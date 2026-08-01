The Woolrich experience: Bespoke tailoring in Bangkok designed around the modern traveller

Woolrich Bespoke Tailor is positioning itself as a traveller-friendly tailoring house in Bangkok, offering a flexible service model that combines walk-in access, appointment-based consultations, remote ordering and worldwide shipping. Based on Silom Road in Bang Rak, the business is known for fast turnaround options, including an express service that can produce garments in as little as 24 hours, while maintaining a 5/5 rating, which is a measure of their consistency.

Walk-ins and flexibility

Woolrich has an open-door approach that allows customers to walk in without long lead times or a formal schedule. The team said it aims to keep the experience welcoming and low-pressure, particularly for visitors working around flights, meetings or short stays in Bangkok.

Standard tailoring at Woolrich takes two to three days, giving garments the time needed for proper construction and fitting. For travellers on tight timelines, an express bespoke option is also available, producing garments within 24 to 48 hours depending on requirements, while prioritising fit and structure through at least one basted fitting whenever possible.

Appointments, digital consultation, and remote orders

For clients who prefer a dedicated time slot, Woolrich said appointments can be arranged via its website or WhatsApp. The business said bookings allow a one-to-one session to discuss fabric and style options in detail with team members, including Jack and Ram.

Repeat orders can be placed from anywhere once measurements are taken, either in person or using its video measurement guidance. Client measurements and order history are stored in individual profiles within the company’s system, making reorders straightforward via WhatsApp, with worldwide shipping offered for international clients

Mobile and international services

Woolrich Bespoke Tailor offers complimentary door-to-door service within Bangkok for orders totalling 10,000 baht or more, bringing fabric samples and measuring tools directly to a client’s home or hotel. For international corporate clients or groups, the business also offers an overseas tailor service for travelling, with a minimum requirement of 20 suits and 30 shirts per trip.

Their approach centres on maintaining construction standards even when timelines are tight, citing its overall customer rating as an indicator of performance across express, walk-in and repeat-order journeys.

Customer testimonials

Walk-in and express service

“I ordered another suit at 9am the day I was leaving, and they had it ready by 5pm the same day. I can’t get that sort of service anywhere in the world! Mr Sanjay is really welcoming and great to deal with.” — Veer Patel

“It took just 3 days and 2 fittings to make the perfect suit I wanted. Besides the very friendly service, they make some good quality and beautiful suits. I highly recommend Woolrich!” — Nikolaib

Remote orders and worldwide shipping

“I had made a few suits from Mr Jack about 2 years ago and have subsequently ordered more from him. He had my measurements from the last time, made a few adjustments as I had requested. The quality of material and workmanship is fantastic.” — Anonymous Client

“I had one suit and three shirts made; they are very efficient and professional. I will come back again or order to send it abroad—they send it 150% recommended. Ram is a professional and excellent person.” — Arun (Spain)

Repeat visitors and easy reordering

“Woolrich was recommended to me for the first time in 2018… the shirts and suits were ready within two days… Your measurements are stored there, so you can also order online if necessary… I look forward to visiting again when I’m back in Bangkok.” — Jan

“Great experience here… 3 fittings in all before delivery… Never felt pressured to buy something more expensive… There is a reason that so many people recommended this place to me.” — Ed Rudisell

Press Release