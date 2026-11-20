Christmas decorations, gifts and fresh-cut trees from Canada are in one place this festive season, as Thaiwatsadu and BnB home, under Central Retail, step up their Christmas and New Year retail strategy.

The two brands are positioning themselves as a “Festive Destination” for shopping and home-decoration inspiration, expanding their offering with a Christmas Collection 2026 of more than 1,000 items. Highlights include Candy Christmas and Interactive Décor with light, sound and movement, with product discovery and decoration ideas brought together online and in-store.

“Christmas and New Year are among the key periods for the retail sector at year-end,” said Head of Marketing Chutiporn Kongcharoensuk, of CRC Thaiwatsadu Co., Ltd., under Central Retail.

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“We are therefore building on our strengths in home improvement to expand into seasonal decoration and festive lifestyle, offering an assortment that ranges from Christmas trees to decorations and gifts. Our goal is to make Thaiwatsadu and BnB home the destinations consumers think of when preparing their homes, shops or other spaces for the festive season.”

Canadian fresh-cut Christmas trees return

One of this season’s highlights is again the fresh-cut Balsam Fir Christmas tree from Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia, Canada. A signature product of Thaiwatsadu and BnB home, the trees are known for their natural fragrance, full, well-balanced shape and sturdy branches, and are transported in temperature-controlled conditions to keep them fresh until they reach customers.

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This year, the trees come in four sizes from 6 to 12 feet, with prices starting at 5,980 baht, excluding the Christmas tree stand. Tree-and-stand sets are also available.

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Customers receive Christmas decoration vouchers worth 1,000 to 2,500 baht, depending on tree size and applicable terms and conditions, along with complimentary gifts. Free delivery is available within 50 kilometres of participating distribution points.

Beyond the tree itself, the Christmas Collection covers artificial Christmas trees, baubles, bows and ribbons, wreaths and garlands, LED lighting, home decorations and party accessories, through to decorative gifts such as music boxes, snow globes and lanterns. It caters to homes and condominiums as well as shops, cafés, hotels and commercial spaces.

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Candy Christmas: festive décor beyond red and green

New for Christmas 2026 is the “Candy Collection”, inspired by the colours and playful charm of pastel candies. It gives customers the chance to create a bright, cheerful Christmas look that differs from traditional red-and-green décor.

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The collection includes baubles, bows and ribbons, decorative flowers and branches, wreaths and accessories for creating a Christmas corner. Pieces can be mixed and matched with Christmas trees, lighting and home décor for styles ranging from soft and sweet to modern and classic.

Light, sound and movement with Interactive Décor

The collection’s Interactive Décor combines light, sound and movement to turn festive decorations into standout features within a space. Highlights include:

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a rotating Christmas tree topper with LED lights

a decorative train for Christmas trees

an LED musical snow village with lights, music and moving scenes

a 180-centimetre LED Nutcracker that plays a drum

a Santa inflatable more than 6.5 metres tall, designed to create a festive landmark in larger spaces

The brands are also improving their visual merchandising with curated festive displays that show Christmas looks in a variety of styles. Customers can see how trees, ornaments, decorative lighting, home décor and gifts work together, and can try selected interactive features.

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According to the brands, this turns conventional seasonal sales areas into inspiration spaces where customers can find ideas, choose products and buy in one destination.

Christmas trees for a good cause

Thaiwatsadu and BnB Home will contribute 50 baht for every fresh-cut Christmas tree sold to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen, subject to the campaign’s terms and conditions.

The initiative supports the foundation’s activities and gives customers a chance to share the joy of the festive season.

Christmas discounts and After Christmas Sale

Participating Christmas items are discounted by 20% to 30% from December 1 to 25, 2026. The After Christmas Sale follows from December 26, 2026, with discounts of 30% to 50% on participating items.*

Customers can shop the Christmas Collection 2026 at participating Thaiwatsadu and BnB home stores, as well as online at Thaiwatsadu’s website and BnB home’s website.

*Clearance products are excluded. All offers are subject to the company’s terms and conditions.

Press release