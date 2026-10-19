Choosing between plastic surgery clinics in Bangkok can quickly turn into a comparison of surgeons, before-and-after photos and prices. Those things matter, but they only tell part of the story.

For this list, the focus is on specialist providers where cosmetic and plastic surgery form a major part of the business, rather than general hospitals with an aesthetic department attached. Surgeon credentials, accreditation, documented safety systems, procedure range, independent reviews and support around surgery all matter.

Review scores are useful, but they are snapshots rather than clinical outcome data. Comparable audited complication rates are not publicly available across Bangkok providers, so a high rating or accreditation should never be treated as a guarantee of a particular result.

Top plastic surgery clinics in Bangkok at a glance

Clinic (Click to jump) Highlights Rattinan Clinic AACI-accredited specialist centre with structured surgical assessments, anaesthesia monitoring and extended aftercare. Kamol Cosmetic Hospital Specialises in gender-affirming surgery, facial feminisation and facial contouring, with international patient support. Bangkok Plastic Surgery Clinic Surgeon-led care, published procedure prices and strong patient reviews. SLC Hospital AACI-accredited cosmetic hospital offering facial, breast and body surgery with a large specialist team. Masterpiece Hospital Dedicated cosmetic surgery hospital with a large specialist team and broad facial, breast and body surgery offering.

1. Rattinan Clinic

Best Well-Niche plastic surgery clinic in Bangkok

Rattinan stands out for its personalised approach to plastic surgery and body contouring, particularly when a treatment plan can benefit from combining different techniques or areas of specialist expertise. Founded in 1999, the Silom clinic offers plastic and reconstructive surgery alongside body contouring and other aesthetic treatments, with several board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeons on its medical team.

Rather than approaching every concern as a single standalone procedure, Rattinan can develop treatment plans that combine techniques where appropriate for the individual patient. One example is lipoabdominoplasty, which combines liposuction with a tummy tuck. For suitable cases, the clinic says both a liposuction specialist and a board-certified plastic surgeon are involved in the operation, allowing the body-contouring and surgical components to be planned together around the patient’s anatomy and intended outcome.

That personalised approach begins before surgery. Patients go through consultation and physical assessment before treatment planning, while relevant checks can include blood pressure, BMI, clinical photography and 3D body scanning. Before surgery, the surgeon verifies the surgical site and discusses the planned incision and expected scar with the patient.

Rattinan is currently listed by the American Accreditation Commission International as an accredited outpatient specialist centre, with its present accreditation certificate valid until January 26, 2028. The clinic also lists an ISO 14644-1-certified surgical clean room and Ministry of Public Health-certified operating rooms among its facility standards.

Anaesthesia and recovery are another important part of the patient journey. Applicable surgical patients receive one-to-one monitoring from a dedicated anaesthesiologist, while hospital partners can be involved when a higher level of care is required.

After surgery, patient coordinators check in daily for the first 14 days, with follow-up support potentially continuing for up to six months depending on the procedure and recovery. Aftercare can also include wound dressing, suture removal, seroma massage, red-light therapy or scar laser treatment where appropriate.

Public sentiment is also substantial. Rattinan’s current site draws on more than 490 Google reviews, giving prospective patients a reasonably large pool of experiences to consider alongside the clinic’s own information.

Its outpatient model will not suit every operation or patient, particularly where complex medical conditions make tertiary hospital care preferable. For patients looking for a more individualised surgical plan, especially where body contouring and plastic surgery techniques may be combined, Rattinan offers a specialised approach supported by documented facility standards, structured surgical assessment and longer-term aftercare.

2. Kamol Cosmetic Hospital

Best for facial and gender-affirming surgery

Kamol Cosmetic Hospital is one of the most specialised names on the list. Cosmetic surgery is not a side department here: the Bangkok hospital has developed a particularly strong focus on gender-affirming surgery, facial feminisation, facial bone contouring and related body procedures, alongside mainstream aesthetic surgery.

That specialisation is backed by unusually relevant review evidence. An October 2026 research snapshot found a Google rating of 4.5/5 from 599 reviews, while Dr Kamol Pansritum’s RealSelf profile stood at 4.8/5 from 55 reviews. That matters because these reviews are much more closely associated with surgical treatment than the broad hospital-wide ratings that often appear in medical tourism comparisons.

Kamol also publishes a detailed pre-operative pathway. Depending on the operation, assessment can include blood tests, chest imaging, ECG and other investigations before surgery. Its patient information openly discusses possible surgical complications, rather than presenting cosmetic surgery as risk-free.

For international patients, the hospital provides multilingual support and can assist with accommodation and airport transfers. Recovery accommodation is also available close to the hospital.

Kamol makes the most sense for patients whose procedure falls within its deeper areas of expertise. Someone seeking facial feminisation or gender-affirming surgery may value that concentrated experience more than someone looking for a relatively straightforward aesthetic procedure with a broader range of clinic options.

3. Bangkok Plastic Surgery Clinic

Best for transparent pricing and surgeon-led care

Bangkok Plastic Surgery Clinic offers a different model again. Rather than a large multi-doctor hospital, it is a surgeon-led practice centred on Dr Pichet Rodchareon and a broad range of facial, breast, body and gender-affirming procedures. Its official material identifies Dr Pichet as a board-certified plastic surgeon and says he has performed more than 3,000 procedures.

One of its most useful strengths is transparency. The clinic publishes prices for many procedures, which makes it easier for international patients to establish a realistic starting budget before requesting an individual assessment. The research found it among Bangkok’s strongest providers for publicly available pricing, with interpreter options and post-surgery transport and support also available.

Third-party reviews are another reason it makes the top five. WhatClinic recorded a 4.6/5 patient rating from 43 verified reviews and a 10/10 ServiceScore in the research snapshot, while current Google data also shows a substantial body of reviews for the clinic.

There is a trade-off. Its institutional accreditation footprint is not as strong as larger specialist hospitals, which is worth considering for more complex operations.

For patients who prefer dealing directly with a surgeon-led practice and want to see approximate procedure costs before starting the consultation process, Bangkok Plastic Surgery Clinic is one of the more straightforward options to compare.

4. SLC Hospital

Best for a broad range of cosmetic surgery

SLC Hospital sits between a boutique clinic and a larger hospital environment. Its focus is specifically plastic and aesthetic surgery, with facial procedures, breast surgery, liposuction, fat grafting and body contouring all forming part of its core offering.

The hospital says it has operated in Thailand’s aesthetic sector for more than 18 years and describes itself as a specialist plastic and aesthetic surgery hospital. Its current materials also confirm accreditation by the American Accreditation Commission International.

The research found more than 20 specialist surgeons associated with SLC and documented operating-room controls and anaesthesiology within its safety setup. Its accreditation and dedicated cosmetic-surgery facilities therefore give it more institutional structure than a smaller standalone aesthetic clinic.

Review sentiment is strong on Thai platforms. Wongnai showed 4.9/5 from 108 ratings in the research snapshot, although its independently quantified international review footprint was thinner than Kamol’s or Bangkok Plastic Surgery Clinic’s.

One technical point is worth keeping straight when comparing standards. SLC also refers to ISO clean-room classifications for its operating environment, but those should not be confused with whole-hospital clinical accreditation. Its AACI status is the more relevant facility-level accreditation evidence.

SLC is therefore a good fit for patients who want plenty of procedure choice and a dedicated cosmetic hospital environment without moving into a large general hospital.

5. Masterpiece Hospital

Best for a broad specialist team and cosmetic surgery choice

Masterpiece Hospital is a dedicated aesthetic and cosmetic surgery provider with a broad range of procedures across the face, breasts and body. Its history dates to 2013, when it began as Masterpiece Clinic before developing into a hospital with dedicated operating facilities and inpatient care

Its procedure range is broad. Current services include rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facial and forehead procedures, breast surgery, liposuction and tummy tuck surgery, alongside hair restoration and other aesthetic treatments. The hospital also maintains a sizeable medical team covering different areas of cosmetic and reconstructive treatment.

Patient sentiment is another reason it makes the list. Wongnai currently shows Masterpiece at 4.8/5 from more than 600 ratings, while a separate October 2026 review audit recorded a Google rating of 4.7/5 from more than 1,700 reviews. As with every clinic on this list, those scores are useful for identifying broad patterns in patient experience rather than judging surgical outcomes on their own.

Masterpiece is particularly worth comparing for patients who want the infrastructure and procedure range of a specialist cosmetic hospital rather than a smaller surgeon-led clinic. Its scale also means the individual surgeon remains important, so patients should still look closely at who would perform their particular procedure and that doctor’s experience with it.

How to choose a plastic surgery clinic in Bangkok

A clinic ranking can narrow the field, but the final decision should become much more specific. The question is not simply whether a clinic has a good reputation. It is whether the surgeon treating you has substantial experience with the exact procedure you are considering.

Ask about the surgeon’s relevant specialist qualifications, annual case volume and approach to revisions or complications. For surgery requiring sedation or general anaesthesia, find out who administers it, how monitoring works and what happens if hospital-level treatment or an unexpected overnight stay becomes necessary. These are the kinds of questions covered in more detail when looking at how to assess safety at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Thailand.

Recovery deserves the same scrutiny. Overseas patients in particular should know how often follow-up appointments take place, whom they contact outside normal hours and what support continues after they fly home. The practical side of aftercare following cosmetic surgery in Thailand can matter just as much as the operation itself.

Finally, reviews should be used to identify patterns, not promises. Look beyond the star rating for repeated comments about communication, waiting times, nursing, aftercare, unexpected charges and how problems were handled. A surgeon’s track record with your procedure is ultimately more relevant than whether one clinic scores 4.8 while another scores 4.7.

Which Bangkok plastic surgery clinic should you choose?

There is no single clinic that will be the best fit for every procedure or patient.

Rattinan takes the first position in this listing for its personalised approach to specialist surgery, particularly where body contouring and plastic surgery techniques can be combined within one treatment plan. Its structured consultation process, accredited outpatient facilities, anaesthesia arrangements and longer-term aftercare also make it a strong option for patients who want more than a procedure-only approach.

Kamol is particularly compelling for gender-affirming surgery, facial feminisation and other specialised facial procedures. Bangkok Plastic Surgery Clinic offers a more surgeon-led model with strong pricing transparency, while SLC provides the breadth and infrastructure of a dedicated cosmetic hospital.

Masterpiece Hospital rounds out the list with a large specialist team and a broad range of facial, breast and body procedures, making it another option for patients who prefer a dedicated aesthetic hospital environment.

Whichever clinic makes the shortlist, the final decision should still come down to the individual surgeon, their experience with the exact procedure being considered, and the quality of the care plan before, during and after surgery.

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