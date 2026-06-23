Four companies join forces to redesign Magiclean refill bags for recycling

Dow Thailand Group, Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited (SCGC), and SCG Packaging Public Company Limited (SCGP) have jointly developed a new mono-material refill pouch for Magiclean Floor Cleaner Natural Essence 700ml, replacing a traditional multi-layer structure with packaging designed for recyclability.

The new Magiclean recyclable refill packaging uses a single-material structure and is compatible with polyethylene mechanical recycling streams in Thailand, where collection and recycling facilities are available. The companies said 100% of the packaging can be recycled under those conditions.

The design is expected to improve post-use management and increase recycling potential by about 18 tonnes per year, based on the actual volume of refill pouch use in 2025. The new packaging has been commercially available since June 2026.

The development combines Kao’s sustainability strategy with SCGP’s packaging structure and film expertise, SCGC’s integrated polymer solutions, and Dow’s high-performance materials. Together, the four companies converted the refill pouch from a multi-material structure into a mono-material format while maintaining packaging quality and product performance.

For Kao, the launch supports its environmental targets of designing all packaging for recyclability by 2027 and achieving net-zero plastic packaging waste by 2040. The use of mono-material packaging for Magiclean forms part of Kao’s wider effort to introduce responsible packaging innovation across its consumer product portfolio.

Akira Nishimaki, president of Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said the development was aligned with Kao’s ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, and its 4Rs principles of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Replace.

“Kao continues to develop environmentally friendly packaging in line with our ESG strategies or Kirei Lifestyle Plan and the 4Rs principles, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Replace. Magiclean floor cleaner is one of our successful products in the market, and we aim to build on that success by making it easier for environmentally conscious consumers to participate, without changing their daily behaviour.

“Simply choosing Kao products can contribute to greater environmental care. This development is therefore not only about packaging improvement but also about creating a positive impact for consumers and the environment.”

SCGP contributed expertise in packaging structure design, film formulation research and development, production process optimisation, and real-use testing. The packaging company also applied manufacturing technologies intended to support production efficiency while ensuring the new pouch retained strength, durability, and compatibility with customers’ existing forming processes.

Ekaraj Niroj, chief customer officer of SCGP, said converting flexible packaging from multiple materials to a mono-material structure was technically challenging because of the product’s specific requirements.

“SCGP leverages its expertise in packaging structure design and film development, ranging from film formulation research and development, and production process optimisation, to real-use testing, while integrating advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance production efficiency.

“This enables us to successfully transition flexible packaging from multi-material to mono-material structures, which is a highly challenging task given the specific product requirements. Our team worked extensively to ensure that the new packaging maintains strength, durability, and compatibility with customers’ existing forming processes.

“This collaboration demonstrates a strong commitment among partners to elevate packaging performance and sustainability simultaneously, and it can be extended to other consumer product categories to scale packaging designed for recyclability and support the circular economy.”

SCGC developed SCGC™ HDPE H619F, a high-density polyethylene resin used in the printing layer. The material was designed to provide strength, shape retention, and printability while supporting bright and durable colours.

Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud, chief executive officer and president of SCGC, said the main technical challenge was using a single material across every packaging layer.

“SCGC focuses on developing polymer innovations and sustainability solutions to deliver high-performance resins that meet customer needs comprehensively, alongside advancing recycling technologies to maximise the value of post-consumer plastics in line with circular economy principles.

“For this project, the key challenge was to use a single material across all packaging layers. In the printing layer, SCGC developed SCGC™ HDPE H619F, a high-density polyethylene resin that provides strength, shape retention, and excellent printability with vibrant and durable colours.

“This enables the packaging to be 100% recyclable, supporting the return of used plastics into the system and aligning with sustainability strategies, as well as Thailand’s goals towards a circular economy and carbon neutrality.”

Dow supplied INNATE™ TF80 and AFFINITY™ high-performance polyethylene resins for the sealant layer. The materials support pouch strength, durability, product protection, and end-of-life management considerations.

Vichan Tangkengsirisin, president of Dow Thailand, said…

“INNATE™ TF80 and AFFINITY™ high-performance polyethylene resins from Dow, used in the sealant layer, help enhance packaging strength, durability, and product protection throughout its shelf life, while enabling a design that considers end-of-life management.

“This achievement demonstrates the role of materials science in supporting our customers to meet their sustainability goals and accelerating Thailand’s transition towards a circular economy.”

The project builds on earlier collaboration agreements, including a memorandum of understanding between Kao, SCGC, and Dow to develop circular packaging materials, and a separate partnership between Kao and SCGP focused on advanced product innovation and sustainable consumer solutions.

Dow, Kao Thailand, SCGC, and SCGP said the collaboration is intended to support participants across the value chain, including consumers, by encouraging the use of packaging designed for recyclability, appropriate disposal, and proper waste separation.

The companies also plan to use the project as a model that could be extended to other consumer product categories, supporting wider adoption of recyclable packaging and Thailand’s transition towards a circular economy.

Recyclability remains subject to the availability of local collection and recycling systems. The estimated annual recycling potential of about 18 tonnes is based on Magiclean refill pouch usage in 2025.

Press Release