Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor: Where Bangkok craftsmanship meets modern elegance

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 1, 2026, 4:00 PM
5 minutes read
Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor: Where Bangkok craftsmanship meets modern elegance

Looking for a top tailoring spot in Bangkok? Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, offering personalised suits, elegant Thai silk, custom shirts and bespoke garments created around the individual.

Bangkok is a city where style, craftsmanship and hospitality naturally come together. For those looking to have something truly personal made, bespoke tailoring offers an opportunity to move beyond ready-to-wear fashion and create a garment designed specifically for you.

Located inside the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel in Bang Rak, Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor offers a personalised tailoring experience for travellers, professionals, couples and anyone looking to add something distinctive to their wardrobe.

From sharply cut business suits and formal tuxedos to women’s tailoring, custom shirts and Thai silk garments, the focus is on creating clothing that reflects the personality, proportions and occasion of the person wearing it.

A personal approach to tailoring

Bespoke clothing begins with the individual.

Rather than selecting a standard size from a rack, customers can work with the tailor to determine their preferred style, fabric, fit and finishing details.

Measurements are taken carefully, with the garment created around the customer’s proportions and preferences.

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Whether the goal is a classic navy suit, a contemporary blazer, an elegant evening dress or something distinctive in Thai silk, the process allows customers to be involved from the beginning.

The finished garment is not simply selected; it is created.

Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor: Where Bangkok craftsmanship meets modern elegance | News by Thaiger

Choosing the right fabric

Fabric is one of the most important decisions when creating a tailored garment.

Om Fashion offers a selection of materials including wool, cotton, linen and genuine Thai silk, allowing customers to choose according to their style, comfort and intended use.

For visitors to Thailand, Thai silk can be an especially memorable choice.

Instead of purchasing a traditional souvenir, customers can incorporate Thai silk into a garment that becomes part of their personal wardrobe.

A silk shirt, dress, jacket, tie or pocket square can provide a subtle connection to Thailand while maintaining a sophisticated, contemporary appearance.

Tailoring for Bangkok’s climate

Style is important, but comfort matters just as much.

Bangkok’s warm and humid climate makes fabric selection particularly important, especially for visitors who are not accustomed to tropical weather.

Lightweight wool, linen, cotton and other breathable fabrics can be considered depending on the garment and occasion.

A tailored suit for business meetings may require a different fabric from a wedding suit intended for an outdoor celebration.

A personal consultation allows the garment to be designed not only around the customer’s measurements, but also around how and where it will be worn.

Bespoke tailoring for men and women

Om Fashion caters to both men and women.

For men, services include bespoke suits, tuxedos, shirts, trousers and other formal garments.

For women, the tailor creates custom suits, blazers, dresses, blouses and other tailored pieces.

The experience can work equally well for an executive preparing for an important meeting, a couple planning a wedding in Thailand or a traveller looking to bring home something unique.

A riverside tailoring experience

The setting adds another dimension to the experience.

Om Fashion is located on the first floor of the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel on Charoen Krung Road, close to Bangkok’s historic riverside, Bang Rak, Silom and ICONSIAM.

The location makes it easy to combine an appointment with a day exploring the Chao Phraya River or visiting one of Bangkok’s major shopping destinations.

For visitors who prefer convenience, Om Fashion also offers hotel pickup and in-room fittings across central and riverside Bangkok.

From consultation to final fitting

The process begins with a conversation.

Customers can discuss the occasion, preferred style, colour, fabric, and fit before selecting the details of their garment.

Measurements are then taken, and the garment is prepared according to the agreed specifications.

A fitting provides an opportunity to assess the proportions and make any necessary adjustments before the final garment is completed.

For travellers, turnaround time can be an important consideration. Om Fashion offers tailoring services designed to accommodate different schedules, including express options for selected orders.

The exact timeframe depends on the garment, fabric and fitting requirements.

Dressing for the occasion

One of the pleasures of bespoke tailoring is that there is no single definition of elegance.

For one customer, it might be a timeless charcoal business suit. For another, it could be a dinner jacket with a distinctive silk lining.

A destination wedding might call for a lightweight suit designed specifically for Thailand’s climate, while someone attending a formal gala may prefer a classic tuxedo.

Om Fashion also provides wedding and groomsmen tailoring, allowing wedding parties to coordinate their overall appearance while maintaining individual fits.

For businesses, custom corporate clothing is another option, with tailored suits, shirts and polo shirts available for professional teams.

Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor: Where Bangkok craftsmanship meets modern elegance | News by Thaiger

The convenience of hotel fittings

For international visitors, time is often one of the most valuable luxuries.

Om Fashion offers complimentary hotel pickup and in-room fittings in central and riverside areas, allowing customers to arrange their tailoring experience around their travel schedule.

Measurements can also be retained for future orders, making it easier for returning customers to continue building their wardrobe.

It is a small detail that reflects a modern approach to bespoke tailoring: personalised service without unnecessary complication.

How to get to Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor

Om Fashion is located inside the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, making it straightforward to reach from several parts of Bangkok.

Visitors using the BTS Skytrain can travel to Saphan Taksin BTS Station, then continue towards the riverside and the hotel.

The location is also accessible by taxi and ride-hailing services, with the Royal Orchid Sheraton on Charoen Krung Road Soi 30 as the destination.

For visitors travelling along the Chao Phraya River, the riverside location provides another convenient option. The hotel also offers shuttle boat connections linking the property with Sathorn and ICONSIAM.

Once inside the hotel, Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor is located on the first floor.

A modern interpretation of Bangkok tailoring

Bespoke tailoring remains one of Bangkok’s most distinctive shopping experiences because it offers something increasingly rare: personal attention.

You choose the fabric. You discuss the details.

Measurements are taken. The garment is fitted.

And eventually, you put on something that was made specifically for you.

At Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor, that traditional process is combined with the convenience expected by today’s international traveller.

The result is a tailoring experience that feels distinctly Bangkok: personal, polished and connected to the city’s long relationship with craftsmanship and fashion.

Whether you are visiting Thailand for business, celebrating a wedding, attending a special event or simply looking to elevate your wardrobe, Om Fashion offers an opportunity to create something that goes beyond the ordinary.

Because true style isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about how it was made for you.

Visit Om Fashion Bespoke Tailor

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 1, 2026, 4:00 PM
5 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger

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