New Armani Tailor Studio in Bangkok offers custom tailoring, worldwide delivery

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 4:48 PM
3 minutes read
New Armani Tailor Studio in Bangkok offers custom tailoring, worldwide delivery

Searching for Bangkok’s best tailor can feel overwhelming, especially along Sukhumvit Road, where there’s bound to be a tailor shop around every corner. For those looking for a custom suit, choosing the right tailor involves more than comparing prices. Quality, fit and customer service matter just as much.

Among Bangkok’s established tailoring studios, New Armani Tailor Studio has built a reputation through personalised service. The studio has received Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Award, with over 1,450 Tripadvisor reviews and more than 800 Google reviews.

Since opening its doors in 2006, the studio has served more than 70,000 clients worldwide, including business professionals, international travellers and customers looking for custom-made clothing.

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Located near BTS Nana Station between Sukhumvit Soi 6 and Soi 8, the studio makes custom suits, shirts, tuxedos and formalwear for men and women, combining traditional tailoring with services designed for local and international customers.

Personalised experience at a custom tailor

Not everyone walks into a tailoring studio knowing exactly what they want. Some bring reference photos, while others need help choosing a suit for business, weddings or special occasions.

At New Armani Tailor Studio, the team offers personalised guidance based on each client’s style and preferences.

With over 1,000 fabrics available, customers can explore different colours, patterns and textures with advice from the experienced team.

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The tailoring process involves choosing a design, taking accurate measurements, making the garment and adjusting it during fittings to achieve the desired fit.

Clients at New Armani Tailor Studio in Bangkok

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From the first consultation to the final fitting, the studio provides attentive service, comfort and a well-fitted result.

For those on a time crunch, New Armani Tailor Studio offers express tailoring, with custom suits ready within 48 hours, depending on the design, fabric availability and fitting requirements.

The studio also provides flexible services, including on-location measurement services at hotels, offices or residences, offering a convenient tailoring experience without disrupting travel schedules.

*Subject to availability.

Explore suit styles with Mirrago AI virtual try-on

New Armani Tailor Studio has introduced Mirrago’s AI-powered virtual try-on feature to make exploring custom suit designs easier online.

Through the studio’s website, customers can upload their photos and see how different suit styles may look on them before choosing a design.

For returning clients, New Armani Tailor Studio keeps customers’ measurements on file so that new suits. Shirts and other garments could be ordered without repeating the whole fitting process, provided their measurements haven’t changed.

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With worldwide delivery available, customers can receive their custom-made garments wherever they live.

What customers say about New Armani Tailor Studio

Customer reviews often highlight the studio’s personalised service, fabric quality and attention to detail.

Barry M., Tripadvisor

“I was somewhat worried about not being able to get alterations once everything was shipped back to me. There was no need for alterations as everything fit perfectly. I highly recommend James and this business.”

CJH, Google Reviews

“James and the whole staff at New Armani are knowledgeable, considerate, talented and offer affordable, quality materials and are experts in the fine art of haberdashery. I recommend these guys 100%.”

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Ludovic J., Tripadvisor

“Very warm welcome! Fast and efficient service! Excellent quality for the shirts! Thanks to Raj for the great service!”

What sets New Armani Tailor Studio apart?

custom tailor in Bangkok

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For customers choosing a custom tailor in Bangkok, New Armani Tailor Studio offers six key benefits:

  • Over 1,000 fabric choices: a wide selection of colours, patterns and materials for different styles and occasions.
  • Custom suits within 48 hours: express tailoring for travellers with limited time, subject to design and fitting requirements.
  • On-location measurement service: measurements arranged at hotels, homes or offices, subject to availability.
  • Worldwide delivery: international shipping options for customers living outside Thailand.
  • Saved customer measurements: future orders are easier for returning customers.
  • Personalised tailoring: guidance on fabrics, styles, measurements and fittings throughout the process.

These services let customers choose a tailoring experience that suits their style, schedule and location.

Visit New Armani Tailor Studio in Bangkok

New Armani Tailor Studio in Bangkok storefront

Located between Sukhumvit Soi 6 and Soi 8, this tailor in Bangkok is easy to reach from BTS Nana Station (Exit 4), which makes it convenient for visitors staying around Nana, Asok and nearby areas.

Customers can walk in to explore fabrics and discuss their tailoring needs, or book an appointment for a dedicated consultation.

More details:

  • Address: 162/1 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps
  • Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm; Sunday, 11am to 8pm
  • Phone/WhatsApp: +66 97 280 1036
  • Owner (James): +66 81 301 1379
  • Website: newarmanibkk.com

Press release

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 4:48 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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