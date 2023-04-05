Rabbit Hole’s new launch in a-z cocktails

PHOTO via Rabbit Hole

Step into the world of Alice in Wonderland as you venture into The Rabbit Hole, a secret bar in Bangkok, a whimsical speakeasy nestled within the bustling neighborhood of Thonglor. To find this clandestine bar, keep an eye out for an unassuming wooden door adorned with a discreet rabbit-head logo. Inside, you’ll be greeted by a dimly-lit, intimate space, featuring plush velvet seating and enchanting murals. Savor expertly crafted cocktails inspired by Lewis Carroll’s famous novel and immerse yourself in the magical ambiance.

For the first time in seven years, Thonglor’s leading cocktail speakeasy, Rabbit Hole, has introduced a new cocktail menu.

The updated menu presents 26 inventive drinks inspired by the English alphabet, crafted by the Rabbit Hole team under the leadership of Supawait “Palm” Muttarattana (previously at Vesper and Backstage, among others) and Noppasate “Depp” Hirunwathit.

Here is a sneak peak of some of the cocktails included in the Rabbit Hole’s new menu-

A for apple

A balance of the sweet and tart with apples and fermented raspberry (Red Apple, Fermented raspberry, Campari,

Ketel One Vodka, Green Apple & Giant Water Bug Mousse, 420 THB)

D for disco

A party in the mouth, bursting with refreshing fruits (Roselle, Peach, Cranberry, Lime,

Tonic Water, Tanqueray No.10 Gin, 460 THB)

J for Jungle

A refined and complex drink with herbal note (Longan, Passion Fruit, Snap Pea, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Falernum, Bulleit Rye, Egg White, 460 THB)

M for Matcha

The earthy sweetness of matcha is highlighted by the addition of tonka bean, sherry, and rye. A hint of smoky complexity from Ardbeg 10YO, along with a dash of black salt, contributes to achieving the ultimate delectable flavor, at 460 THB.

O for olive

A truly grown-up drink with saline, citrus, and peppery notes (Thai Olives, Salted Plum Brine, Wasabi, Lime,

Pandan, Chardonnay, Don Julio Blanco Tequila, 460 THB)

W for watermelon

An elevated summer refresher (Watermelon, Licorice, Rhubarb, Ketel One Vodka, Sparkling Water, 420 THB)

Y for yuzu & yellow

Rabbit Hole’s favorite citrus fruit with a twist (Smoked Bell Pepper, Chrysanthemum, Yuzu, Chartreuse Yellow,

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Chandon Brut Sparkling, 420 THB)

Rabbit Hole has reopened its bar on 3rd April 2023, and they suggested customers to make a reservation in advance to arrival time.

That’s the end of the sneak peak of the new menu. So, what are you waiting for now? Go and try the newest cocktails at-

Address: 125 Thonglor Sukhumvit 55, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok

Opening hours: Open daily from 7:00 PM till late

About Rabbit Hole

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling nightlife scene, Rabbit Hole is an exquisite, award-winning speakeasy that transports patrons to a world of enchanting mixology and sophisticated ambience. This hidden oasis offers a curated selection of innovative, handcrafted cocktails, masterfully prepared by expert mixologists. Boasting an elegant, dimly-lit interior adorned with plush seating and vintage décor, the bar invites guests to indulge in an unforgettable experience of world-class service and unparalleled creativity.