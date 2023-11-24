How to go cashless at 7-11 Thailand

PHOTO: 7-11 by Howen via Unsplash

Cash is still king in many parts of Thailand. But, you know those times when you just want to quickly buy something from 7-11 without counting out the right amount of cash or waiting for change? Well, good news! 7-11 in Thailand offers various payment methods, including cashless options. You don’t even need to bring your wallet or your cards – all you need is your phone. Here’s how you can do it.

Going cashless at 7-11 Thailand

Download a payment app

The first step to going cashless at 7-11 is to download a mobile payment app. There are numerous payment apps in Thailand, but 7-11 currently only accept the TrueMoney app. This e-wallet is one of the simplest options for foreigners. It caters to all mobile networks (AIS, DTAC, TrueMove H, etc.), so you can be sure to have payment convenience at your fingertips, anytime and anywhere.

Set up an account

Once you download the app on your smartphone, the next thing you need to do is set up an account. You can follow the following steps:

Open the TrueMoney app and tap on “Register” to start the process.

Input your mobile number and patiently wait for the OTP.

Once received, enter the OTP to proceed.

Input your email, set a secure password, and tap “Next.”

Initiate the verification process by tapping “Start Scan” to scan your ID horizontally (iOS only). You can also enter your information manually.

Sign your electronic signature and tap “Confirm” to complete the registration.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully registered to TrueMoney.

Paying at 7-11 using a mobile app

Now that you have a TrueMoney account, using it is a breeze.

Once you’re ready to make a purchase, simply tap the Pay icon located on your smartphone’s home screen. When prompted, display the generated QR code to the 7-11 cashier and voila – your payment is done! No more fumbling coins, waiting for change, or rummaging through your wallet to find the right card.

Alternatives to go cashless at 7-11 Thailand

If adding yet another app to your smartphone doesn’t sound appealing, a great alternative for a cashless experience at 7-11 in Thailand is using your credit or debit card. Most 7-11 outlets accept a broad range of cards, including Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay, offering flexibility in your payment options. No minimum transaction amount is required, and there are typically no additional service charges to worry about.

The process is straightforward. At the cash registers, you’ll find card readers positioned conveniently at the front. Insert your preferred card into the reader, and your payment is complete.

Given that 7-11 is the most popular convenience store across Thailand, having cashless payment options is very convenient. With a variety of mobile payment options and contactless methods at your fingertips, the days of counting coins and waiting for change are fading into the past. So, next time you stroll into a 7-11, leave the cash behind, tap your way through the checkout, and enjoy the ease of a cashless lifestyle!

