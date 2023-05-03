Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok

PHOTO: Pagoda

The Chinese restaurant scene in Bangkok is incredibly varied. You can find everything from Cantonese dim sum to fiery hotpots to slurpy noodles. Thus, you won’t need to travel all the way to China to sample authentic Chinese fare. Below, we’ve listed the best Chinese restaurants to try in Bangkok, ranging from fine dining and old-school eateries to restaurant chains!

Fei Ya

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 21:30.

Address: 518/8 Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok 10330.

The next Chinese restaurant on our list is Fei Ya, which offer a perfect balance of chic ambience and tasty Cantonese food. The main attraction here is the crispy Peking Duck, offered in 7 different styles. However, their Boston Lobster Egg Noodle is another popular choice. The venue is stylish, with dim lighting and tones of traditional Chinese colours, red and gold. This Chinese restaurant is always full of locals, attesting to their authentic flavours and overall top-notch dining experience.

Pagoda

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 18:00 -22:00.

Address: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

Pagoda is an upscale Chinese restaurant providing Cantonese cuisine. The restaurant boasts a range of creative dishes on its menu. We particularly enjoy its braised bird nest soup and shrimp and asparagus dumplings. Even though their food is contemporary, they use traditional cooking methods to honour their heritage.

Inside, the interior is timeless and elegant. Moreover, the dining room features a pagoda-inspired roof, dark wood furniture and multi-coloured lacquered tiles. Plus, their staff is attentive and knowledgeable, and they provide top-notch service.

Mei Jiang

Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday, 18:00 – 22:30; Saturday – Sunday, 11:30 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 22:30.

Address: The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, Bangkok 10600.

Located in the Peninsula Bangkok, Mei Jiang offers a spectacular Chinese dining experience. Whether you want to indulge in handcrafted dim sum or legendary wok-style dishes, Mei Jiang offers the best of everything. Here, Chef Jackie Ho places an equal emphasis on flavor and presentation. Cantonese food is therefore theatrically served through “thick clouds of mist or beneath heavy glass bells”.

Some highlights include the signature Tea-smoked Chicken with Crispy Rice. Alternatively, opt for the Stir-Fried Phuket Lobster, a fusion of Chinese and Thai ingredients. Their menu is seasonal and so specialities vary per time of year. Finally, to compliment your meal try their tea pairings to “further elevate the aroma and taste borne of the wok”.

Din Tai Fung

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 4 branches in Bangkok. Venue listed: Central Embassy, 546/4 5 Floor, Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330.

Din Tai Fung is possibly one of the world’s most famous Chinese restaurant franchises. Originated from Taiwan, there are four franchises in Bangkok, including one in Central Embassy. The restaurant is primarily popular for the freshest and juiciest Xiao Long Bao dumplings (soup dumplings). Made to perfection with 18 folds and filled with tasty, juicy pork, the original Xiao Long Bao will surely have you asking for more. Those who don’t eat pork can try the shrimp Xia Long Bao, which is just delicious and addictive. Aside from the signature soup dumplings, be sure to try the delicious fried rice, green chillies stuffed with marinated mincemeat, and steamed buns.

Yim Yim Restaurant

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 11:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 22:00; Saturday – Sunday, 11:00 – 22:00.

Address: 89 ชั้น 2, Alley, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.

For old-school Chinese food, head to one of the most popular restaurants in Chinatown: Yim Yim Restaurant. The restaurant has been around for over 80 years, serving an array of tasty dishes in its modest but clean settings. We recommend trying Chinese-style sashimi and the ham with goatskin dipped in rice vinegar if you’re looking for something unforgettable. The other items on the menu are also mouthwatering. The fresh crab claws with ginger will truly delight your taste buds, while the steamed fish in fermented soy bean sauce is perfect for sharing with friends.

Now that you know the best Chinese restaurants in Bangkok, go invite your friends and get ready for an amazing feast!

To explore other cuisines in Bangkok, check out our articles on the top 5 European and top 5 Indian restaurants in Bangkok.