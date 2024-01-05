Top 5 aesthetic clinics in Bangkok

PHOTO: Identity Clinic Bangkok via Facebook

Want to plump up your skin, improve pigmentation, or say goodbye to ageing skin? Aesthetic clinics in Bangkok are the answer to flawless beauty! With years of experience and expertise, these clinics can help address any of your skin and hair concerns professionally, be it sagging skin, wrinkles, fine lines, cellulite, or hyperpigmentation.

But with so many aesthetic clinics in Bangkok, which one should you choose? To help you out, we’ve put together a list of 5 top-notch aesthetic clinics in the city. They’re all renowned for their certified medical professionals, advanced technological equipment, and unparalleled patient services.

5 Best aesthetic clinics in Bangkok

1. Identity Clinic

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00

Address: Show DC, 2nd floor, room number 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand – Google Maps

Safe and clinically proven aesthetic procedures are the name of the game at Identity Clinic Bangkok. With over a decade of experience, the clinic has successfully executed over 200,000 treatments. They boast highly trained doctors and professional medical staff who are dedicated to offering personalised treatments to your concerns, so you can be sure to get the exact solution you need.

Identity Clinic offers a wide range of treatments, all performed using cutting-edge medical technology that adheres to international standards. Looking for skin rejuvenation or need to tackle a specific skin concern? They’ve got an extensive array of skin and laser procedures available, from acne treatment and scar reduction to filler and Botox to skin tightening and laser hair removal. Rest assured, you’ll walk out the clinic’s door with a fresh new look.

Want to try an innovative therapy? Ask for stem cell therapy. This treatment uses the power of stem cells to give you that radiant, youthful glow.

2. Apex Profound Beauty

Opening hours: Daily, 08:30 – 20:00

Address: Several locations across Bangkok. Featured: 208, 1-3 Thong Lo 8 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Klongton Nua, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Apex Profound Beauty is one of the most popular aesthetic clinics in Bangkok. Led by an internationally-certified doctor, the clinic is particularly known for body contouring procedures. It’s your go-to destination if you’re looking to redefine your body shape by tackling stubborn fat and saggy skin.

Here, you can combine CoolSculpting, Thermage, and Ulthera to improve your overall appearance. CoolSculpting will take care of that stubborn fat that refuses to go away. On the other hand, Thermage will tighten up your skin making it firm and sleek, while Ulthera will restore new collagen for a more youthful skin appearance. These treatments work together to give you tighter skin and a slimmer, more sculpted body.

3. V Square Clinic

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 19:30

Address: 25 branches across Bangkok. Featured: 6th floor, next to elevator number 2, zone in front of the department store, Siam Square One, Room SS6008, No. 388 BTS Skytrain, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

With 25 locations across Bangkok, V Square Clinic is among the largest aesthetic clinics in the city. The aesthetic clinic is widely known for its expertise in face enhancement treatments. Their array of services extends from jawline reduction and facelifts to wrinkle removal and fat reduction using minimally invasive techniques.

Want a more defined jawline? Their jaw filler service might be up your alley. But if you want a more youthful appearance, their Botox treatments will reduce your wrinkles and furrows with little to no downtime! Plus, they ensure that every procedure is done by experienced doctors using high-quality medical equipment.

4. BSL Clinic Silom

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 09:30 – 19:00; Saturday – Sunday, 09:30 – 18:00

Address: 30/8 Sala Daeng Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand- Google Maps

If you’re struggling with any skin problems, then BSL Clinic Silom should be your go-to. Boasting award-winning dermatologists in aesthetic and laser surgery, the clinic only uses technologies that are approved by the US FDA. This guarantees unparalleled quality treatment and safety.

For over 35 years, the experienced team of certified dermatologists and medical specialists at BSL Clinic Silom have been perfecting their craft to give you exceptional care. Their services cover a broad spectrum to meet different needs, from treating skin issues, rejuvenating treatments for ageing concerns, facial makeovers, body slimming and contouring, right to addressing hair and scalp problems.

5. Vincent Clinic

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 388 Exchange Tower, 3rd Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Founded by Dr. Pongtheera Setthanawarakul, Vincent Clinic has a core vision of providing holistic beauty services with the highest safety standards. Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Bangkok, this aesthetic clinic offers comprehensive cosmetic treatments that range from breast and chin augmentation to laser surgery and double eyelid surgery.

Every treatment Vincent Clinic offers is done professionally and adheres to international standards. However, they’re especially popular in rhinoplasty – widely known as the nose job. With over 10,000 successful surgeries under their belt, they have honed a reputation for meticulous attention to detail. Not only are the doctors expert in facial cosmetic procedures, but they also have the eye of an artist. They make sure to give you the nose of your dreams that are perfectly balanced with the other features of your face.

Follow us on :













If a beauty transformation in Bangkok is on your agenda, make sure you’ve got these top 5 aesthetic clinics on your radar. Also, don’t don’t forget to check out our guide featuring the best 5 cosmetic procedures in Thailand.

Sponsored