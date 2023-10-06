The legality of vaping in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Chiara Summer (Unsplash)

The word ‘Vaping’ comes from vaporizing, which can be understood commonly as a ‘smoking’ habit. When individuals use an electronic device like an e-cigarette, the aerosolised liquids containing nicotine, flavourings, and many other substances are breathed in by the users, breathed out, and then they repeat the cycle. Regardless of that though, vaping remains steeped in deep controversy where many people argue about how hazardous and addictive it is it is compared to tobacco cigarettes.

These days, there are plenty of countries where vaping is permitted including but not limited to Japan, Italy, China, and South Korea. There are also countries where the use of a vape is still Legal but there are still restrictions and regulations that need to be checked and verified, such as the United States. Nevertheless, you will find that there are countries in the world where vaping is illegal and banned such as Thailand where being caught will result in severe punishment.

Is vaping legal in Thailand?

Thailand is a country that despite having a strict judicial system has a lenient attitude about a variety of laws that people loosely follow such as motorcycles driving on the sidewalks for example. However, when it comes to certain laws such as vaping, it has been banned and this law has been known to be heavily enforced.

The law in Thailand states that a vape cannot be imported or sold and any services related to vape cannot be provided. If someone were to break these laws, they would be guilty of 3 charges.

In the case of selling vape in Thailand

The Consumer Protection Board issued Order No. 9/2015 forbidding the sale or provision of services related to the items “baraku, electric baraku, electronic cigarettes, or liquid for refilling e-cigarettes.”

Anyone who sells or offers e-cigarette refills is guilty of a crime under the Consumer Protection Act (No. 4) B.E. 2019 that is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both.

In the case of importing vape to Thailand

The Ministry of Commerce announced in 2014 that it would be an offence to import baraku, electronic baraku, as well as e-cigarettes. Since these items are prohibited from being imported, violating this law is punishable by up to ten years in prison, a fine of five times the product’s price, or both.

When bringing an e-cigarette through customs, it is also a crime under the Customs Act 2017, Section 244 that is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years with a fine of up to 500,000 baht or both. The court may also order the seizure of such things whether or not anyone has been punished in accordance with the verdict.

In the case of a person who possesses or receives a vape

According to Section 246, paragraph one of the Customs Act B states that it is an offence to conceal, sell, take away, purchase, or receive in any manner that should be known of what is entering the Kingdom.

Items that are prohibited from being imported into the Kingdom, such as electronic cigarettes, In 2017, anyone who did not go through customs processes properly was punishable by jail not exceeding 5 years, a fine four times the value of the products, or both.

Despite these laws, you will find that a lot of people still vape in Thailand. However, when vaping, it takes place in more private areas that will not be under the scrutiny of law enforcement such as restaurants, bars, or at home. Just be careful that a policeman will not notice you while you are in the act.

At the same time, not too many people have gone to jail for long periods of time but those caught will have to either bribe the police or go to jail for a few days and actually pay the fine. Regardless foreigners and this are placed under equal scrutiny in regards to this law and whatever decision the court has made for you, it always ends with the vape being confiscated.

