How you can keep your shoes fresh

Photo via Laceez

Step into the not-so-secret world of funky footwear. Let’s be honest, nobody wants to be the butt of the joke when it comes to any odor we may put out whether it would be body odor, bad breath, or any funky smells that come from ourselves.

Shoe odor plagues even the most mindful among us as it leaves a trail of embarrassment and a desperate yearning for a fresh start. But fret not, there are ways to combat foul odor from affecting your beloved kicks!

What causes bad shoe odor?

Ever wondered what causes our shoes to smell bad? It all boils down to the microscopic level where bacteria and fungi will find the warm and moist confines of the wet, sweaty shoes absolutely irresistible.

As the bacteria and fungi eat the dead skin cells and moisture, it’s broken down into the waste they leave behind and causes the shoes to smell.

Generally, the causes of the foul odor include:

Frequent wear: Giving your shoes a break allows them to air out and prevents bacteria from building up.

Sweaty feet: Some of us are naturally blessed with more active sweat glands than others.

Poor ventilation: Synthetic materials trap moisture and create a breeding ground for odor-causing organisms.

Dirty socks: Socks act like sponges for sweat and grime, transferring them to your shoes.

Solutions to bad shoe odor

There are a multitude of ways to make your shoes smell fresher. To do it, the steps you can take are:

Air it out: Let your shoes breathe after each wear. Remove the insoles and place them in a well-ventilated area.

Sock switch: Don’t repeat socks! Wear fresh socks every day and wash them regularly.

Material matters: Opt for shoes made with breathable materials like leather or natural fibers.

Cleanliness is key: Wash your shoes and insoles regularly according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Rotate your shoes: Don’t wear the same pair every day. Give them time to air out and prevent odor buildup.

Clean your feet: Wash your feet daily, paying close attention to the space between your toes.

Store wisely: Keep your shoes in a cool, dry place with good ventilation.

If time is your enemy then for a quicker fix, there are deodorizing sprays or sneaker balls that will eliminate the smell caused by the bacteria. After they kill the smell, they will replace it with a much more pleasant odor that will save you from embarrassment.

Introducing the Laceez Deodorizing Ball: Your Shoe’s New BFF

Looking for a solid pair of sneaker balls? your new secret weapon to combat shoe odor will be the Laceez Deodorizing Balls! These nifty spheres will deodorize and freshen your kicks by eating away the bad odor from the shoes and making them smell like fresh linen for up to 6 months.

These balls are compact and easy to use and it only takes one step to activate them by just pulling on them in the middle. They come in 2 balls a pack and can be used for anything other than just shoes. their compact size will allow you to place them in the closet, gym bag, shoes, and lockers to make them smell like your fresh laundry.

These balls are perfect for anyone including runners who can use this and the lock and run shoelaces for running as shown here: https://youtu.be/ozt-k_Jkolo?feature=shared

Step Out with Confidence

These tips and tricks will help you say goodbye to horrible shoe odor and strut around with more confidence. By having fresh shoes and clean feet, you will never have to worry about assaulting the noses of your friends and loved ones with musky footwear.

However, these steps take time and attention which you probably don’t want to deal with so quicker solutions also exist. If you are going to fix your problem, you might as well do it with Laceez Deodorizing Balls as they are compact, easy to use, versatile and very effective.

Follow us on :













Visit the Laceez website at https://laceez.com/collections to get a pair of Laceez Deodorizing Balls. While you are there, you can also snag a pair of Laceez no-tie shoelaces for 20% off using the discount code NYLACE20 to turn your footwear into fresh-smelling and sleek slip-ons.



Sponsored