5 terrifying Thai ghosts, and where to find them

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to sink yourself into juicy ghost stories and gruesome horror films. The country has a long list of Thai ghosts to get acquainted with this spooky season, so we’ve compiled a list of the most terrifying, and some of the media they feature in.

Phi Krasue

During her lifetime, she was your classic rich-girl-gone-bad, committing sins, dabbling in black magic and being morally bankrupt. Legends of her death vary from being burned to being cursed, but due to her naughty deeds in life, she is condemned to spend eternity eating rotten food.

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What makes her so scary?

First of all, if she can only eat rotten food, she’s probably got some serious hanger issues. On top of that, her ghost casts a pretty intimidating figure: she’s a disembodied head with her throat, heart, stomach and intestines trailing behind her – definitely not someone you’d want to bump into in the middle of the night.

Where can we find her?

While her insatiable hunger normally lures her to feast on chickens and cows, those with open wounds should also be careful. Legend warns that she smells the fresh blood and then comes hunting.

For a safer encounter, you can catch her in the Thai movies ‘Demonic Beauty’ (2002) and ‘Inhuman Kiss’ (2019), as well as in the online game ‘Dead by Daylight’.

Phi Pret

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Similar to Phi Krasue, Phi Pret are ghosts condemned to eternal hunger due to their misdeeds in life. Originating in Hindu, Buddhist, Chinese and Taoist folk religion, Phi Pret have now become a staple entity in Thai folklore.

These abnormally tall creatures serve as a warning on morality, with Buddhist principles at the core: sassing one’s parents and being unkind to others are all behaviours that can lead to becoming trapped as a Phi Pret in the

afterlife.

What makes them so scary?

An emaciated ghost the size of a palm tree, with a mouth the size of the eye of a needle? That’s undeniably frightening. On top of its imposing figure, it is said to let out a shrill, petrifying high-pitched squeal late at night.

However, they mostly just want an offering of food, and aren’t looking to steal your soul.

Where can we find them?

Southern Thailand has a festival dedicated to the Phi Pret, named ‘Ching Pret’, where it is believed the gates of Hell open up and Phi Pret can return to this realm to make merit. Alternatively, stream Kanittha Kwanyu’s film ‘Arbat’ (2015) about a novice monk battling his inner demons and outer demons in the form of Phi Pret.

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Phi Am

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Phi Am is, quite literally, your sleep paralysis demon. If you’re male, that is. Phi Am is believed to have died in a tragic way, leading her to become an angry spirit set on seeking vengeance for her death. She does so by sitting on the chests of sleepers, mostly male sleepers, causing them to experience sleep paralysis.

What makes her so scary?

Anyone who has ever experienced sleep paralysis will know how frightening it is. Sufferers report seeing demons and malevolent characters in their bedroom, while being unable to move or protect themselves, until they snap out of their slumber and realise it was all a dream – or, nightmare, should we say.

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Phi Am is the embodiment of this experience, so you have her to blame for your next bad dream.

Where can we find her?

If you’re unlucky, she’ll make an appearance when you wake up in the middle of the night. Horror movie fans can also catch her tormenting the characters of the 2024 film, ‘Don’t Sleep’.

Phi Tai Hong

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Phi Tai Hong are also vengeful ghosts, and this time, they’re upset about the brutal way they died or the lack of appropriate funeral rites observed after their death. This bitterness manifests as dangerous and aggressive behaviour, especially in the first week after their death.

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During this period, they are said to wreak havoc on the area of their death, which is why many believers choose to steer clear of these locations after a grizzly death has occurred there.

What makes them so scary?

Their thirst for vengeance makes them one of the most feared ghosts amongst those who believe. Not only do they try to kill their victims in the same gruesome manner they faced death, but they are also said to be exceptionally hard to exorcise once they’ve haunted a place.

Where can we find them?

Since hanging around the scenes of grizzly deaths is generally inadvisable, the best place to encounter Phi Tai Hong is in soap operas like ‘Nang Chada’ and ‘Raeng Ngao’, as well as in the comedy-horror film, ‘Buppah Rahtree’.

Phi Kong Koi

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Like many Thai ghosts, the Phi Kong Koi’s origin story varies depending on the region, with some describing them as old women, others describing them as young teenagers, and some even stating they have a monkey-like appearance.

Generally, they are said to be extremely ugly creatures with a tiny mouth and only one leg, which they use for hopping around.

What makes them so scary?

Camping out in the jungle is already a little bit intimidating, where dengue fever, dangerous animals and dodgy people all pose a real threat. On top of that, these Kong Koi also lurk in the depths of the jungle, hungry for travellers’ blood. They’re said to nibble on toes, so folklore advises sleeping with crossed legs to keep the Kong Koi at bay.

Where can we find them?

Apart from the jungles where they are said to lurk, this year’s Thai-Lao horror film ‘Wrecked’ takes inspiration from the Phi Kong Koi legend.

While these are just a fraction of the ghosts people believe in, this list will definitely come in handy for all your late-night Halloween movie marathons. Enjoy watching… but don’t look over your shoulder!