Phoenix Manufacturing announces new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of trade fairs

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 24, 2026, 8:30 PM
3 minutes read
Phoenix Manufacturing announces new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of trade fairs | Thaiger

Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a Samut Prakan-based sterling silver jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler, has announced new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of upcoming international trade fairs in Bangkok and Hong Kong.

As transparency and ethical sourcing gain attention from celebrities and influencers, “Made in Thailand” has found its way onto more sourcing lists over the past five years than ever before.

By May 2026, reported exports had already reached US$15.66 billion, with industry analysts forecasting a 29.41% year-on-year growth, as local manufacturers continue to make headlines across Europe, North America, and Australia by rallying for uncompromised quality, experienced craftsmanship, and longevity.

Phoenix Manufacturing announces new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of trade fairs | News by Thaiger

Sterling silver jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler that exports approximately 95% of its production. Built on decades of experience trading sterling silver jewellery in the Western markets, the company established its own manufacturing operation in Thailand to gain greater control over quality, consistency and production.

Today, its contemporary collections for women and children can be found in many retail stores across Europe, North America and Australia.

Responding to rising silver prices

The sharp rise in silver prices has shifted the industry’s focus from production to planning. While day-to-day manufacturing remains largely unchanged, Phoenix Manufacturing says retailers are increasingly focused on protecting specific price points, requiring designers to develop lighter models that maintain the same quality and durability.

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The company has responded by developing lighter models that maintain the same quality and durability, while new production methods have helped reduce manufacturing costs by up to 20%.

Phoenix Manufacturing announces new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of trade fairs | News by Thaiger

Maintaining this balance between price efficiency and quality requires close attention throughout the production process. Phoenix Manufacturing continues to train employees across production, quality assurance, and manufacturing operations to maintain consistency across its collections.

Every product undergoes inspection throughout production with third-party laboratory testing to meet ASTM, REACH, and other applicable international material safety standards

The company’s operations also follow Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), Sedex, and amfori BSCI standards, supporting sourcing, ethical production, and supply chain requirements expected by international retailers.

“As silver prices fluctuate, manufacturers need to look beyond pricing and focus on design, production planning, and efficiency,” said Daniel Tramer, chief executive officer of Phoenix Manufacturing.

“Supporting businesses in both domestic and international markets requires continuous improvement in our processes, our people, and the standards we follow.”

New collections for long-term demand

Reflecting current market conditions, 925silverjewelry.com, Phoenix Manufacturing’s wholesale website for ready-to-ship sterling silver jewellery, has announced several collections developed around long-term consumer demand rather than short-lived fashion trends.

With the Back to School shopping season approaching, the latest children’s collection introduces resin and hand-painted enamel stud earrings for jewellery retailers.

The resin range focuses on soft candy-inspired colours in stars, bows, and flowers, while the hand-painted enamel collection highlights bright colours and detailed finishes.

Phoenix Manufacturing announces new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of trade fairs | News by Thaiger

Designed for everyday wear, the earrings are hypoallergenic, comfortable, and suitable for typical school dress requirements. Both collections are now in stock and ready to ship.

For the teen and adult market, Phoenix Manufacturing will launch a new collection on August 3, 2026, timed around the peak concert and music festival season.

The collection introduces unisex 14-karat solid gold labrets set with AAAA cubic zirconia, alongside the company’s first moissanite solitaire stud earrings line, set in 925 silver.

The designs were developed for the continuing “Earscaping” trend, allowing individual pieces to be layered and styled in different combinations with jewellery customers already own.

Rather than following short seasonal fashion cycles, the collections focus on everyday designs intended to help retailers manage pricing during continued precious metal volatility.

Upcoming trade fairs

Phoenix Manufacturing announces new 925 Silver Jewelry collections ahead of trade fairs | News by Thaiger

Phoenix Manufacturing will present its latest collections at the September edition of the 74th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, at booths S57 and S59.

The collections will also be shown at Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong, at booth 5G836.

Buyers attending either exhibition can meet the Phoenix Manufacturing team, review collections from the company’s wholesale silver jewelry website, preview upcoming designs, and discuss sourcing plans and product requirements in person.

Press Release

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