Phuket has a new place to be seen. It’s a sauna, and you’re mostly naked.

I went to have a look. I stayed for lunch, opened my laptop and did an afternoon’s work from the edge of a pool. Then I went back, did a yoga class and a sound bath, and briefly left the planet. Somewhere in between, something that has followed me around for twenty years went quiet. I liked it enough to write this, which is not something I say about wellness places.

“How long did you last?”

You hear it every few minutes at Breathe, always at the same spot, the edge of the ice bath, always between two people in towels who were strangers a minute ago. Not hello. Not what do you do, where are you staying, which club were you at last night, the three questions this island has been asking for as long as I’ve lived on it. How many seconds did you survive in three-degree water. That, in the new Phuket, is the number that counts.

I’ll come back to why that matters. First, how I ended up in the water, because I had no intention of going in.

Twenty to eleven

I went to Breathe, the new wellness club in Cherng Talay a few minutes inland from Layan, to find out whether it was a spa with a marketing budget or something actually different. My plan was the plan of every sensible person visiting a wellness place: walk round, have a coffee, admire the architecture, leave before anyone mentions cold water.

The architecture deserves the admiring. Pale wood, stone, green everywhere, and a pool with no straight lines that looks like it was found rather than built. A small kitchen at its edge does juices and bowls. I ordered a coffee, sat down, and enjoyed the particular smugness of a man who is at a spa but not doing any spa.

That lasted twenty minutes.

What ended it was the noise. Not loud, just constant. Every few minutes, from round the corner, a shriek, then laughter, then a sort of group exhale. It’s the sound people make coming out of cold water, and once you’ve noticed it you can’t un-notice it. It sounds like a party you haven’t been invited to, except you have, because the day pass is 650 baht and the ice is included.

So I went round the corner.

The forty seconds

Round the corner is a proper Finnish sauna at 90 degrees, a steam room, hot pools full of magnesium and minerals at 38 to 40, and the ice baths, at three.

Three. I checked afterwards. Your fridge is four.

I did the sauna first, because the sauna is the part you understand. Ten minutes in, a man across from me, early thirties, built in the way that suggests the gym is a religion rather than a hobby, nodded at the ice and said “going in after?” I said I wasn’t sure. He said the first one’s the worst, with the air of a man who says this a lot.

Then he went in. I assumed a man that shape would make it look easy. He made a noise like a kettle being surprised, then sat there and went very quiet, and I realised I couldn’t go back to my coffee and pretend this hadn’t happened.

So I went in.

The first ten seconds, your body files a formal complaint with every department it has. Breathing stops being automatic. You have to decide to do it. Somebody said “just breathe,” slowly, the way you’d talk to a horse, and I remember thinking with enormous clarity that this is obviously where the place got its name and also that I hated them.

And then, around forty seconds, it goes quiet. Not the cold. The cold is still there. But the part of your brain that was screaming runs out of things to say. You sit in it. You notice the sky. Then you climb out, walk ten metres, sink into the hot pool, and I don’t have a better word for the feeling than forgiven.

Fifty seconds, if I’m kind to myself. Kettle man had done two minutes. He was nice about it.

The question

I’ve been asked every status question this island has, at pools and bars and dinner tables for two decades. Which villa. Did you get a daybed. Did you get the bottle.

Nobody had ever asked how long I lasted. It sounds like nothing. It isn’t. It’s the first status question I’ve heard in Phuket that you can’t buy your way into.

The beach club version was always about money, whether anyone said so or not. The daybed has a minimum spend. The bottle arrives with a sparkler in it so the whole room knows who ordered it. Being seen meant being seen spending. Here, being seen means being seen in a towel, having just done something mildly humiliating, next to people who’ve done the same. The only currency at the edge of the ice is seconds, and everybody starts at zero.

The afternoon I didn’t plan

I should have left. I’d seen the place, I had the story. Instead I sat in the hot pool until my fingers wrinkled, ordered lunch by the pool, a bowl and a juice that were better than they needed to be, and then, without deciding to, opened my laptop.

I’ve never done a working afternoon at a spa, because spas aren’t for that. Spas are hushed. There’s a robe. Someone is lighting a candle at you. Breathe is more like a very good beach club at noon, before the music starts: loungers, pool, kitchen, a low hum of people, and nobody minding that a man at one of the tables is answering emails with wet hair. I’d like to report that my replies that afternoon were unusually serene. Nobody noticed.

Around me the day was doing the thing this island does best, where you come for one thing and stay for everything. Two women who’d arrived “just for lunch” were still in the hot pool three hours later, planning to come back Thursday. A couple on what was obviously a first date did the circuit together and came out of the ice laughing in a way that said it was going well. I’d recommend this over dinner. You learn more about someone in forty seconds of cold water than in two hours of small talk. The fight-camp lads turned up about one, five or six of them from one of the Muay Thai gyms, all shoulders, the politest people in the building, and went exactly as quiet at the forty-second mark as everyone else.

Thursday, I was told more than once, is the day. Women get a complimentary day pass, open to close, and there’s a cocktail happy hour from four until eight. Sauna at four, margarita at five. A traditional spa would be appalled. I think it’s the smartest thing on the menu, because it tells you what the place is. Not a temple. A day out that happens to leave you better than it found you.

And the crowd is not the crowd I’d braced for. I expected linen, beads and conversations about gut health. What I got was the front row of a beach club at five o’clock, except sober, in daylight, and wearing considerably less. Late twenties to early forties. Tanned in the deliberate way. People who look like they’ve been to the gym that morning because they have.

Which brings me to the thing I can’t prove but would bet on: a fair few of them are there to be looked at. Not crudely. In the way people have always gone to the beach club to be looked at, the slow walk past the pool, the towel draped just so. Phuket has always run a peacock economy. The beach club was its habitat and the display was a daybed and a bottle. Here the display is just you, at the edge of an absurdly pretty pool, and the towel is the only prop.

What I love is that the ice doesn’t care. The peacocks go in too. I watched a man with the shoulders of a swimwear advert walk to the cold bath like he owned it and, within eight seconds, make the exact face everyone makes, the face of a person reconsidering every decision that led to this moment. A woman who’d spent half an hour arranging herself on a lounger like a magazine spread got in, shrieked, and came out laughing so hard she had to hold the rail. Three degrees is the one place on this island where the display and the humiliation are the same activity, and I think, secretly, that’s the appeal. You get to be seen. Then you get to be seen being human. The second one is what people remember.

I closed the laptop after four. I’d got more done than I would have at my desk, which still annoys me.

I went back

Here’s the part I didn’t expect to write. A few days later I went back, on purpose, for a yoga class and something called a sound bath.

I’m not a yoga person. A fortnight ago I’d have told you I wasn’t a sound bath person either, mostly because I didn’t know what one was. It’s this: you lie on a mat in a room with good light, someone plays gongs and singing bowls and other things that hum, for the best part of an hour, and you are not required to do anything at all.

I lay down cynical. The first gong went and I thought, fine, this is pleasant, I’ll have a little rest. The second gong went and the floor tilted. Then I lost about forty minutes. I don’t mean I fell asleep. I mean I have no account of them. At one point I wasn’t sure whether my eyes were open. At another I was fairly certain I was somewhere near the ceiling, and not at all worried about it. When the last bowl faded I came back into the room the way you come up from a deep dive, slowly, and slightly surprised to find I still had hands.

I walked out into the afternoon feeling like I’d slept for nine hours, and I sat by the pool for a long time before I trusted myself to drive.

I don’t know what a sound bath does and I’m not going to pretend to. What I know is that a place built around a sauna and a cold tub had got me, a man who came to “have a look,” onto a yoga mat within a week, and I’d enjoyed it enough to go home and start writing this.

The quiet

I need to go back to the forty seconds, because I skipped over the part that matters.

I’ve had anxiety for most of my adult life. Not the dramatic kind. The low, constant kind, the hum in the background, the fog that sits behind your eyes at ten in the morning and makes every small decision feel like it has teeth. If you have it you know exactly what I mean. If you don’t, imagine a radio in the next room that’s never quite tuned in and never quite off.

In the ice, at forty seconds, when the panic stops, the radio goes off. Not down. Off. I noticed it the first time and assumed it was the shock. Then I climbed into the hot pool and it stayed off. Then I had lunch and it was still off. I sat at my laptop with wet hair and thought more clearly than I had in weeks, and I remember looking up at the pool and thinking, with some suspicion, where has it gone.

I’ve since asked around, because I didn’t trust it. A lot of people I know who do this say the same thing, in almost the same words. Fresh. Clear. The fog lifts. Nobody quite knows why, and nobody much minds.

That night, feeling suspiciously good, I went looking for the science, and I’ll give it to you in one breath so we can get on. The biggest review to date, a 2025 meta-analysis in PLOS One covering eleven trials and three thousand people, found stress measurably lower about twelve hours after a cold plunge but not straight away, inflammation actually up in the first hour, and mood, in the trials, not moving at all. More research needed, say the authors, as authors do. The studies are small and nobody has properly tested the thing I’m describing, which is the sauna and the ice and the hot pool and the lunch and the people, all together, on a Tuesday.

So I can’t tell you it works. I can tell you the radio’s off, and that I’m not the only one, and that on an island full of people who came here to feel better and are quietly discovering a way to, that matters more than a p-value. Nobody at Breathe is there because of a study. They’re there because a day built around heat, cold, water, food and other people leaves them, by the only instrument that counts, which is how you feel at eight that evening, better than a day built around a daybed and a bar tab. The ice isn’t the reason to go. It’s what gives the room a shape, the way a DJ gives a beach club a shape. You can skip it. The pool is right there.

But I’d go in.

Everyone’s opening one

Hot-and-cold is spreading across Phuket faster than anything since the beach club itself. I counted well over half a dozen sauna-and-ice set-ups, from Patong rooftops to Chalong gyms to Boat Lagoon, and I’ve certainly missed some.

Breathe wasn’t first, and it’s worth saying so, because the people who were first proved Phuket would get into cold water at all. Most of them built it on the gym idea: come, sweat, plunge, leave, decor courtesy of whatever was left after the plumbing.

Breathe took the format and made it luxurious, and that turns out to be the whole difference. Not marble-and-whispering luxurious, the old spa kind. Beach-club luxurious. Light, space, a real pool you can lie beside for hours, food so you never have to leave, a studio for the yoga and the gongs, private rooms with their own infrared saunas for people who want the thing without the crowd, and a place that looks as good in a photograph as it does in person. The circuit is the excuse. The product is the afternoon, the people in it, and the feeling that you’re somewhere a bit special while you’re having it.

Every format goes through this. Someone proves the idea in a shed. Then someone builds the version people want to be seen in. The ice bath had its shed years. This is the other thing.

Where I land

I’ve done the beach club day more times than I’d admit in print, and I know exactly how it ends: a taxi at nine, the sun you stopped noticing at two beginning to announce itself, and the bill, in every sense, due in the morning.

Breathe got me three times. Once by turning a look-around into a lunch and an afternoon’s work I didn’t plan. Once by getting a man who doesn’t do yoga onto a mat under a gong. And once, the one I didn’t see coming, by switching off a radio that’s been playing in the next room for twenty years, even if only for the day. I can’t remember the last time a day out on this island did any of that.

The beach club was the first format that turned a whole Phuket day into an activity, and it ran the island’s social life for twenty years. The sauna club is the second, and it’s better, because it keeps everything the first one got right, the pool, the food, the friends, the four o’clock drink if you want one, and quietly deletes the part it got wrong. Breathe didn’t invent any of it. It built the version you’d actually choose to spend a day in, and that’s the version everyone is about to copy.

Go. Have the coffee. Ignore the ice if you like, nobody will make you. But you’ll hear the shrieking and the laughing and you’ll want to know, and at forty seconds, when the panic goes quiet, and maybe something else goes quiet with it, remember there’s a hot pool ten metres away and someone in it about to ask how long you lasted.

Have a number ready. It’s the only status question on this island worth answering.

Beach club or sauna club? Tell us where you land.

Breathe Phuket is at 24/108 Moo 6, Cherng Talay, Thalang, Phuket. Day passes (650 baht), private rooms, classes and treatments are available. Open daily 10am to 11pm; walk-ins accepted, with booking recommended for classes and special events.

IG: breathe.phuket

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