Ask most visitors about Bangkok nightlife, and they’ll most likely point you towards Soi Cowboy or Khao San Road. Both have earned their reputations (for better or for worse), and plenty of people fly in for exactly that kind of night.

Others would rather hear the person across the table, ideally from somewhere comfortable enough to settle into for the night. These evenings run on slow conversation and easy laughter. The night goes pleasantly hazy around the edges, and the only real plan is not having one.

Sukhumvit is a good place to start. Four Twenty has three venues along it, in Asoke, on Sukhumvit 22 and in Thonglor, and a fourth down on the river at Asiatique. Each suits a different kind of night out.

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Rooftops offer a different view of Bangkok after dark

Bangkok rooftop lounges have always been the easiest way to get above the noise. From a few floors up, the traffic on Sukhumvit Road becomes a long line of taillights, and the heat lets up a little once the sun goes down.

High Garden Asoke is a casual take on the format. It’s an open-air terrace with rooftop seating, and it’s at its best in the last hour of daylight.

That’s when the towers around Asoke catch the sunset. The glass goes gold, then grey, and the lights come on floor by floor as the offices empty out.

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High Garden has hosted music and DJ nights over the years, and the terrace works well for groups who want to talk more than dance. Drinks and events change, so check what’s on before you go.

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The venue is off Soi Asoke (Sukhumvit 21), near the junction where Asok BTS and Sukhumvit MRT meet. If friends are coming from different parts of the city, it’s an easy place to meet.

Sometimes the best evenings happen indoors

The problem with rooftops in Bangkok is the rain. Between roughly May and October, a night outdoors can end with everyone running for cover, and even the cool season brings its share of humidity.

The Loft by Four Twenty on Sukhumvit 22 is the indoor option. Its industrial-chic interior and plush seating are the kind of room where a group stays put for the evening instead of moving on after one round.

There are game boards too, giving people something to do besides talk over the music, and a game or two tends to stretch a lot further than anyone planned.

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Sukhumvit 22 runs south from Sukhumvit Road towards Rama IV and the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, and it feels more like a side street than a nightlife strip.

Thonglor brings design and social culture together

Thonglor, or Sukhumvit 55, is where a lot of Bangkok’s better-looking restaurants and cocktail bars have ended up. Interiors are a big part of why people go.

Four Twenty Thonglor is in Major Tower on Soi Thonglor 10. The interior is clean and modern, with metallic finishes throughout, and it looks more like a boutique than a bar.

It’s also the venue most tied to its neighbourhood. People come up Thonglor for dinner, and Soi 10 is close enough to many of those restaurants to fit in before or after a meal. Ekkamai, the next big soi along, carries on in much the same spirit if you’d rather keep walking.

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Asiatique, for an evening by the river

Asiatique The Riverfront sits on Charoen Krung Road, in a row of old warehouses on the bank of the Chao Phraya. There’s a long promenade along the water and a Ferris wheel you can see from the pier.

Four Twenty Asiatique is the riverside branch, though a visit to Asiatique may involve a fair amount of walking, so a proper seat at the end of it is welcome.

The easiest way in is the free shuttle boat from Sathorn Pier, next to Saphan Taksin BTS. The ride takes about five minutes, and it beats sitting in a taxi on Charoen Krung Road.

The location can make or break an evening

Sukhumvit nightlife covers a lot of ground, so it helps to pick the location before the venue.

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Asoke: The BTS and MRT meet here, which makes it the easiest area to reach from most of the city. It’s the place for rooftops and early starts, and it’s home to High Garden.

The BTS and MRT meet here, which makes it the easiest area to reach from most of the city. It’s the place for rooftops and early starts, and it’s home to High Garden. Sukhumvit 22: Quieter, with more of a side-street feel. It’s good for staying in one place all night, which is what The Loft is set up for.

Quieter, with more of a side-street feel. It’s good for staying in one place all night, which is what The Loft is set up for. Thonglor: The pick when dinner is part of the plan, with restaurants and cocktail bars along the main soi. Four Twenty Thonglor is on Soi 10.

The pick when dinner is part of the plan, with restaurants and cocktail bars along the main soi. Four Twenty Thonglor is on Soi 10. Asiatique: By the river rather than Sukhumvit, so give it an evening of its own. Four Twenty Asiatique is there, and the free shuttle boat from Sathorn Pier is the easiest way in.

Asok and Thong Lo are two stops apart on the BTS, so it’s easy to fit two neighbourhoods into one night.

A few things worth knowing before heading out

Take the train out, a taxi home. The BTS Sukhumvit Line serves Asoke, Sukhumvit 22 and Thonglor, and the MRT Blue Line crosses it at Asoke, so getting in from Silom or Chinatown is simple too. For Asiatique, get off at Saphan Taksin and take the free shuttle boat from Sathorn Pier; check the time of the last boat back. The trains stop around midnight, after which it’s Grab, Bolt or a metered taxi. Have an indoor backup in rainy season. Afternoon storms sometimes pass in half an hour and sometimes last all night. It’s worth knowing where you’ll go if the rooftop is a washout; The Loft and Four Twenty Thonglor are both indoors and a short ride from Asoke. Know the house rules and the law. The legal drinking age in Thailand is 20, so bring ID. Cannabis is medical-only with a prescription, public smoking can bring fines of up to 25,000 baht, and smoking on business premises is banned outside medical treatment. Don’t assume any venue allows it; ask staff.

Finding your own pace in Bangkok

Bangkok’s loud nights aren’t going anywhere, and they shouldn’t. The city is just as good at the quieter kind, whether that’s a sunset over Asoke or a game of pool on a side street that doesn’t turn into a 3am finish.

Most people who live here end up with a bit of both in their week. It usually comes down to knowing which kind of night you’re after before you head out.

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