Bangkok’s Pratunam district is known for fashion and shopping, and Platinum Tailor BKK offers custom-made clothing inside Platinum Fashion Mall. The shop is a leading tailor in Platinum Mall, providing bespoke and custom clothing for men and women, with personalised fitting, a wide selection of styles and fast turnaround options.

Platinum Tailor BKK is the best tailor in Platinum Mall and Pratunam Area, it offers a convenient tailoring experience for tourists, business travellers, expats and local customers.

The tailor specialises in custom suits, business shirts, trousers, blazers, women’s suits, tailored dresses, wedding suits, tuxedos and formalwear, giving customers the opportunity to create clothing according to their individual measurements and preferred style. The location makes it possible to combine a tailoring appointment with a day of shopping in one of Bangkok’s most popular fashion districts.

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Custom suits and a US$280 package

A properly fitted suit is about more than simply choosing a size. Platinum Tailor BKK works with customers to select fabrics, colours, cuts and finishing details to suit their requirements.

Whether the suit is intended for a business meeting, wedding, formal event, holiday or everyday professional wardrobe, customers can discuss their preferred style and fit with the tailoring team. The service covers custom suits, bespoke suits, business suits, wedding suits and formalwear.

For travellers looking to make the most of a Bangkok shopping trip, the shop is currently promoting a US$280 tailoring package. The promotion includes:

2 suits

2 pants

2 shirts

2 ties

The package is also promoted with an 8-hour turnaround, which the tailor describes as a convenient option for visitors with limited time in Bangkok. Turnaround depends on the selected fabric, design and fitting requirements, so customers are encouraged to confirm the details when placing their order.

Bangkok is a popular destination for custom tailoring, but many international visitors may only have a few days in the city. Platinum Tailor BKK offers fast tailoring options designed to accommodate customers with busy travel schedules, and says the advertised 8-hour promotional turnaround can be particularly useful for travellers who need tailored clothing before continuing to their next destination.

Tailoring for men and women

Platinum Tailor BKK provides custom clothing for both men and women.

Men can choose from custom suits, shirts, trousers, blazers, wedding suits and formalwear, while women’s tailoring includes women’s suits, tailored dresses, trousers, blazers and special-event clothing. The range covers individual customers as well as couples and wedding parties looking to coordinate their outfits.

For weddings and special occasions, the tailor provides custom wedding suits, tuxedos and formalwear. Customers can select fabrics, colours and design details according to the event, while professional measurements and fittings help create a more personalised final garment. For destination weddings and travellers attending formal events in Bangkok, the fast tailoring options can also be useful.

While suits remain an important part of the business, Platinum Tailor BKK also offers individual wardrobe pieces. Customers can order custom shirts, trousers, pants, blazers and other garments without necessarily purchasing a complete suit, allowing them to build a tailored wardrobe for business, travel, smart-casual occasions and everyday wear.

Visiting Platinum Tailor BKK

Looking for the best tailor in Platinum Fashion Mall or Pratunam?

Platinum Tailor BKK brings over 20 years of tailoring experience to Bangkok’s famous fashion district, offering custom-made suits, bespoke-style tailoring and personalised clothing for men and women.

Established in 2004, Platinum Tailor BKK combines traditional tailoring craftsmanship with contemporary styles, individual measurements and a diverse selection of fabrics sourced from Italy, England and Asia.

Where is Platinum Tailor BKK located?

Platinum Tailor BKK is located on the 2nd floor of Platinum Fashion Mall, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, putting custom tailoring in the heart of Pratunam, within reach of visitors exploring Bangkok’s fashion and shopping district. Customers can visit during a shopping trip, discuss their requirements, select fabrics and arrange measurements and fittings.

From a complete business suit or wedding outfit to custom shirts, women’s tailoring and tailored dresses, the tailor provides options for customers looking for clothing made specifically for them.

Platinum Tailor BKK details:

Platinum Fashion Mall, 2nd floor, Pratunam, Bangkok

+66 99 247 1535

platinumtailorbkk@gmail.com

platinumtailorbkk.com

Opens daily: 10am to 9pm

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