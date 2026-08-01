The Woolrich experience: Bespoke tailoring in Bangkok designed around the modern traveller

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 1, 2026, 7:30 AM
2 minutes read
The Woolrich experience: Bespoke tailoring in Bangkok designed around the modern traveller | Thaiger

Woolrich Bespoke Tailor is positioning itself as a traveller-friendly tailoring house in Bangkok, offering a flexible service model that combines walk-in access, appointment-based consultations, remote ordering and worldwide shipping. Based on Silom Road in Bang Rak, the business is known for fast turnaround options, including an express service that can produce garments in as little as 24 hours, while maintaining a 5/5 rating, which is a measure of their consistency.

Walk-ins and flexibility

Woolrich has an open-door approach that allows customers to walk in without long lead times or a formal schedule. The team said it aims to keep the experience welcoming and low-pressure, particularly for visitors working around flights, meetings or short stays in Bangkok.

Walk-in clients can receive bespoke garments with quick turnaround times at Woolrich.

Standard tailoring at Woolrich takes two to three days, giving garments the time needed for proper construction and fitting. For travellers on tight timelines, an express bespoke option is also available, producing garments within 24 to 48 hours depending on requirements, while prioritising fit and structure through at least one basted fitting whenever possible.

Appointments, digital consultation, and remote orders

For clients who prefer a dedicated time slot, Woolrich said appointments can be arranged via its website or WhatsApp. The business said bookings allow a one-to-one session to discuss fabric and style options in detail with team members, including Jack and Ram.

Repeat orders can be placed from anywhere once measurements are taken, either in person or using its video measurement guidance. Client measurements and order history are stored in individual profiles within the company’s system, making reorders straightforward via WhatsApp, with worldwide shipping offered for international clients

The tailoring house provides express services, creating garments in as little as 24 hours.

Related Articles

Mobile and international services

Woolrich Bespoke Tailor offers complimentary door-to-door service within Bangkok for orders totalling 10,000 baht or more, bringing fabric samples and measuring tools directly to a client’s home or hotel. For international corporate clients or groups, the business also offers an overseas tailor service for travelling, with a minimum requirement of 20 suits and 30 shirts per trip.

Their approach centres on maintaining construction standards even when timelines are tight, citing its overall customer rating as an indicator of performance across express, walk-in and repeat-order journeys.

The Woolrich experience: Bespoke tailoring in Bangkok designed around the modern traveller | News by Thaiger

Customer testimonials

Walk-in and express service

  • “I ordered another suit at 9am the day I was leaving, and they had it ready by 5pm the same day. I can’t get that sort of service anywhere in the world! Mr Sanjay is really welcoming and great to deal with.” — Veer Patel
  • “It took just 3 days and 2 fittings to make the perfect suit I wanted. Besides the very friendly service, they make some good quality and beautiful suits. I highly recommend Woolrich!” — Nikolaib

Remote orders and worldwide shipping

  • “I had made a few suits from Mr Jack about 2 years ago and have subsequently ordered more from him. He had my measurements from the last time, made a few adjustments as I had requested. The quality of material and workmanship is fantastic.” — Anonymous Client
  • “I had one suit and three shirts made; they are very efficient and professional. I will come back again or order to send it abroad—they send it 150% recommended. Ram is a professional and excellent person.” — Arun (Spain)

Repeat visitors and easy reordering

  • “Woolrich was recommended to me for the first time in 2018… the shirts and suits were ready within two days… Your measurements are stored there, so you can also order online if necessary… I look forward to visiting again when I’m back in Bangkok.” — Jan
  • “Great experience here… 3 fittings in all before delivery… Never felt pressured to buy something more expensive… There is a reason that so many people recommended this place to me.” — Ed Rudisell

 

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Missing Russian siblings found murdered, buried in Pattaya, suspects arrested | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing Russian siblings found murdered, buried in Pattaya, suspects arrested

14 hours ago
Is Thailand safe to visit? What every tourist (and expats) should know | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Is Thailand safe to visit? What every tourist (and expats) should know

15 hours ago
Andros Townsend misses Thailand&#8217;s cheap coconuts after US stay | Thaiger Thailand News

Andros Townsend misses Thailand’s cheap coconuts after US stay

15 hours ago
Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket

16 hours ago
Thai man swims across Thai-Cambodian border after scam operation escape | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man swims across Thai-Cambodian border after scam operation escape

17 hours ago
Japanese prosecutors drop charges against Thai woman found with crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Japanese prosecutors drop charges against Thai woman found with crystal meth

17 hours ago
Rodtang apologises to ONE, vows world title return | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang apologises to ONE, vows world title return

17 hours ago
Thai man denies upskirt filming, says he was playing Pokémon GO | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies upskirt filming, says he was playing Pokémon GO

18 hours ago
Thailand pushes overhaul of 100 laws to cut business costs | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes overhaul of 100 laws to cut business costs

18 hours ago
Phichit underwear thief stole lingerie to sniff for sexual gratification | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phichit underwear thief stole lingerie to sniff for sexual gratification

20 hours ago
Thai woman struck by train while arguing with boyfriend near track | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman struck by train while arguing with boyfriend near track

20 hours ago
Children playing hide-and-seek find body in Yala | Thaiger South Thailand News

Children playing hide-and-seek find body in Yala

21 hours ago
Thailand mulls banning petrol tuk tuks in central Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand mulls banning petrol tuk tuks in central Bangkok

21 hours ago
Phuket police arrest Myanmar worker over work permit breach | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest Myanmar worker over work permit breach

22 hours ago
Mirror Foundation aids homeless Filipino man found near BTS station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mirror Foundation aids homeless Filipino man found near BTS station

22 hours ago
Phitsanulok lecturer attacked by 2 dogs in rubbish row with neighbour | Thaiger Crime News

Phitsanulok lecturer attacked by 2 dogs in rubbish row with neighbour

22 hours ago
Chinese fugitive wanted in Taiwan arrested in Surat Thani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Chinese fugitive wanted in Taiwan arrested in Surat Thani

2 days ago
Thailand e-visa 2026: full guide to fees, documents, visa types | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand e-visa 2026: full guide to fees, documents, visa types

2 days ago
Phuket officials probe condo over alleged unlicensed daily rentals | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials probe condo over alleged unlicensed daily rentals

2 days ago
Thai fake police stages quality inspection for free massage service in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai fake police stages quality inspection for free massage service in Songkhla

2 days ago
Police deploy K9 unit in search for missing Russian siblings | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Police deploy K9 unit in search for missing Russian siblings

2 days ago
Thai ice cream vendor arrested for assaulting Ukrainian tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai ice cream vendor arrested for assaulting Ukrainian tourist in Phuket

2 days ago
Indian gang arrested over kidnapping fellow tourists in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Indian gang arrested over kidnapping fellow tourists in Pattaya

2 days ago
Nan tourism authorities act after viral hotel nightmare shared by Thai tourists | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Nan tourism authorities act after viral hotel nightmare shared by Thai tourists

2 days ago
British influencer blames AI after racist rant about Thai people | Thaiger Thailand News

British influencer blames AI after racist rant about Thai people

2 days ago
LifestylePress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 1, 2026, 7:30 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.