The Tuna Truth documentary trailer released after first Asian screening in Bangkok

The trailer for The Tuna Truth documentary, a new ocean sustainability film directed by Sara Pipernos of Sunline Films and commissioned by the International Pole & Line Foundation, or IPNLF, has been released following the documentary’s first screening in Asia.

The private screening was held at Blue Elephant Bangkok Sukhumvit to coincide with TUNA 2026, the major international tuna industry gathering taking place in Bangkok from September 14 to 16, 2026.

The event brought the unreleased documentary to an audience of seafood industry decision-makers, retailers, sustainability specialists, government representatives, and members of Thailand’s food, hospitality and sustainability communities.

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The Tuna Truth is presented by British chef Serena Appleby, known to UK audiences from BBC Three’s Hungry for It. The feature-length travel documentary follows Appleby across the UK and the Azores as she speaks with scientists, researchers, fisheries specialists and fishing communities to explore how seafood reaches consumers and what more sustainable seafood choices can look like.

The documentary also approaches the issue through food and travel, featuring cooking sessions with chefs, a communal feast with the Azorean fishing community, fishing trips and supper clubs.

The film has been nominated in the Best Onscreen Personality category at the Jackson Wild Media Awards, widely regarded as the “Oscars of nature filmmaking.” It was shortlisted alongside Sir David Attenborough and Benedict Cumberbatch.

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The Asian screening at Blue Elephant Sukhumvit was hosted by IPNLF in collaboration with Blue Elephant, MMP International, Woolworths, the Sustainable Fisheries and Communities Trust, or SFACT, and Blue Marine Foundation.

The outdoor screening took place on the restaurant lawn and was followed by a cocktail reception featuring Blue Elephant’s culinary creations and award-winning drinks.

Pictured at the screening were Rahim Hoosen of Woolworths and IPNLF, Irna Sari of Walton Family Foundation, Thilma Komaling of Indonesia Tuna Consortium, Martin Purves, managing director of IPNLF, Janti Djuari of AP2HI, Christopher Giordiano of IPNLF, and Linda Wood of Community Catch.

Sara Pipernos, director of The Tuna Truth and founder of Sunline Films, said she was pleased to see the documentary reach audiences in Bangkok after its London premiere in June 2026.

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“I am delighted to see The Tuna Truth reaching audiences in Bangkok after our London premiere in June 2026.

“Consumers now, more than ever, want to make informed choices at the supermarket, so it’s a joy to have directed a film that offers viewers a practical toolkit about how to source sustainable and ethical seafood.

“Come along for Chef Serena Appleby’s fun, food-fuelled journey across the UK and beyond; you’ll be surprised by what you learn across the way!”

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Martin Purves, managing director of IPNLF, said the documentary shows how access to sustainable seafood is a global issue.

“This documentary shows how access to sustainable seafood is a global issue that connects us all.

“We all have a stake in protecting ocean health for future generations, and consumers want to feel confident they are making sustainable choices.

“We believe this documentary lays out the facts about what sustainable tuna fishing looks like and shares the solutions many people are looking for.”

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Jess Rattle, head of investigations at Blue Marine Foundation, said the film highlights how difficult it can be for consumers to know whether the tuna they buy is ethically and sustainably sourced.

“The Tuna Truth highlights how challenging it can be for consumers to know whether the tuna they’re buying is ethically and sustainably sourced, especially given the plethora of claims and voluntary certifications that look good at face value but fail to rule out human rights abuses or unsustainable fishing practices.

“It shouldn’t be up to the public to have to decipher the tuna truth themselves. UK and EU retailers should not be selling unethically or unsustainably caught tuna at all, and I think this film makes that argument clearer than ever.”

Rahim Hoosen, chair of the IPNLF board and divisional director of commercial operations at Woolworths, said tuna remains one of the world’s most important food resources.

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“Tuna is one of the world’s most important food resources. Yet behind every catch is a human story: of fishers and coastal communities, of custodianship and innovation, of families whose livelihoods are connected to the sea, and of the delicate balance between meeting global demand and protecting marine ecosystems.

“Our hope is that The Tuna Truth inspires thoughtful dialogue, new partnerships, and renewed determination to ensure that the story of tuna becomes a story of hope, responsibility, and lasting impact.”

Fundraising and release plans

IPNLF is now raising funds to bring The Tuna Truth to audiences with influence over how tuna is caught and sold, including retailers, supply chain decision-makers, policymakers and schools.

More information about the fundraising campaign is available through the official The Tuna Truth donation page.

The film was commissioned by IPNLF and produced by Sunline Films, with support from Blue Marine Foundation, SFACT and Human Rights at Sea.

The trailer is available on YouTube, and updates can also be found through IPNLF on Instagram and LinkedIn. The documentary also has a dedicated The Tuna Truth Instagram page.

Press Release