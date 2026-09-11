Central Park Bangkok marks first anniversary with 25 million visits

Central Pattana plc is marking the first anniversary of Central Park, highlighting its growth from a new Bangkok landmark into what the company describes as “Bangkok’s World Stage.” The destination welcomed more than 25 million visits in its first year, including over 10 million visits from international tourists, while reaching nearly 100% retail occupancy.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, Central Park was developed under the concept “Here for All of You.” The first-year milestone reflects the performance of its fully integrated mixed-use ecosystem, covering retail, offices, hotel and residences, with each component continuing to grow and support one another.

Central Park is targeting traffic growth of more than 10% as it moves into its next phase, with a focus on connecting Bangkok to the world through global brands, cultural moments and new experiences.

Kunayudh Dej-udom, asset director of CentralWorld and Central Park at Central Pattana plc, said Central Park had become part of everyday life and a new expression of Bangkok.

“Over the past year, Central Park has proven its success in becoming part of people’s everyday lives and a new expression of Bangkok that resonates with people from around the world.

“Looking ahead, we see Central Park as ‘Bangkok’s World Stage’, a platform that brings the best of the world to Bangkok, while showcasing the city’s unique character, creativity and potential to a global audience through people, brands, art, culture and new experiences.

“We will continue to shape Central Park as a destination of the future, with something new always happening. We are targeting 10% traffic growth next year, driven by new world-class experiences that connect people from Bangkok and around the world, create new stories that keep Bangkok in the global spotlight, and encourage regular visits from people within the mixed-use development.

“Our ambition goes beyond creating a place people simply visit. We want to create a destination that makes Bangkok part of the global conversation and establish Central Park as one of the places people around the world want to experience when they think of Bangkok.”

Central Park’s first-year performance has been shaped by three core strategies: Curated Newness, a People-led Cultural Stage and Design for Bangkok.

Curated Newness focuses on creating new reasons for visitors to return. Central Park brings together more than 250 Thai and international brands, including first-in-Thailand launches, exclusive concepts and new formats.

Recent highlights include Blue Bottle Coffee’s first store in Thailand, which drew strong attention from its opening day. Other retail concepts include ZARA’s latest Duplex Concept Store, its first new format in more than a decade, along with brands under Inditex, Onitsuka Tiger x Norimaki, Sunnies World and icebreaker.

On the culinary side, Central Park is positioned as Asia’s Culinary Landmark and one of Bangkok’s key food destinations. Its dining line-up includes Parkside Market, home to a large collection of Michelin Guide-recognised eateries.

The People-led Cultural Stage strategy focuses on year-round content and experiences across food, art, music, design, events and culture, inspired by the people and character of the neighbourhood.

Neighbourhood Soul brings local culture together with modern lifestyles by pairing well-known neighbourhood eateries with new-generation restaurants at Central Park to create new flavours and experiences.

Central Park also reinterpreted Silom Songkran in its own style, while the People of Central Park campaign, created in collaboration with global artist Monsieur Poppi, captured the diversity of people and lifestyles through 24 unique characters.

The third strategy, Design for Bangkok, is guided by the concept “Design for the Future with Respect for Legacy.” Central Park incorporates the character of Silom, Rama IV, Lumphini Park and the surrounding neighbourhood into its design, working with global designers across architecture, interiors and landscaping.

The development connects Park Life and Urban Life with everyday routines, from exercising at Lumphini Park to having coffee, breakfast, meeting friends or spending time at the Roof Park.

Central Park’s rooftop bars also feature world-class design and interiors. ÆTHER and THE NORM, located on the rooftop of Central Park Offices, were ranked number one and number two respectively by Time Out Bangkok. THE NORM was also selected as a finalist at the World Architecture Festival 2026.

Strong performance across mixed-use components

Central Park is positioned as Thailand’s only fully integrated mixed-use ecosystem to achieve strong performance across all components: retail, offices, hotel and residences.

Central Park shopping centre and the Roof Park, which includes more than 7 rai of green space, have created a new urban lifestyle that connects everyday city living with Lumphini Park. The shopping centre has achieved 98% retail occupancy, with traffic reaching 65,000 to 75,000 visits per day.

Central Park Offices has achieved an occupancy rate of more than 80%, attracting major global companies and organisations including Deutsche Bank, adidas, Bayer, GSK, Mitsubishi Corporation and the Embassy of the Netherlands.

Dusit Thani Bangkok gained global recognition in its first year, receiving a Michelin Key and several international awards. With its identity as a signature Thai stay, the hotel has become a destination for milestone moments among Thai and international figures.

The Residences at Dusit Central Park has achieved 96% in sales, reflecting the strength of the mixed-use model and how each component complements the others.

Central Park moves towards ‘Bangkok’s World Stage’

Central Park will continue moving forward as a Global Destination of the Future, connecting Bangkok with global brands and new experiences through three strategies.

The first is Global Firsts, bringing the latest from global brands to Bangkok through first-in-Thailand launches, exclusive collections, new concepts and new event formats.

The second is Global Culture, creating a platform where art, music, design and culture from around the world meet Bangkok’s creativity through global artists and cross-cultural collaborations.

The third is Global Audience, expanding the international tourist base and building global awareness through global creators and partners, positioning Central Park as a must-visit destination.

Central Park has also received recognition across retail, corporate excellence and mixed-use development. Awards include New Mall of the Year at the Retail Asia Awards, Product & Service Excellence at the Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards, and Project of the Year and Best Iconic Landmark Development at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards.

The destination also received consumer recognition through the Grab ThumbsUp Awards.

First anniversary celebrations

Central Park is celebrating its first anniversary from September 4 with exclusive collaborations, special privileges and curated happenings across the destination.

The anniversary includes collaborations with Katsu Midori, Sunnies World, gapple, PASH and cioccolatitaliani, featuring limited-edition menus and items.

An exclusive collection with global artist Alan Hong will also launch, allowing customers to accumulate spending points and redeem special collection items including Blind Boxes, pouches, umbrellas, tote bags and caps.

During the anniversary campaign, customers who spend 10,000 baht within the same day through Everyday Shop and Dine at Central Park will receive a 1,000 baht e-voucher.

A total of 1 million The1 points will also be given away, with a maximum reward of 2,000 points based on specified spending amounts.

Central The1 Credit Card members will receive additional privileges, including up to 50% cashback from September 4 to 6, 2026. T1 Sunday offers 30% cashback every Sunday from September 13 to October 25, 2026, subject to specified terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions are as specified by the company, banks and participating stores. Customers are advised to check details at the point of sale or redemption counter in the shopping centre. Credit card users should use only as necessary and repay in full on time to avoid 16% annual interest charges.

For more information on the anniversary campaign, visit the Central Park Bangkok Facebook update.

To follow the latest activities and lifestyle updates, visit Central Pattana’s shopping updates page.

Press Release