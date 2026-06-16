Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok partners with iWelty to launch ‘Friends on Ice Recovery Rave’

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 16, 2026, 2:55 PM
914 1 minute read
Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok partners with iWelty to launch ‘Friends on Ice Recovery Rave’ | Thaiger

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, in collaboration with wellness community partner iWelty, invites guests and wellness enthusiasts to experience Friends on Ice Recovery Rave, a riverside wellness event combining ice bath recovery, music, movement, and community connection.

Taking place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 3pm to 6pm at the hotel’s Embassy Garden, the event offers a refreshing approach to wellness through guided cold-water immersion, energising music, and social connection under the theme Recharge Through Rhythm.

Participants enjoy ice bath recovery at Friends on Ice Recovery Rave event in Bangkok.

Designed for both first-time participants and experienced cold therapy enthusiasts, the event will feature guided ice bath sessions, warm-up and breathing exercises, live DJ entertainment, healthy refreshments and smoothies, community networking and wellness conversations, and a scenic riverside garden setting overlooking the Chao Phraya River.

The event is part of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok’s ongoing commitment to promoting wellness experiences that encourage balance, recovery, and meaningful social connections.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok partners with iWelty to launch 'Friends on Ice Recovery Rave' | News by Thaiger

Event details

Event: Friends on Ice Recovery Rave
Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026
Time: 3pm to 6pm
Venue: Embassy Garden, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Bangkok
Participation fee: 350 baht net per person
Dress code: Colourful and neon
Registration: Limited capacity, first-come, first-served

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Event schedule

3pm to 3.30pm: Registration and check-in
3.30pm to 4pm: Introduction and warm-up
4pm to 6pm: Ice bath experience with DJ
6pm onwards: Healthy refreshments and community networking

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok partners with iWelty to launch 'Friends on Ice Recovery Rave' | News by Thaiger

Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, towel, change of clothes, and a bag for wet items.

For more information and registration, visit Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok’s social media channels or contact the hotel directly at 02 266 0123, Line OA: @rosheratonbangkok, or www.iwelty.com.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

2 Charoen Krung Road Soi 30, Siphya, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500

Tel: +66 2 266 0123

Website: Marriott.com/BKKSI

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok partners with iWelty to launch 'Friends on Ice Recovery Rave' | News by Thaiger

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