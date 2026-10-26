Finding the best tailor in Chiang Mai starts with a chat at GD Bespoke

If you’re searching for the best tailor in Chiang Mai, the price is probably the first thing you’ll compare, but the consultation matters just as much. A good tailor explains your fabric options, talks you through the fit and leaves you time to get it right, whether you’re dressing for a wedding, updating your work wardrobe or passing through North Thailand.

That’s the approach at GD Bespoke Tailor, a studio on Ratchamanka Road in Chiang Mai’s Old City that makes custom suits, blazers, shirts and trousers, along with selected women’s garments. Suits start from 6,000 baht.

A family tailoring tradition, now in the Old City

GD describes its roots as a multigenerational family tailoring tradition that began in South Thailand and developed through work in Bangkok. The Chiang Mai studio is its newest chapter, bringing their expertise up north to the Old City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team starts with you, determining what you like and what the outfit is for before opting for a design and fitting plan that makes the most sense.

You won’t be steered towards the same silhouette as everyone else, because GD talks through proportions, comfort, how you’ll use the garment and the look you want. A suit for frequent business travel calls for different decisions from a wedding outfit, and both differ again from a lightweight jacket for Chiang Mai’s warmer days.

What should you look for in a tailor in Chiang Mai?

If you’re comparing options for the best bespoke tailor in Chiang Mai, weigh the consultation as carefully as the price. Ask whether the tailor can explain how one fabric differs from another, whether lapels, jacket length and trouser shape come up in conversation, and whether you’ll be able to review the fit before you collect.

ADVERTISEMENT

At GD, those conversations come first. The team also confirms which garments and finishing options it can offer before taking your order, so you know what’s realistic from the start.

From first visit to final fitting

Your first visit covers the garment, the occasion and your preferred style, followed by fabric selection and individual measurements. The team then works out the cutting, construction and finishing your order needs.

At your trial fitting, you and the team can check shoulder balance, sleeve length, waist shaping, trouser proportions and the way the cloth falls. Final adjustments and collection are then agreed with you individually.

Garments don’t all need the same number of fittings or production days, so if you’re travelling, share your departure date early. That back and forth is the point of going custom; you get to shape the details instead of settling for an off-the-peg cut.

Custom suits in Chiang Mai from 6,000 baht

The 6,000 baht starting point applies to qualifying suits, and the final quote is confirmed once you’ve agreed on the fabric, design and construction. You can compare cloths by weight, texture, drape and how you’ll wear them, rather than choosing on colour alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightweight tailoring may suit business trips and the tropical climate, while more structured jackets are worth exploring for formal occasions. The fabric displays in the studio let you see colours and finishes in person, which helps if it’s your first time ordering.

More than a navy business suit

GD’s choices go well beyond the traditional business suit. Men can ask about custom suits, blazers, shirts, trousers and tuxedo-style formalwear, and women can discuss tailored jackets, suits, trousers, skirts and selected occasion garments.

Availability and production requirements are confirmed at your consultation, so you leave with a realistic order plan.

Whether you want a suit tailor, a women’s tailor in Chiang Mai or a custom blazer for work, travel or a celebration, the focus stays on your proportions, your fabric choice and a finished look that suits you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the studio

You’ll find GD on Ratchamanka Road, directly opposite Chinola Massage, and it’s worth contacting the studio ahead of time about fittings and visit schedules. Worldwide shipping is available, and complimentary pickup and drop-off within Chiang Mai city may be arranged, subject to confirmation. Shipping charges and order timelines are quoted separately.

If you’re putting together a shortlist of tailor shops in Chiang Mai’s Old City, GD offers an accessible starting price, tailoring for men and women, and the chance to consult in person at a dedicated studio. Drop in to compare fabrics and work out a fitting plan around your stay.

Visit GD Bespoke Tailor:

Address: 154/9 Ratchamanka Road, Phra Sing subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, Chiang Mai 50200

154/9 Ratchamanka Road, Phra Sing subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, Chiang Mai 50200 Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 9pm; Sunday, 1pm to 9pm

Monday to Saturday, 9am to 9pm; Sunday, 1pm to 9pm Phone and WhatsApp: (+66) 94 353 3227

(+66) 94 353 3227 Email: gdcmbespoke@gmail.com

gdcmbespoke@gmail.com Directions: Find GD Bespoke Tailor on Google Maps

In collaboration with GD Bespoke Tailor