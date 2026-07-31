Central Pattana launches ‘Mom Moments’ campaign celebrating motherhood across Thailand

Central Pattana plc, operator of Central shopping centres nationwide, has launched its Mom Moments: Proud Mom. Proud of My Mom. campaign for August, celebrating the love, pride, and bond between mothers and children through nationwide activities, experiences, and promotions.

The campaign draws inspiration from the royal statement by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, “I love being a mother most of all.” The remark was made during Her Majesty’s royal visit to the United States and Europe, when a newspaper journalist asked what she cherished most.

Central Pattana said the campaign reflects the value of motherhood and invites families to create shared memories together at Central shopping centres across Thailand.

This year’s campaign features Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, and her mother, who will share their mother-daughter story as a representation of modern family relationships.

Central Pattana also highlighted consumer insights showing that 75% of Gen Z view their mothers as their closest friends. The company said this reflects a wider trend among Gen Z and Millennials, who increasingly value time spent together and shared memories.

Exclusive offers will also run throughout August, including a chance to win diamond pendants and hotel and resort stays worth more than 422,000 baht. Customers can also receive e-vouchers worth up to 8,000 baht and cashback of up to 26%.

Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of Central Pattana plc, said the campaign was inspired by the values reflected in Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s royal statement.

“The values of motherhood, reflected in Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s royal statement, ‘I love being a mother the most,’ is the key inspiration for Central Pattana’s ‘Mom Moments: Proud Mom. Proud of My Mom’ campaign.

“This royal statement embodies the love, sacrifice and pride of motherhood, which shows a beautiful value that remains meaningful to every family in every era.

“Meanwhile, modern consumers value spending quality time and creating shared memories together more than simply expressing love through gifts. This makes Mother’s Day today more meaningful beyond giving gifts. It is an opportunity for families to spend quality time together.

“Central Pattana, therefore, designed ‘Mom Moments’ to be greater than just a campaign. It is an experience that encourages families to spend more time together, create meaningful memories and transform our shopping centres into destinations where people choose to cherish every major moment together.”

Understanding modern family relationships

Central Pattana said Gen Z and Millennials are reshaping the mother-child relationship, with mothers increasingly seen not only as guardians, but also as confidants and lifestyle companions.

The company highlighted two key insights behind the campaign.

The first is the peer-like relationship, where mothers are viewed as close friends. Central Pattana said 70% to 75% of Gen Z view their parents as their best friends, while more than 60% of Gen Z mother-daughter pairs share common interests such as pop culture, music, and communities.

The second insight is humour and family content. Younger consumers increasingly connect with natural, light-hearted family content, showing that modern family love does not always need to be serious and can be expressed through ordinary joyful moments.

Opal Suchata shares modern mother-daughter bond

To bring the Proud Mom. Proud of My Mom. campaign to life, Central Pattana invited Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, and her mother to share their relationship.

The campaign presents the daughter’s perspective, showing her mother as her greatest source of support, while also conveying the mother’s pride in her daughter’s achievements.

Central Pattana said the story reflects a close bond built on friendship, understanding, and steady support.

The campaign also invites families across Thailand to create their own “Mom Moments,” based on the idea that time spent together creates some of life’s most meaningful memories.

Activities throughout August

Throughout August, Central Pattana will host activities and experiences at Central shopping centres nationwide.

Gen Z’s Mom Review invites young people to express their love for their mothers by reviewing them from their own perspective. Participants can share a life lesson, a childhood memory, or a simple moment that made them realise their mother is one of the most important people in their life.

Families can also create memories together at the Mom Moment Studio, a photo and video landmark where they can capture meaningful moments, create shareable content, and celebrate their bond. The experience will be available at 26 Central shopping centres nationwide.

Proud Mom Move Together builds on the growing health and wellness trend by inviting mothers and children to spend time together through fitness activities. Central Pattana is working with Fitness First, Jetts Fitness, Virgin Active, and local wellness communities to offer aerobics and yoga sessions designed to promote healthy living and shared family time.

The activities will take place at 18 Central shopping centres nationwide.

Celebrate with Mom privileges

Central Pattana is also offering special privileges for The 1 members during the campaign.

Members can register and upload receipts through the Central X application for a chance to win a Jubilee Diamond pendant and hotel stays at Centara Hotels & Resorts, with total prizes worth more than 422,000 baht.

Members can also receive e-vouchers worth up to 8,000 baht from Central Group brands.

Beauty shoppers can access an exclusive reward, with the top 60 spenders receiving beauty treatment vouchers from The Klinique worth more than 960,000 baht in total.

Customers can also earn up to 1,500 bonus The 1 Points when shopping at participating fashion and beauty stores. Registration before shopping is required from August 1 to 31, 2026.

For The 1 Exclusive members, every 1,000 baht spent earns three lucky draw entries. Members who accumulate 100,000 baht in spending will receive 5,000 bonus The 1 Points, with the opportunity to earn up to 10,000 bonus points.

Same-day receipts from participating stores at all Central shopping centres nationwide can be combined to qualify.

Members can also enjoy up to 26% cashback, gift vouchers, or 0% instalment plans for up to 10 months with participating credit cards.

The campaign and privileges will be available throughout August at all 43 Central shopping centres.

Central Pattana said every moment spent together can become a Mom Moment and a lasting memory for families.

For updates from Central Pattana, visit https://www.centralpattana.co.th

Press Release