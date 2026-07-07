Central and Rajadamnern Stadium launch special bag collection celebrating Thai identity

Central Department Store, under Central Retail, has partnered with Rajadamnern Stadium and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to launch the Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag, a special collection created under the event “TWO LEGENDS, THE SPIRIT OF THAILAND.”

The collaboration brings together two recognised names in Thai retail and Thai sport to present a contemporary lifestyle item inspired by Thai identity. The collection is designed for shoppers, collectors, Muay Thai fans, and international tourists looking for a memorable souvenir from Thailand.

The Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag has been available from July 1, 2026, at participating Central Department Store branches and Rajadamnern Stadium.

Central Department Store and Rajadamnern Stadium have both played major roles in their respective industries for almost eight decades. Central is one of Thailand’s leading department store brands, while Rajadamnern Stadium is one of the country’s most important cultural and sporting landmarks, attracting visitors from around the world.

The collaboration presents the shared heritage of both brands through a collectable bag that works as a souvenir, a practical lifestyle item, and a symbol of Thai cultural pride.

Two Thai icons in one collaboration

Rawisara Chirathivat, chief marketing officer of Central and Robinson Department Stores, said Muay Thai is one of Thailand’s major sources of national pride and has gained global recognition as both a sport and a cultural art form.

“Muay Thai is one of Thailand’s great sources of pride and is admired internationally, both as a cultural art and as a sport that has captured people’s attention for generations. Central Department Store is committed to presenting the identity of Muay Thai to the world in every dimension.

“Although Central Department Store and Rajadamnern Stadium operate in different industries, both have histories spanning more than eight decades. We both play an important role in creating first impressions of Thailand through experiences that reflect Thai identity and charm.

“We share a vision of presenting Thailand to the world through stories that have long been part of Thai society and through our commitment to being destinations that travellers from around the world want to visit.”

Rawisara said the Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag marks another step in bringing Muay Thai, one of Thailand’s national sports, into a practical everyday item and collectable product.

“At the same time, it becomes a memory from Thailand that people can take home, sharing Thai identity from a new perspective.

“With Central Department Store’s branch network covering key tourism cities across Thailand, Central will be another channel for bringing the story of Muay Thai to customers from around the world. The use of a fabric bag also aligns with Central Department Store’s sustainability direction.”

TAT highlights Thai soft power

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said Thailand’s tourism direction today is not focused only on visitor numbers, but also on creating motivation and meaningful experiences that encourage travellers to return.

She said this includes developing cultural capital through innovation to create new forms of value.

“TAT sees that Thai tourism today is not only about increasing tourist numbers. It is also about creating motivation and experiences that make visitors want to return by building on cultural capital through innovation and creating value in new ways.

“Thailand’s soft power remains central, including Thai food, Muay Thai, products that reflect community identity, destinations, and activities that are must-visit and must-try experiences for travellers from around the world.”

Thapanee said the partnership between Central Department Store and Rajadamnern Stadium is a strong example of combining two valuable legacies into a contemporary experience that supports Thai tourism.

“Today, every country is competing in tourism. What truly creates a difference is making visitors feel impressed, comfortable, and connected to meaningful experiences.

“This aligns with the Amazing Thailand concept, which aims to deliver happiness through all senses, and with the trend of ‘Healing is the New Luxury,’ which values memories and stories that can be shared, beyond what money alone can buy.

“TAT would like to thank Central Department Store and Rajadamnern Stadium for inspiring new ways to present Thailand’s charm to international tourists in a contemporary and memorable form.”

Design inspired by two industry leaders

The Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag combines design elements from both Central Department Store and Rajadamnern Stadium.

Central brings back its classic logo used from 1947 to 1973, reflecting the brand’s origins, foundations, and journey towards becoming a globally recognised retail name. The design revisits the values of heritage and legacy that have been passed down for almost eight decades.

Rajadamnern Stadium contributes the Yan Paed Tidt, or eight-direction yantra, a traditional symbol associated with protection, courage, and strength from every direction. The symbol is connected to Muay Thai values such as discipline, endurance, mental strength, and overcoming challenges.

The Yan Paed Tidt is also regarded as an auspicious symbol for Muay Thai fighters before entering the ring. It has already attracted international attention through the Rajadamnern Immersive Muay Thai Experience, becoming one of the stadium’s memorable cultural icons.

Colour also plays a role in the design. Red represents Central Department Store, while blue represents Rajadamnern Stadium. The logos of both organisations are placed together on the bag, creating a distinctive design that reflects both retail heritage and Muay Thai culture.

Sarun Ladowan, chief marketing officer of Global Sport Ventures Co., Ltd., said GSV aims to develop Rajadamnern Stadium into more than a Muay Thai arena by creating economic, cultural, and tourism value.

“GSV is committed to developing Rajadamnern Stadium into more than a Muay Thai ring. It should also create economic, cultural, and tourism value. This strategic collaboration is another important step in creating new opportunities and extending the long-term potential of Muay Thai.

“Over the past eight decades, Rajadamnern Stadium has stood as a boxing stadium that strongly preserves the spirit of Muay Thai. Presenting the meaning of the Yan Paed Tidt, a symbol respected by Muay Thai fighters, on this bag allows us to share the values and beliefs connected to the stadium with a wider audience through contemporary design.

“We have a vision to promote Muay Thai internationally, and we believe Central Department Store’s customer network, especially tourists in major travel cities across Thailand, will help share the story and spirit of Muay Thai with the world in new ways.”

How to get the Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag

The Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag, valued at 990 baht, is available from July 1 to October 31, 2026, or while stocks last, through participating Central Department Store branches and Rajadamnern Stadium.

For international tourists, the bag is available as a gift with purchase from July 1 to October 31, 2026, or while stocks last.

The red Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag is available for tourists who spend 15,000 baht or more at nine participating Central Department Store branches: Central at CentralWorld, Bangrak, Rama 9, Phuket, Patong, Festival Samui, Festival Chiangmai, Udon Thani, and Pattaya.

The white Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag is available for tourists who spend 20,000 baht at Central Chidlom.

For Thai customers and general shoppers, the red Central x Rajadamnern Stadium Bag will be available for purchase at 990 baht from July 25, 2026, at 23 participating Central Department Store branches: Central Chidlom, Central at CentralWorld, Ladprao, Pinklao, Bangna, EastVille, Silom Complex, Rama 2, Rama 3, Chaengwattana, Ramindra, Westgate, Rangsit, Central at Mega Bangna, Nakhon Pathom, Fashion Island, Festival Samui, Phuket, Festival Hatyai, Pattaya, Festival Chiangmai, Khon Kaen, and Udonthani.

Rajadamnern Stadium fans can purchase both the red and white versions at the Rajadamnern Stadium Official Store for 990 baht from July 1, 2026, onwards.

The collection will be available until October 31, 2026, or while stocks last.

For updates on Central Department Store campaigns and offers, follow Central Department Store on Facebook and Instagram. Tourist privileges and services are available at www.central.co.th/en/tourist.

For the latest updates from Rajadamnern Stadium, follow Rajadamnern Stadium on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Muay Thai tickets are available at the Rajadamnern website.

Press Release