Their theatres offer a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere and all have private and intimate seating. Moreover, every seat is equipped with blankets, pillows, personal lighting and control pads for maximum comfort. Without a doubt, it doesn’t get much better than this for a romantic movie date in Bangkok.
They are easily accessible via the BTS Sky Train, at Ploenchit station.
Best features: Each theatre hall has a variety of seats to choose from. The smallest theatre, room 1 has 36 seats in the style of two-seater day beds (with 2 different sizes) and loft beds. In addition to this, room 1 also has a private bar for drinks as well as personal headsets that provide language options. Next, hall 3 and 5 has 16 sets of honeymoon and cosy day beds each with a minibar and service call button to request more snacks or drinks if needed. Finally, hall 2 and 4 comes with fully reclinable cocoon chairs that have leg rests, bag hangers and ice buckets.
Pricing: Prices range from 900 baht to 1,500 baht/person.
Locations: Executive Cinema Corporation, 6th Floor, Central Embassy 1031, Ploenchit Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok, 10330.
Website: https://www.embassycineplex.com/
Contact Info: contact@embassycineplex.com / 02 160 5999
5. Explore the Jim Thompson House
The Jim Thompson House is a museum in central Bangkok. It displays the art collection of Jim Thompson, an American businessman, architect and former owner. The house has an interesting history; Jim Thompson was a military man sent to Thailand during WWII, where he eventually settled and famously boosted the Thai silk scene, leading to the creation of the well-known Thai silk brand, Jim Thomson.
The museum was built in 1959 and exhibits a small but well-curated collection of artefacts. Some examples include temple wall hangings depicting Buddha’s life, repurposed mahjong tables in the dining room, an elegant standing Buddha, and a fine display of porcelain. In fact, some of these treasures are almost 1,400 years old. They are open daily at 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and are easily accessible by public transport such as the BTS (Sky Train) or the Khlong Saen Saep Express Boat. Overall, it is a great place for a date for those who enjoy history and art.
Best features: The price for a ticket includes a guided tour available in Thai, English, French, Chinese and Japanese. During these tours, the guide will tell stories about Jim’s life, his collection and the house itself. Lastly, there is no set schedule for these tours and they are available up to 6:00 pm.
Pricing: The entrance fee is 200 baht/person. For visitors under 22 years old, it’s 100 baht/person and children are free when accompanied by an adult.
Locations: Jim Thompson House Museum, 6 Soi Kasemsan 2, Rama 1 Road, Bangkok 10330.
Website: http://www.jimthompsonhouse.com/
Contact Info: +66 (0)2 216 7368
As mentioned above, there are so many exciting places for dates in Bangkok. Watch our video on another dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya, if you’re particularly interested in option 1.
Best of
Top 8 Local Coffee Shops in Bangkok
30 years ago, local coffee shops in Bangkok were few and far between. But over the last 20 years, the coffee culture in Bangkok has evolved into a thriving economy. Today more people are developing a taste for coffee and are willing to pay a premium for it.
Coffee sales in Thailand have been growing. In 2021, revenue in the Roast Coffee segment reached US$69.8m and is expected to grow annually by a further 9.98% (CAGR, 2021-2025).
As a result, Bangkok has experienced a cafe boom with many local cafes to choose from. In this article, we’ll take a look at 8 of Bangkok’s best local coffee shops for you to wind down in.
8 Best Local Coffee Shops in Bangkok
Top 5 of Bangkok’s local coffee shops, listed below:
1. Factory Coffee – Bangkok
Tucked away on a busy Phaya Thai road, this speciality coffee shop is run by Thai Barista Champion Athip Archalerttrakool. It’s known for its signature menu that offers unique drinks such as the ‘Mrs. Cold’ – a delicious blend of double-layer espresso and their ‘secret’ milk. In addition to their inventive flavours, they brew high-quality beans that are locally sourced and available to buy, brew and enjoy in the comfort of your home.
They are open every day from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm. On the other hand, you can order from them on GrabFood or LineMan. In conclusion, Factory Coffee sets a high standard for other local coffee shops in Bangkok.
Best Features: Their interior is simple in design and as you enter, you’ll notice the rectangular coffee bar next to the row of seats on the left. It has an industrial touch, with cement brick walls and dark wooden furniture. Their baristas are highly skilled and trained; in fact, each barista will make your order right at your table. In addition to coffee, they also serve a selection of non-caffeinated beverages and baked goods to enjoy.
Pricing: Coffee’s starts from 120 Baht.
Locations: 49 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phaya Thai, Khet Ratchathewi, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10400, Thailand.
Website: https://factorybkk.com/
Contact Info: factorycoffee.bkk@gmail.com / +66 809588050
2. Gallery Drip Coffee
Gallery Drip Coffee is another well-known, independent coffee shop in Bangkok that specialises in drip coffee. They prioritise sourcing single-origin, high-quality coffee beans from Northern Thailand, Ethiopia and Yemen. However, they do all the roasting themselves. Their coffee beans are hand-ground and hand-dipped to order and in turn, have a full and rich taste. And if you fall in love with their flavours, feel free to buy a bag of their coffee to take home with you. We recommend picking the iced coffee jelly for a sweet treat, which is topped with frothy milk and served with sugar on the side.
Along with their drip coffees, a selection of Lattes, Cappuccinos and Americanos are also available. Furthermore, light snacks, teas and other non-caffeine beverages can also be purchased.
They’re open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.
Best Features: As you walk in you’ll be welcomed by a wall covered in art pieces and shelves adorned with ceramic coffee mugs. The artsy feel gives it a cosy vibe, so it’s a great place to relax with some friends and unwind. Finally, their drinks are carefully crafted and have great quality, flavour and aroma.
Pricing: The coffee starts from 65 Baht.
Locations: BACC, Rama 1 Rd 1 Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, 10330, Thailand.
Contact Info: +66819895244
3. Roots Coffee Shop
Roots is a quaint little coffee spot in Bangkok. They are known for their coffee roasters and are one of the top coffee bean producers and distributors in Thailand. As a matter of fact, they have a selection of local coffee beans from Northern Thailand and elsewhere around the world to choose from.
If you want to try something new, they serve signature infused coffees in a variety of fruity and floral flavours. In addition, the blended ice coffee flavours rotate every two weeks, so there’s always something new to try. On a hot day, we suggest trying out their peanut butter coffee float or fruity cold brew poured from the tap.
They’re open every day with varying opening times per location. Alternatively, orders are available from GrabFood or LineMan.
Best Features: Their coffee spaces are picturesque and inviting, featuring a large wooden bar surrounded by plenty of chairs and tables. In addition to their inside seating, their outside mezzanine at the COMMONS is perfect for those who want to enjoy a drink in the sun. Overall, Roots offers excellent coffee, expert staff and trendy decor.
Locations: Main branch: Market Floor the COMMONS Thonglor Rd, Klongtan Nue Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110. With other branches in Saladeang, Sathorn and Lasalle.
Prices: Coffee’s start from 100 Baht.
Website: https://rootsbkk.com/
Contact Info: info@rootsbkk.com / +66 97 059 4517
4. Ceresia Coffee Roaster
Similar to Roots, Ceresia Coffee Roaster are a speciality coffee roasting company. They serve mouth-watering coffees made from beans sourced from single-origin farms and coffee grower cooperatives. Their beans come from all parts of the world, (including Thailand, Brazil and Colombia) and are carefully roasted in “small batches…to maintain the original flavours from their origins.”
Order via Grab, Kerry Express or visit their website. They are open every day from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Best Features: Their space is contemporary and clean, featuring a laid-back interior of wooden furniture and orange brick walls. It serves artisan coffees and tantalising treats; we recommended pairing the filter coffee of the day or a flat white with one of their carrot cakes!
Locations: 593/29-41 Sukhumvit Road (Soi 33/1), Klongton Nua, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok.
Prices: Coffee’s starts from 90 Baht.
Website: https://www.ceresiacoffeeroasters.com/
Contact Info: ceresiacoffee@gmail.com / (66) 982 514 327.
5. Phil’s Coffee Company
Phil’s Coffee Company is an artisan coffee roastery. They serve single-origins from Chiang-Rai, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Kenya and have a range of house roasts to buy as well. We recommend their flat white which has a smooth and rich pour. Lastly, they sell a basic but delicious selection of pastries, acai berry bowls and homemade granola.
They are available to order from LineMan and additionally are open Monday – Friday (9:00 am – 6:00 pm) and Saturday – Sunday (10:00 am – 5:30 pm).
Best Features: It is close to Ekkamai BTS station and thus is very accessible. But it’s a hidden location in the quiet lanes means it’s rarely full. As a small cafe, it has a cosy, homey feel and so is a great spot to get some work done.
Locations: 65 Sukhumvit 49/2 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok, 10110.
Prices: Coffee’s start from 100 Baht.
Website: https://philscoffeecompany.com
Contact Info: info@philscoffeecompany.com / (66) 971254204
6. Kaizen Coffee Co.
Kaizen Coffee was founded by three coffee-loving friends who wanted to bring the cool of Melbourne’s café culture to Bangkok. It’s known for its nitro-brewed coffees, but their long black’s and flat whites are just as tasty. If you don’t drink coffee, however, there are plenty of other options: their Babychinos are ideal for children or you could try one of their creative teas. Lastly, sandwiches, pastries and other dishes are available to order.
Best Features: The cafe’s large glass windows filter plenty of natural light, meanwhile, the minimalist interior in the coffee shop feels trendy. Kaizen offers some of the best strong and perfectly bitter coffee in Bangkok. If you’re looking for a great cup of coffee, this local coffee shop is worth the visit.
Locations: 888 6 -7 Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
Prices: Prices start from 80 Baht.
Website: https://www.kaizencoffee.com/
Contact Info: info@kaizencoffee.com / 095 312 0301
7. One Ounce for Onion
One Ounce for Onion are known for their coffees that are strong and rich in flavour. We recommend trying their signature coffee, the Black Chinotto – a refreshing yet bittersweet blend of cold brew and Chinotto orange. Lastly, they also offer a selection of dishes and desserts.
They are open daily from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, or simply order from them on LineMan.
Best Features: The cafe is a charming little space featuring a cement, wood and iron interior which creates a trendy ambience. They are also connected to a clothing store for customers to browse in after they eat.
Locations: Main branch: 888 6 -7 Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
Prices: Coffee starts from 70 Baht.
Contact Info: oneounceforonion@gmail.com / 02 116 6076
8. Oneday Wallflowers Cafe
This hidden gem is located in a florist shophouse located in soi 31 Nana and a 3-minute walk from tourist destination Golden Buddha. They opened their doors in 2016 and serve traditional options such as lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. Along with their coffee, they have a selection of yummy cakes (red velvet or coconut) and non-caffeinated drinks such as their organic kombucha.
Order them on Lineman or visit them in-store Monday – Thursday (11:00 am – 7:00 pm).
Best Features: The exposed brick walls, wooden furniture and vintage decor create a rustic feel. Furthermore, displays of flowers, flower pots and garden tools surround the cafe making it a unique coffee-drinking experience. Finally and most importantly, their staff are accommodating and well-trained.
Locations: Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200.
Prices: Coffee starts at 130 Baht.
Contact Info: wallflowers.th@gmail.com / 094 661 7997
Whether you prefer light or medium blends, pour-over or espresso, even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs can find a perfectly brewed blend in the city. Out of all of these coffee shops, we’re certain you’ll find you favourite spot. If you want to learn more about coffee in Thailand, check out our article on the trendiest cafe chains in Thailand for 2021.
Best of
Top 5 Cooking Schools in Thailand
Thai food is renowned worldwide for its colourful and exciting recipes and ingredients. Many of Thailand’s popular dishes, such as Tom Yum, are closely linked to the community’s culture and way of life. As a result, food is one of the best ways to learn about Thai life and it also provides an excellent opportunity to bond with locals. While you can gain a certain level of knowledge eating out in Thailand, nothing beats a cooking class to learn about, and indulge in Thai cuisine. But with so many cooking schools to pick from, it can be hard to choose. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 best cooking schools you can take in Thailand.
5 Best Cooking Schools in Thailand
1. Silom Thai Cooking School
Silom Thai Cooking School is perfect for people who are passionate about Thai food and culture. The classes are taught in small groups of 9 – 10 people, resulting in a “highly personalized and rewarding experience”. Furthermore, each class is led by certified Thai cooks in a “traditional open plan kitchen”.
During the morning, students take a guided trip to a local market to purchase fresh ingredients. There, students can get acquainted with the smells and flavours of local ingredients in Thai markets. Afterwards, the teachers will assist students in preparing a lavish 5-course meal. All meals are made from scratch, including the curry paste, which is made using traditional utensils (the pestle and mortar).
With 8 different courses to choose from, there’s something for everyone, this cooking program is the perfect way to immerse yourself in a genuine cultural and culinary experience. It’s also ideal for committed home cooks interested in learning how to prepare authentic Thai cuisine.
Pricing:
Daily courses: 1,000 Baht.
Intensive courses: 3-day course: 800 Baht.
7- day private courses: 1,500 Baht. Team building course: 1,200 Baht.
Locations: Silom Thai Cooking School 6/14 Decho Road, Bangrak, Bangkok, 10500 Thailand.
Website: http://www.bangkokthaicooking.com
Contact Info: info@bangkokthaicooking.com / +668-4-726-5669
2. Thai Cooking Academy
The Thai Cooking Academy offers a “hands-on” approach to Thai cooking. It offers a variety of courses, including fruit carving classes, vegetarian, beginner and even professional cooking classes. It does not have a set menu, allowing students to choose which dishes they want to learn how to cook. Additionally, every student also receives their own recipe book, allowing them to continue cooking the recipes long after they leave Thailand. Classes are available in the morning and evening, as well as half-day and full-day options. Lastly, long-term classes of up to 8 weeks are also available.
Each of the chefs on hand has a diverse range of skills – they are all highly qualified so you’ll undoubtedly leave the class with more than a few new tricks up your sleeve. One thing is for certain; after learning from the pros at Bangkok Thai Cooking Academy, your dinner parties will be spectacular!
Pricing: Prices range from 1,200 Baht to 90,000 Baht depending on the type of course and duration.
Locations:
Bangkok: 1979/13 Soi 75/1, Sukhumvit, 1/2 block from Sukhumvit Rd. Phra Kanong Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand 10260.
Phuket: 81/23 Soi Chang, Kathu, Phuket, 83120.
Hua Hin: 210/4 Phetkasem Rd., Soi 82, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, 77110.
Website: https://www.cookly.me/by/thai-cooking-academy/
Contact Info: Ron@BangkokThaiCookingAcademy.com
Bangkok: 080 770 6741
Phuket: +66 807-706-741
Hua Hin: 086 004 0839
3. Amita Thai Cooking Class
This canalside house in Thonburi hosts one of Bangkok’s most charming cooking schools. Amita Thai Cooking Class is a top 5 contender not only for the delicious dishes it prepares but also for its convenient location on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Your class will begin by selecting fresh ingredients from Amita’s own nursery herb garden. Then you’ll learn how to make some of Thailand’s most famous dishes, such as spicy prawn soup and mango sticky rice, using hands-on Thai techniques. In addition, the cost of a course includes transportation to and from the class, a welcome herbal drink, four delectable dishes, and a daily recipe. The menu varies depending on the day of the week, so plan accordingly when booking your class.
Each cooking class at Amita Thai Cooking Class is a half-day course that runs from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.
Pricing: Prices start from 3,450 Baht.
Location: 162/17 Soi Wutthakat 14 Wuttes:hakat Road, Talad Plu Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand.
Website: http://www.amitathaicooking.com/
Contact Info: info@amitathaicooking.com / +66-2-466-8966
4. Blue Elephant Cooking School
The Blue Elephant Cooking school has more than 30 years of experience and 12 restaurants around the world. As a result, it is one of the most sought-after cooking schools in Thailand. Visitors can choose between two classes: one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning class starts with a trip to a local Thai market, where instructors help participants select the freshest ingredients for their meals. The afternoon class prepares a second Thai dessert, ending your evening with a delicious sweet treat. Every student receives a free apron, cookbook, and a collection of dried herbs, spices, and curries to take home. Finally, the four courses offered at Blue Elephant are a morning class, a team-building course, a carving class, and an ancient Thai cuisine cooking course.
Pricing: 2,500 + (2,943 net) Baht, per person.
Location:
Bangkok: 233 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep, Maha Nakhon 10120.
Phuket: 96 Krabi, Tambon Talat Nuea, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.
Website: https://www.blueelephant.com/
Contact Info: school.mg@blueelephant.com
Bangkok: +66 (0)2 673 9355
Phuket: +66 (0)76 354 355
5. Chiang Mai Thai Cookery School
Founded in 1993, one of Chiang Mai’s first cooking schools is run by TV chef Sompon Nabnian and his troops. Classes are taught in a rustic, rural location on the outskirts of Chiang Mai and there is a choice between 5 different courses. The classes let you discover the secrets of Thai cooking and teach you how to prepare and combine ingredients to create exceptional dishes using only the freshest ingredients. Seminars are taught between 10:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m, Monday to Sunday and vegetarian options are also available for each course.
Pricing:
Beginner class (with choice of 5 different courses):
1 day : 1,450 THB
2 days : 2,800 THB
3 days : 4,050 THB
4 days : 5,400 THB
5 days : 6,700 THB
Location: 47/2 Moon Muang Rd. (opposite Tha Phae Gate) Chiang Mai 50200 Thailand.
Website: https://www.thaicookeryschool.com/
Contact Info: booking@thaicookeryschool.com / 053-206-388, 053-206-315
Thailand offers an incredible variety of cuisine, and if you pick up a few recipes while you’re there, you’ll be sure to impress your friends and family with your culinary creations. In the meantime, read our articles on spicy food and Thai favourites to get some inspiration for your class.
Best of
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
Thailand is one of the most dynamic countries in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. It is known for its picturesque villages, sparkling temples, and acclaimed beaches. The country, undoubtedly, is the go-to destination for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway. As a result, renting a car in Thailand is becoming increasingly popular. However, with so many choices, choosing a car rental company can be overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of the top five car rental companies to help you determine which is best for you.
5 Best Car Rentals in Thailand
1. Thai Rent A Car
Thai Rent A Car is one of Thailand’s largest and most prominent car rental companies. Rooted in humble beginnings, the company began with 5 employees and 12 vehicles. Today, they have broadened their horizons to over 8,000 brand-new vehicles and 550 staff members. They have 40 years of expertise and 27 offices in Thailand, therefore are an accessible option with an ‘international standard’ at an affordable price.
Key Services: This car rental company has become a staple for many expat visitors. They offer a range of cars to choose from, whether you’re looking for small car hire or a roomy minivan. Moreover, there are no hidden fees or levies as rates are quoted for drive-away and the booking process is straightforward and easy. In addition, GPS navigators and children’s seats can also be included upon request. Their services are available on standby 24 hours a day – 7 days a week, this company is definitely a no-brainer!
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 990-2,550 Baht.
Address: Pick-up car rentals located in multiple regions of Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Khon Khaen, Pattaya, and Phuket.
Website: https://thairentacar.com
Contact Info: booking@thairentacar.com / 1647
2. Bizcar Car Rental
Second, on our list is Bizcar Rentals. As a car rental company, they stand out amongst the rest. In fact, they promise, “premium service to both leisure and business travellers”. They offer competitive and low prices made possible by online promotions and free cancellation on bookings. Equally as important, 24-hours emergency assistance is always available for your own safety. Owing to these reasons, Bizcar is a trusted and reliable company, and thus an easy and convenient choice.
Key Services: Bizcar rentals offers a chauffeur service with qualified drivers ready to take you anywhere you wish. Another key point is their selection of 4,000 premium vehicles that will suit all types of drivers. Other perks include child seats and a GPS service free of charge, along with a complimentary delivery for up to fifteen kilometres from any of their office locations. Enjoy the benefits of long-term rental (1st class insurance and no registration fees!), or choose to rent short-term, they are guaranteed to provide you with the highest quality of service and goods.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 900 – 6,500 Baht.
Address: You can their rentals centres across Thailand including, Bangkok, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Phuket.
Website: https://www.bizcarrental.com/en/
Contact Info: bct.reservation@bizcarrental.com / +66-81-860-8483.
3. Hertz
Established in 2003, Hertz is one of the most recognised car rental companies in the world. Renowned for its extensive collection of cars, be it a luxury, sports, or economy car. For this reason, they most likely will have what you’re looking for. They are one of the top 3 car rental companies in Thailand and are “determined to provide an international standard with a touch of Thai”, devoting themselves to “enhance the best customer experience with modern, high fleet and well-trained employees”.
Key Services: There are several benefits of choosing Hertz. Above all, Hertz has an impressive roster of well-known brands for hire; Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Cadillac, and Mercedes-Benz to name a few. Furthermore, long-term renters are rewarded with discounts of 15% for weekly rentals and 35% for monthly. They even provide ‘rental deals inclusive of taxes, waivers and additional benefits’ and ‘Hertz NeverLost® navigation to keep you on the right track in a foreign land’. Lastly, valued members can also enjoy the privilege of enjoying special discounts if they fly with any Hertz partners (Thai Airways, Thai Smile, and Bangkok Airways). With all things considered, finding your dream rental car is just a click away with Hertz!
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,200 – 2,500 Baht.
Address: Hertz offices are the most common in Thailand. It has 3 offices in the Centre of Thailand, 1 in the North-East, 1 in the West, 7 in the North, and 5 in the South.
Website: http://www.hertzthailand.com/
Contact Info: booking@hertzthailand.com / 02 266 4666
4. Chic Car Rent
Chic Car Rent is notably one of the cheapest car rentals in Thailand. This is due partly to their special offers and promotions that they share frequently. Founded in 2004, they are a Thailand-based rental company run by an efficient team. They are dedicated to providing exceptional services at reasonable prices, thus can be trusted by all means.
Key Services: Their fleet includes a good selection of well-maintained vehicles. Markedly, vans, minivans, SUVs, mini, and economy cars are all available for long or short-term rentals. Their Super Collision Damage Waiver and GPS services are significantly cheaper than other car rentals and their locations are convenient and easy to find. Finally, they serve customers looking to hire car rentals for one-way journeys.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 800 – 2,000 Baht.
Address: Chic Car Rent has 14 locations across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen.
Website: https://www.chiccarrent.com/
Contact Info: 02-286-6799
5. Budget Car Rental
Budget is a car rental praised particularly for its ‘meticulously maintained vehicles and quality service’. They offer a diverse range of cars that will tailor to every traveller, including 4WDs, SUV, MPV to name a few. Equally as important, customers at Budget will have the best in terms of comfort and safety as car rental fleets are updated regularly. The convenience of their large car network spread across the country ensures that you are never far from a pick-up point or friendly service. Budget Car Rental is a strong contender!
Key Services: At Budget Car Rental, all-inclusive services are tailored to the specific requirements of each customer. Booking with Budget has its advantages; with low-cost rental solutions and high-quality services being some. Using seasonal specials and discount coupons to pre-book budget-friendly deals is also a perk. It’s a good option for those who travel late at night or early in the morning because there are no hidden fees.
Pricing: Estimated price per day ranges from 1,000 – 2,000 Baht.
Address: 27 locations throughout Thailand, with most located in the Southern region.
Website: https://www.budget.co.th/Default.aspx
Contact Info: +66-2203-9222
These are the car rental companies in Thailand we believe are the best of the best! We are certain that out of these options you’ll find the right choice for your car rental needs! Don’t forget to check our websites to explore more top 5’s.
