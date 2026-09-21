Pikachu grows up: Siam Center celebrates 30 years of Pokémon

Photo of Letitia Jarrett Letitia JarrettPublished: September 21, 2026, 10:35 AM
2 minutes read
Pikachu grows up: Siam Center celebrates 30 years of Pokémon | Thaiger

Here’s a phrase that will make any Millennial feel old: the Pokémon franchise turned 30 this year. What that means is, if Pikachu were a real person, it would be settling down, buying a house in the Cerulean City suburbs, decorating it with Bellsprouts and calling itself a #PlantDad.

While the news of Pokémon growing up will come as a shock to many, dedicated Pokémon fans in Bangkok will have caught the Title Screen Music from the video game playing at certain BTS stations to celebrate this anniversary. In addition, Siam Center has opened Pokémon Journey Celebration, an exciting pop-up on their ground floor selling a range of signature and exclusive Pokémon merch.

Head there before it closes on October 4 to pick up some of the incredible souvenirs on offer. Here are some of the best finds:

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Pokémon Elephant Pants available at Siam Center combine comfort with playful Pokémon designs for fans.
Pokémon elephant pants and Muay Thai shorts

Pokémon Elephant Pants

Ever wonder how Ash Ketchum managed to traverse all those vast regions, battle everything from Rattata to ancient Legendaries, without breaking a sweat? It was probably due in part to wearing comfortable clothes, and everyone in Thailand knows that Elephant Pants are as comfy as it gets.

At the Siam Discovery Pokémon Journey pop-up, you can combine your love of loungewear with your love of the franchise by picking up some exclusive Elephant Pants printed with Pokémon icons such as Pikachu and Gengar. Sizing runs from M – XL, but stock is limited, so get these fun printed trousers while you still can.

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Pokémon Muay Thai Shorts

Heading into battle? Do it Thai-style with another Pokémon Journey Celebration exclusive: the Pokémon Muay Thai shorts that became available on September 18.

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The shorts are printed with a lattice of Pokéballs, as well as an eye-catching, electric-yellow Pikachu print on the side and emblazoned with the Pokémon logo on the front. They’re perfect for showing you mean business in the gym — whether that’s a Muay Thai gym in Phuket, or Sabrina’s Psychic-type gym in Saffron City.

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Siam Center offers Pokémon stationery, including pencil cases and mugs, perfect for students and fans alike.
Pokémon Stationery

Pokémon Stationery

The new semester is about to begin, so now is the time to stock up on stationery that will charm everyone on your course.

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Stay neat and organised with a variety of pencil cases, including one decorated with a sassy, winking Pikachu and another featuring Snorlax in a food coma after gorging on too much onigiri (relatable).

The pop-up also sells elegant, Pokéball-printed water bottles, perfect for long study days in the library, as well as Pikachu or Pokéball mugs for those late-night revision sessions.

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Eevee Desk and Portable Fan

Surveys into the most popular Pokémon consistently place the fox-cat-rabbit hybrid, Eevee, among the Top 3. Not only is Eevee adorable in its own right, but its numerous Eevee-lutions, such as Umbreon and Sylveon, are just as lovable.

With the franchise’s bosses well aware of Eevee’s marketability, this cute Pokémon and its descendants frequently make an appearance on merch, as well as in its own game, Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!

If you’re an Eevee lover, grab this rechargeable desk and hand fan to keep cool during this humid rainy season.

Pikachu grows up: Siam Center celebrates 30 years of Pokémon | News by Thaiger
Eevee desk fan and Pokémon photo booth

Pokémon Photobooth

After shopping until you drop, stop off at the pop-up’s Pokémon-themed photobooth to snap some pictures — a perfect way to get a personalised souvenir celebrating thirty years of catching ‘em all.

Whatever you choose to buy at Pokémon Journey Celebration in Siam Center, this pop-up proves that

Pokémon may grow up, but you don’t have to.

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Photo of Letitia Jarrett Letitia JarrettPublished: September 21, 2026, 10:35 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Letitia Jarrett

Letitia Jarrett

Letitia Jarrett is a Fashion Photography graduate, who began her writing journey working on travel blogs, short stories and theatre criticism. She now focuses on covering Thailand’s cultural events, entertainment and the local food scene. Outside of work, she can easily be found curled up with a book or hunting for a bargain in a second-hand fashion store.
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