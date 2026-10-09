7 best yoga teacher training courses in Thailand (2026/2027)

Thailand has no shortage of yoga teacher training courses. Between Phuket, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and smaller retreat destinations, there are dozens of 200-hour programmes to choose from.

This guide narrows them down to seven of the best yoga teacher training courses in Thailand, based on curriculum, teaching format, class size, location and what each programme actually offers students.

For a shortlist of three, All Yoga Training in Phuket, One Yoga in Koh Phangan and Vikasa in Koh Samui are the strongest starting points.

All Yoga Training is the overall pick, particularly for students who want a dynamic practice and a strong focus on learning how to teach. One Yoga stands out when meditation, philosophy and the wider practice of yoga matter just as much as asana. Vikasa is particularly suited to students looking for teacher training within a more complete residential resort experience.

All Yoga Training’s Phuket location was also visited first-hand for this guide, providing a little more direct context there than with the other schools.

Those three will not suit everyone. The other four programmes have good reasons for being included, from specialist Ashtanga training and a hybrid course requiring only 15 days in Thailand to an option in northern Thailand for students who prefer mountains and rice fields to a month on an island.

Here is how the seven compare.

Best Yoga Teacher Training in Thailand at a Glance

Yoga School Location Format Main Focus Best For All Yoga Training Phuket 23 days Ashtanga Vinyasa, Vinyasa, Rocket, Yin Overall pick One Yoga Koh Phangan 4 weeks Hatha, Vinyasa, meditation, philosophy Yoga beyond asana Vikasa Koh Samui 21 days Vikasa Method Resort-style training School Yoga Institute Koh Phangan 21 days Hatha, Vinyasa, philosophy Spiritual immersion Centered Yoga Koh Samui Hybrid + 15 days onsite Centered Hatha Vinyasa Tradition + modern science Suan Sati Chiang Mai 4 weeks Hatha, Vinyasa, Bhakti Northern Thailand Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket Phuket 3 weeks Traditional Ashtanga Small-group Ashtanga

One thing worth watching carefully is price.

Some yoga schools quote tuition separately, while others package accommodation and meals into the cost. A course that initially looks US$1,000 cheaper can easily become the more expensive option once three or four weeks of living expenses are added.

The useful comparison is the total cost of completing the yoga teacher training, not just the number shown on the course page.

1. All Yoga Training, Phuket

Best overall yoga teacher training in Thailand

Location: Panwa, Phuket

Duration: 23 days

Class size: Maximum 18 students

Styles: Ashtanga Vinyasa, Vinyasa, Rocket and Yin

Best for: Students who want a dynamic practice with a strong teaching component

All Yoga Training takes the overall spot for a first 200-hour yoga teacher training in Thailand because it combines a strong physical foundation, a maximum class size of 18 and plenty of attention to actually learning how to teach yoga.

The Phuket programme lasts 23 days. Ashtanga Vinyasa provides the physical foundation, but students are not locked into one style for the entire course. Vinyasa, Rocket and Yin are introduced as the training progresses.

The curriculum also covers anatomy, sequencing, adjustments and teaching methodology. Classes are capped at 18 students, and All Yoga Training says it has trained more than 3,500 students since 2009.

The Panwa location has also been visited firsthand for this guide. The beachfront shala is an obvious selling point, but the location itself is just as useful. Panwa is considerably quieter than Phuket’s busiest tourist areas without leaving students completely isolated.

More importantly, the course appears particularly well pitched for someone completing a first 200-hour yoga teacher training. It provides a clear physical foundation without specialising so narrowly that students are boxed into one style, while the teaching-methodology component addresses what matters once the course finishes: confidently standing in front of a room and teaching other people.

There are situations where another school may be a better fit. Students primarily interested in meditation and philosophy may prefer One Yoga, while those already serious about traditional Ashtanga should consider Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket.

For the balance of practice, teaching, class size and location, however, All Yoga Training takes the top spot.

Check upcoming All Yoga Training courses in Phuket.

2. One Yoga, Koh Phangan

Best yoga teacher training for meditation and philosophy

Location: Koh Phangan

Duration: 4 weeks

Styles: Hatha, Vinyasa, meditation and pranayama

Certification: Yoga Alliance registered

Best for: Students who want meditation and philosophy to carry as much weight as asana

One Yoga is one of the strongest yoga teacher training options in Thailand for students who want meditation, pranayama and philosophy to receive serious attention alongside physical yoga practice.

Its 200-hour programme runs for four weeks on Koh Phangan and combines Hatha and Vinyasa with pranayama, meditation, philosophy, anatomy and teaching practice.

That broader approach is the attraction. Traditional yoga sits alongside modern teaching methodology, while Yin and Restorative Yoga also appear in the curriculum. The school operates from its own private beach resort, and Koh Phangan has a substantial yoga community beyond the course itself.

One feature worth paying particular attention to is what happens after the formal training. Graduates can continue building experience by teaching free yoga classes to the local community.

That can be genuinely useful. Completing 200 hours of training and actually feeling comfortable teaching are not necessarily the same thing, and more opportunities to teach real people can help bridge that difference.

Students who value meditation, philosophy and the wider practice of yoga as much as becoming a Vinyasa teacher should seriously consider One Yoga. Those prioritising dynamic practice and practical teaching skills may lean towards All Yoga Training instead.

Check upcoming One Yoga courses in Koh Phangan.

3. Vikasa, Koh Samui

Best resort-style yoga teacher training in Thailand

Location: Koh Samui

Duration: 22 days / 21 nights

Certification: 200-hour Yoga Alliance training

Best for: Students who want teacher training inside an established wellness resort

Vikasa is the strongest resort-style option on this list, particularly for students who want accommodation, wellness facilities and the training itself concentrated in one environment.

Its Foundation Yoga Teacher Training takes place within the wider Vikasa wellness resort setup, with accommodation, yoga spaces, food, a pool, spa and café around the programme.

That removes quite a bit of friction. Students can arrive, unpack and spend three weeks focused on training rather than working out where to eat every evening or commuting between accommodation and the yoga school.

The curriculum covers physical practice, meditation, pranayama, anatomy, philosophy and teaching methodology. Vikasa says more than 3,000 students have graduated from its programmes.

A yoga teacher training should not be chosen purely because a resort has better facilities. The training itself still comes first. For students actively looking for a contained residential experience, however, those facilities become much more relevant.

It is also worth checking the exact location before booking. Most Foundation trainings are held in Koh Samui, but Vikasa offers selected dates in Phuket too.

Check upcoming Vikasa courses in Koh Samui.

4. School Yoga Institute, Koh Phangan

Best yoga teacher training for spiritual immersion

Location: Koh Phangan

Duration: 21 days

Class size: Maximum 20 students

Styles: Hatha and Vinyasa

Certification: Yoga Alliance certified

Best for: Students who want personal and spiritual study alongside teacher training

School Yoga Institute is one of the strongest options in Thailand for students who want personal and spiritual development to form a substantial part of a 200-hour yoga teacher training.

The school has taught yoga since 2004 and reports more than 3,500 alumni. Its Thailand training takes place at Arcana on Koh Phangan, with classes capped at 20 students.

Hatha and Vinyasa form the physical side of the programme, but there is considerably more around them, including meditation, pranayama, yoga philosophy, anatomy, Ayurveda, energetic anatomy and teaching methodology.

Students also begin peer teaching early in the course.

The difference is mainly one of emphasis. School Yoga Institute does not treat the philosophical and personal-development aspects of yoga as something to squeeze between anatomy and asana classes. They are central to the programme.

That approach will not suit everyone. Students primarily aiming to leave ready to teach dynamic Vinyasa classes may prefer All Yoga Training. Those equally interested in using the three weeks to deepen their own spiritual practice may find School Yoga Institute more appealing.

Official School Yoga Institute course

5. Centered Yoga at Samahita Retreat, Koh Samui

Best hybrid yoga teacher training in Thailand

Location: Koh Samui

Format: Online study + 15-day residential training

Style: Centred Hatha Vinyasa

Best for: Students interested in traditional yoga alongside anatomy, research and modern movement knowledge

Centered Yoga is the most practical option on this list for students who want a 200-hour yoga teacher training in Thailand but cannot spend three or four consecutive weeks away from home.

Its current 200-hour programme is hybrid, with part of the training completed online before 15 immersive days at Samahita Retreat on Koh Samui.

Centered Yoga has been running teacher education since 1999, and its approach combines traditional yoga with anatomy, physiology, body mechanics and modern scientific research.

Whether the hybrid format is an advantage depends entirely on the student. For someone travelling to Thailand specifically to disconnect from normal life for a month and immerse themselves completely, completing part of the training online may be less appealing.

Jobs, children and limited annual leave exist, though. For someone unable to spend 28 days abroad, reducing the Thailand portion to 15 days could be the difference between completing the training and postponing it for another year.

The residential section includes Hatha Vinyasa, Restorative Yin, pranayama, meditation, anatomy, philosophy and practical teaching assessment. Those 15 days also take place at a private beach retreat, so students still receive a proper residential component rather than commuting to a studio.

Centered Yoga is less suited to anyone specifically looking for the classic month-long Thailand immersion, but it deserves serious consideration when time away from home is the main constraint.

Check upcoming Centered Yoga courses in Koh Samui.

6. Suan Sati, Chiang Mai

Best yoga teacher training in Chiang Mai

Location: Chiang Mai

Duration: 4 weeks

Styles: Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin and Bhakti

Certification: 200-hour Yoga Alliance training

Best for: Students who prefer mountains and rice fields to island life

Suan Sati is the strongest Chiang Mai option on this list and a good choice for students who prefer northern Thailand to Phuket, Koh Phangan or Koh Samui.

The school is around 45 minutes south of Chiang Mai, among the rice fields. Its four-week, 200-hour training focuses primarily on Hatha, Vinyasa, meditation and Bhakti Yoga, with functional anatomy, teaching methodology, traditional yoga philosophy, Buddhist philosophy, Yin Yoga, ancient texts and voice work also included.

The schedule is intensive. Days move through morning practice, anatomy, philosophy, teaching methodology, asana labs and evening meditation or study.

Suan Sati is therefore not a course for students expecting to spend half the training sightseeing around Chiang Mai. It is a residential immersion.

The location is part of the appeal precisely because it is different. Most Thailand yoga teacher training lists are dominated by Phuket, Koh Phangan and Koh Samui. Suan Sati replaces beaches and coconut trees with rice fields and northern scenery.

For students who do not consider island life essential, Suan Sati deserves a firm place on the shortlist.

Check upcoming Suan Sati courses in Chiang Mai.

7. Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket

Best Ashtanga yoga teacher training in Thailand

Location: Chalong, Phuket

Duration: 3 weeks

Class size: Around 5 students maximum

Style: Traditional Ashtanga Yoga

Best for: Students who already know they want to go deeper into Ashtanga

Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket is the specialist choice for Ashtanga yoga teacher training in Thailand, particularly for students who already know they want to concentrate on traditional Ashtanga practice.

TAYSP’s three-week, 200-hour programme revolves around Ashtanga. Daily Ashtanga Vinyasa practice is combined with pranayama, yoga nidra, adjustments, sequencing, meditation, philosophy, anatomy, yoga therapy and teaching methodology.

Then there is the class size.

The school says it normally accepts no more than around five students per course. With a group that small, trainees are unlikely to disappear into the back row. Teaching becomes more personal; instructors can see what each student is doing, and participation becomes difficult to avoid.

This is also the clearest exception to the overall All Yoga Training recommendation

.

All Yoga Training begins with an Ashtanga Vinyasa foundation but deliberately broadens the course into Rocket, Vinyasa and Yin. That breadth makes sense for many first-time teacher trainees.

Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket takes almost the opposite approach. Students already committed to Ashtanga and looking to go much deeper into it may find TAYSP the stronger option.

Sometimes narrower is better.

Official TAYSP course

Where Is the Best Place to Do Yoga Teacher Training in Thailand?

Phuket, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai are all strong destinations for yoga teacher training in Thailand, but the best location depends on the type of training and experience you want.

Phuket is the easiest all-rounder. Koh Phangan has a particularly strong yoga and wellness community. Koh Samui works well for resort-based training, while Chiang Mai offers a very different northern Thailand experience away from the islands.

The school should still come first. A good course in your second-choice destination makes more sense than choosing a weaker programme simply because you like the beach.

Phuket: Best all-round option

Phuket is probably the easiest place to do yoga teacher training in Thailand if you want good infrastructure, straightforward international access and plenty of independence outside the course.

There’s an international airport, a huge choice of accommodation and considerably more happening outside the yoga scene than you’ll find around many dedicated retreat destinations.

Where you stay matters, though. Panwa, where All Yoga Training holds its course, is considerably quieter than Patong and Phuket’s busiest tourist areas. Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket is based in Chalong, another part of the island known for its fitness and wellness scene.

I’d choose Phuket if I wanted an easy arrival, good infrastructure and some independence outside the training.

Koh Phangan: Best for the wider yoga community

Koh Phangan is the strongest option here if you want your teacher training to take place within a larger yoga and wellness community.

Yoga schools, meditation centres, workshops and retreat spaces are concentrated across parts of the island.

That can make your yoga teacher training feel like part of a broader experience rather than simply a course you attend and leave each evening.

Both One Yoga and School Yoga Institute take advantage of that environment, albeit with different approaches to training.

I’d pick Koh Phangan when immersion in the wider yoga scene is part of the attraction.

Koh Samui: Best for resort-style training

Koh Samui is particularly well suited to students looking for a more comfortable residential or resort-based yoga teacher training in Thailand.

The island has its own airport and established tourism infrastructure, but you can still stay somewhere that feels well removed from its busier areas.

Vikasa and Centered Yoga demonstrate the two options quite well. Vikasa gives you a 21-day resort-based teacher training. Centered Yoga reduces the residential portion to 15 days as part of its hybrid course.

I’d choose Koh Samui if the quality and convenience of the residential environment mattered nearly as much as the curriculum.

Chiang Mai: Best alternative to the islands

Chiang Mai is a good yoga teacher training destination if you want nature and immersion but don’t care about spending the course beside the sea.

Northern Thailand feels very different from the islands, and Suan Sati leans into that by placing students among rice fields outside the city rather than in central Chiang Mai.

For a four-week training, I can see the appeal.

I’d choose Chiang Mai for a quieter northern Thailand experience without spending another month on a Thai island.

How Much Does Yoga Teacher Training in Thailand Cost?

A 200-hour yoga teacher training in Thailand can cost roughly US$1,600 to US$5,000 or more, depending on the school, accommodation and what’s included in the package.

Don’t compare headline prices without checking the small print.

One Yoga currently prices tuition separately from accommodation. Centered Yoga’s current rates start at US$2,700 including tuition, room and meals. TAYSP lists tuition separately and offers accommodation on selected dates.

The useful number is the total cost of attending the yoga teacher training.

Before booking, calculate tuition, accommodation, meals, flights, airport or ferry transfers, course materials, certification, extra nights before and after the training, and spending money for days off.

A US$2,000 yoga teacher training where accommodation and every meal are paid separately can easily end up costing more than a US$3,000 residential programme.

The training itself should not be compromised too heavily simply to save a few hundred dollars. Travelling to Thailand and committing three or four weeks is already a considerable investment of time and money, and the cheapest option is not automatically the best-value one.

Is Thailand a Good Place to Do Yoga Teacher Training?

Yes. Thailand is one of the strongest destinations in Asia for a 200-hour yoga teacher training because it combines established yoga schools, relatively affordable living costs and a wide range of training environments.

The variety is what stands out.

You’re not choosing between seven interchangeable beach retreats.

All Yoga Training and Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket are both in Phuket, but they’re suited to different students. One Yoga and School Yoga Institute share Koh Phangan but put different weight on teaching, philosophy and personal practice.

Vikasa and Centered Yoga are both associated with Koh Samui, yet one gives you a 21-day resort-based training while the other uses a hybrid format with 15 days onsite.

Thailand works particularly well when you already know what you want from your teacher training. If you don’t know yet, work that out before comparing prices.

Do students need to be an advanced yogi before a 200-Hour YTT?

No. Most 200-hour yoga teacher training courses in Thailand do not require students to be advanced yogis, but a consistent yoga practice is generally expected.

Those are not the same thing.

A handstand is not required. Extreme flexibility is not required either, and students certainly do not need to look like whoever appears on a school’s Instagram feed.

Turning up after only a handful of yoga classes, however, is unlikely to provide the same foundation as a regular practice.

Physical expectations also depend on the course. A traditional Ashtanga programme will ask something different of the body than a broader Hatha training with more time devoted to meditation and philosophy.

Students who are unsure should speak directly with the school and explain what they practise, how often they practise and how long they have been doing it.

A good yoga teacher training should challenge students without requiring them to pretend they are already experts.

Can graduates teach yoga after a 200-hour yoga teacher training in Thailand?

A 200-hour yoga teacher training is the standard entry-level qualification used by many new yoga teachers, and several Thailand courses on this list offer programmes registered with Yoga Alliance.

But the certificate is the beginning, not the finish line.

One of the most useful things to check is how much time each trainee is actually required to spend teaching during the course.

Being able to perform an asana is one skill. Remembering what to cue while watching an entire room of students move through a sequence is another.

That is why teaching methodology and practicum time matter.

Students planning to teach professionally after their YTT should ask each school one simple question before paying: How many hours will each trainee personally spend teaching during the course?

That answer can reveal more about the practical training than another photograph of the shala.

Which yoga teacher training in Thailand should you choose?

For most first-time students, the best starting point is to compare All Yoga Training, One Yoga and Vikasa, then move towards the more specialised programmes if their priorities point elsewhere.

All Yoga Training suits students looking for a dynamic first 200-hour training with Ashtanga Vinyasa, Vinyasa, Rocket and Yin, a maximum class size of 18 and a strong emphasis on teaching.

One Yoga is better suited to students who value meditation, pranayama and philosophy as much as physical practice.

Vikasa works well for students looking for a more complete resort-style residential experience.

School Yoga Institute stands out when spiritual and personal development are central to the reason for doing the course.

Centered Yoga is the strongest option for students who want a hybrid programme and cannot spend three or four consecutive weeks in Thailand.

Suan Sati suits those who would rather train in northern Thailand than on an island.

Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket is the specialist choice for students already committed to small-group training focused specifically on Ashtanga.

For a first 200-hour training, All Yoga Training in Phuket remains the overall choice. Its maximum 18-person class, Ashtanga Vinyasa foundation, broader exposure to Vinyasa, Rocket and Yin, and focus on practical teaching create a strong balance for students who want to leave the programme able to teach rather than simply complete 200 hours.

The Phuket location was also visited first-hand for this guide, giving the recommendation more direct context than the other schools, which were assessed through their programmes and available information.

That does not make it the right course for everyone.

Students serious about traditional Ashtanga should look closely at Traditional Ashtanga Yoga Shala Phuket. Those prioritising meditation should spend more time comparing One Yoga, while students wanting accommodation, food and training wrapped into a resort experience may be better suited to Vikasa.

A yoga teacher training should not be chosen simply because someone ranked it number one. The better approach is to decide what those 200 hours should actually achieve, then choose the school designed to deliver it.

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